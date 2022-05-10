CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The class of 2022 is graduating soon, whether from high school, college or beyond. Pick up a gift for him or her to celebrate this big accomplishment. Consider gifting your grad an Amazon gift card, new luggage, diamond earrings and more, broken down below.

Top products in this article:

Amazon gift card deal: Buy $50, get a $10 credit

Away The Large Flex, $425

Diamond Nexus .66 cts round cut stud earrings, $272 (reduced from $340)

Ahead, the best graduation gifts in 2022. These grad gift ideas from Amazon, Away, Blue Apron and more work within a variety of budgets.

Plus, want more ideas? Then check out nine great gift card ideas for grads, plus gift card deals; the best headphone gifts for new grads, plus deals; and the best jewelry gifts for grads.

Amazon gift card

Amazon

Your favorite grad can get almost anything they need for their next phase of life with an Amazon gift card. Choose an amount between $25 and $2,000 to put on this gift card that comes in a gift box of your choice.

Amazon gift card

Away The Large Flex

Away

Whether they have travels or moving in their future, it's hard to go wrong with a large, high-quality, hard shell suitcase. Away's The Large Flex is the brand's largest model that expands to get even bigger. Find it in five colors.

Away The Large Flex, $425

Show Me Your Mumu x Barbie Nikki mini dress

Show Me Your Mumu

Gift your fashion-loving grad this dress from the new Show Me Your Mumu x Barbie collection. Barbie herself would approve of this pink linen mini dress for summer.

Show Me Your Mumu x Barbie Nikki mini dress, $168

Blue Apron meal e-gift card

Blue Apron

Whether they're entering the "real world" or moving onto their next round of school, homecooked meals can be hard to make time for. Make it easier on them with a Blue Apron meal kit gift card. Choose from $70, $140 or $280.

Blue Apron meal e-gift card, $70+

Saie Two-Minute Makeup Kit

Saie

Spruce up your grad's makeup routine with the Saie Two-Minute Makeup Kit. It comes with the Mascara 101, a Liquid Lip Balm, a Brow Butter and a Glowy Super Gel. You can choose the shades you want for the kit.

Saie Two-Minute Makeup Kit, $82 (reduced from $89)

Diamond Nexus round cut stud earrings

Diamond Nexus

Classic diamond earrings are a gift your grad can wear for a lifetime, so they're worth investing in. With these diamond-alternative earrings from Diamond Nexus, you have your choice of precious metal type, center stone size and certification status. The diamond alternatives on these earrings are lab-created, but indistinguishable from a perfect diamond.

Diamond Nexus .66 cts round cut stud earrings, $272 (reduced from $340)

Paper Source Crushed It Can congratulations card

Paper Source

Don't forget a graduation card! Paper Source has quite a few options, like this one, apt for a college grad. This crushed hard seltzer can card is blank inside.

Paper Source Crushed It Can congratulations card, $5.95

