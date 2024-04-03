CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Massage chairs aren't just for gyms and spas. They can provide you with pain relief and relaxation right at home. But choosing the right one can be tricky. Massage chairs tend to be expensive (though we found great ones under $1,000), so it's not a purchase you want to gamble with. You'll want to do some research before buying online -- and that's where we come in.

CBS Sports Essentials has compiled the best massage chairs of 2024 based on customer reviews, including heated massage chairs, zero-gravity massage chairs and even massage chairs under $1,000. Keep reading to learn more about the best massage chairs you can buy for your home in 2024.

Best massage chairs of 2024

Get stress relief at home with one of the best massage chairs of 2024.

Best massage chair overall: Insignia 2D zero gravity massage chair

Best Buy

This 4.5-star-rated Insignia 2D zero gravity massage chair features a unique upper body scan that automatically detects and adjusts to your measurements, creating a fully customized massage experience. The maximum weight capacity is 330 pounds.

"The relief we have experienced is worth every penny. My dad used to complain about always being in daily pain. This guy is over the moon for this chair." wrote one reviewer on Best Buy's website. "Personally, I have used it at least three times and the lower back relief that I have experienced makes me want to buy another one for myself!"

Right now, you can get this highly rated massage chair for $1,875 at Best Buy, a savings of $625.

Best budget massage chair: Real Relax fully body massage chair

Walmart

This 4.2-star-rated massage chair offers full-body relaxation with adjustable automatic massage settings and a built-in waist heater at one of the lowest prices we've seen for a massage chair.

The massage chair has Bluetooth speakers built in, so you can connect it to your phone and play audiobooks, music, shows or whatever you'd like to listen to while you relax.

Regularly $999, the Real Relax massage chair is on sale at Walmart for $639 (save $360).

Best splurge massage chair: Osaki Os Champ massage chair

Wayfair

This massage chair uses an L-Track rolling system and features two-stage zero-gravity capabilities that elevate your legs above your head to promote blood flow. It can offer a full-body massage or a spot massage targeted toward specific body parts. It comes with a remote control for easy setting adjustments.

The Osaki chair has a 275-pound weight capacity.

Find this 4.5-star-rated chair at Wayfair for $1,999, reduced from $2,499.

Best adjustable massage chair: iRest SL Track massage chair recliner



Amazon

This adjustable iRest massage chair offers three levels of zero-gravity positioning and a full-body massage. It also includes foot massage capabilities for full-body comfort and relaxation. The maximum weight capacity is 330 pounds.

"I researched for months trying to figure out which chair would work best for us at a good price point,' wrote one Amazon reviewer. I was hesitant to pull the trigger. After 6 months, I can officially say this is one of the best purchases I have ever made."

Regularly $1,799 at Amazon, right now, you can save up to $355 when you apply the coupon before checkout.

Best pre-assembled massage chair: Bosscare assembled massage chair recliner



Walmart

If you don't like the idea of having to assemble your new massage chair, consider this Bosscare assembled massage chair recliner. The chair arrives pre-assembled for easy set-up.

The massage chair comes with pre-set six massage modes and features 14 massage balls that can massage your neck, shoulder, back and waist. It has a weight capacity of 260 pounds.

Find this 4.4-star-rated massage chair on sale at Walmart for $729, reduced from $999.

Most stylish massage chair: Inbox Zero faux leather reclining massage chair

Wayfair

The Inbox Zero faux leather reclining massage chair offers a full-body massage and optional heating. It has a zero gravity setting for a weightless experience. It includes airbags that provide compression to your shoulders, arms, glutes, legs and feet. Eight fixed rollers massage your back and waist, while foot rollers offer relief for aching feet.

The maximum weight capacity of this chair is 350 pounds.

Find this 4.3-star-rated massage chair for $780 at Wayfair. Shipping is free.