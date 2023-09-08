CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you want the spookiest yard come October, then you'd better start investing in the best Halloween lawn decorations ASAP. We've rounded up this year's most eye-catching Halloween lawn ornaments, including a giant skeleton that rivals the viral Home Depot skeleton that sells out often. Then there are bone-chilling aliens, ghosts and more in the form of inflatables, projections and the like. But you'd better hurry. People are grabbing these ghoulishly good decorations faster than trick-or-treaters vying for the last candy bar.

Your front yard is the first thing trick-or-treaters see, so make their experience a hair-raising one with these must-have Halloween lawn decorations. We've found spooky yard essentials that suit a variety of budgets. While none of these options are as affordable as say, a homemade jack-o-lantern, these lawn decorations certainly look a lot better and will last a lot longer too.

The best Halloween lawn decorations in 2023

Find frightfully fun yard decor ideas from Grandin Road, Amazon and more ahead.

There's no need to wait for the viral Home Depot skeleton to be available for delivery in your area. Check out this eight-foot option from Grandin Road that trick-or-treaters will be able to spot from down the block.

Plus, this skeleton can speak. Take that Home Depot skeleton! His jaw can move and his eyes light as he offers visitors four friendly sound bites (via motion sensor) including, "Welcome to my home! Watch your step, I wouldn′t want you to break a bone. But if you do, you can borrow one of mine."

You can control this skeleton's volume and turn him on or off. He also comes with four metal, U-shaped stakes to secure him into the ground.

This skeleton is currently on sale for $359, reduced from $449. That's the best deal we've seen all season.

Or, click the button below to see if the viral Home Depot skeleton delivers to your area.

Neighbors will do a double take over this alien abduction happening in your very own front yard. Climb inside this inflatable to be the victim, or put a prop inside it like an inflatable animal.

This nine-foot-tall inflatable UFO lights up when you plug it in. It comes with ground stakes, ropes and built-in sandbags for setup.

"It's HUGE, just like the description says, and you can absolutely fit a 6-foot tall person inside," a reviewer says.

This inflatable ships on Sept. 15.

Ghostbusters fans need this officially licensed Classic Ecto-1 inflatable Halloween decoration in their front yard. There's no need to call the Ghostbusters when they're already there to save they day!

This inflatable car can light up and has recognizable ghost-catching equipment strapped to the top. It comes with four ground stakes and a tether cord for setup. Just plug this decoration into an outlet to inflate it.

This nostalgic inflatable that's made of a windbreaker fabric is 9 feet long and 4.5 feet wide.

How adorable are these ghosts? Their lights pulse in the dark and they come in a set of three.

These friendly ghosts come with yard stakes and display poles for setup. They're weather resistant and battery powered. They feature an automatic six-hour timer once turned on. They then turn off for 18 hours, after which they turn on again. These ghosts are 35 inches tall.

"The quality is exceptional!" a reviewer says on the Grandin Road site. "The material is heavy duty, and living in Florida, the weather is unforgiving. These beauties have held up great for the last two Halloweens."

These ghosts are currently $103, reduced from $129. That's the best price we've seen all season.

Fill your windows and doors with spooky fun using these projection screens from Amazon that create a hologram effect. There are five sizes and prints available. Just add a projector to light them up. Their material is mesh-like, which allows it to catch the light. They come with 3M adhesive hooks for hanging.

Find a ghost, skeleton, pumpkin and more.

"It's a nice, sturdy material and worked well with my $100 relatively cheap portable projector," an Amazon reviewer says. "Many people commented on how the images were cool looking and clear."

