Graduation gift guide: Best headphones for grads in 2024

Graduation is coming up, and there's no better way to celebrate the grads in your life than with gifts they'll love. That includes tech they can actually use, like top-rated headphones and earbuds they can wind down with after their major accomplishment. There's a great pair of headphones for every grad, no matter if they're completing middle school, high school or college.

They'll need headphones to listen to their favorite music, make phone calls, watch movies and TV shows, or catch up on their favorite TikTok creators. And they'll think of you each time they use their new cans.

But which headphones should you choose? We've done the hard part for you. Our picks for the best headphones and earbuds for graduates come from top brands like Apple, Beats and Samsung. There's a choice for each price point and use case, so if you're not sure, just keep reading. You'll find options for the best headphone gifts for grads below.

Best headphones for grads in 2024

Best overall headphones for grads: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Apple

Apple's slick, wireless earbuds are a great choice for any grad, thanks to their lengthy battery life, versatility and portability. With up to 30 hours of total battery life from the charging case, they last long enough for grads on the go and then some through calls, music, and more.

These earbuds outshine the original AirPods Pro in every way. An improved wireless chip and enhanced noise cancellation offer rich, immersive sound. They fit snugly in the ear thanks to their solid build, and it doesn't hurt that they're attractive, too.

This version also comes with a USB-C fast-charging case with wireless charging support. And we love the touch controls built right into the stems for an easy way to pause or restart a playlist.

With all the upgrades over the previous model, these AirPods represent Apple's most advanced wireless listening experience yet. For extended playtime and top-notch audio quality, these earbuds are a stellar pick for any grad.

Best premium headphones for grads: Apple AirPods Max



Apple via Amazon

Treat your favorite grad to a luxurious audio experience with the AirPods Max. With premium features and sleek aesthetics, they're built for audiophiles looking for more out of their headphones. They're considerably more expensive than other Apple models, but they deliver on comfort, style, and functionality.

The AirPods Max deliver booming, immersive audio. Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking serves up a theater-like surround sound effect. And the great active noise cancellation blocks out external distractions to keep the focus on the music. Plus, the plush cushioned ear cups are comfortable to wear for long listening sessions.

They're also useful for either tuning out the world or keeping the environment in mind. Transparency mode lets ambient noise in when active noise cancellation isn't needed. And with a 15 hour battery life, the music doesn't have to stop for quite some time.

Everyone around your grad will notice these bold headphones for both their crisp, pumped up sound and fashionable design. They also come in several different colors.

Best budget headphones for grads: Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple

Don't have a lot of money to spend for a premium grad gift? You can still give great sound on a budget. The second-generation Apple AirPods remain a top choice for wireless earbuds, despite not being the newest model, though keep in mind these are a different version than the AirPods Pro.

For Apple users, these are the most seamless earbuds around. They connect instantly whenever needed, with special effortless pairing to Apple devices like iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and MacBooks.

The wireless charging case provides more than 24 hours of battery life. And the low-latency wireless connection enables immersive entertainment. It's easy to see why these continue to be a hit, often selling out, despite newer versions on the market.

While they work with any Bluetooth audio device, Apple gadgets get the best experience. If you want an affordable option to gift your favorite student, these older AirPods make an excellent everyday wireless earbud for grads on the move.

Best gym headphones for grads: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II



Bose

With excellent sound and top-tier noise cancellation, the new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are a grad's perfect gym companion.

Bose products are renowned for quality audio, and these earbuds deliver. Their innovative CustomTune technology auto-adjusts music to match the listener's liking. An "aware mode" lets in outside sounds when needed as well.

These earbuds provide 6 hours of playtime per charge, with the included charging case adding 3 more full charges for 24 hours of battery life. Control music, calls, and volume right from the earbuds, so there's no need to mess with any phones or devices.

With Bluetooth 5.3 compatibility and a sweat-resistant design available in black or soapstone colors, the QuietComfort Earbuds II allow grads to focus on their workout, not distractions. Noise-cancelling microphones are also a helpful addition for good call quality at the gym or on the go. There's always something to think about for new grads, after all.

If you know you're buying for someone who's going to be working out a lot, these headphones really can't be beat.

Best noise-cancelling headphones for grads: Bose QuietComfort 45

Does your grad want to tune out distractions and get lost in music? These Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones may be the perfect companion. They excel at noise cancellation, so it's easy to get immersed in sound without outside interruptions. And the plush, comfy design with soft ear cushions is ideal for all-day listening comfort.

These headphones offer stellar audio quality too, with customizable EQ to personalize the sound exactly how the graduate in your life likes it.

They also deliver up to 24 hours of nonstop playtime per charge. And with fast charging, just 15 minutes offers a boost of a few hours more.

If you know your grad is wanting superior sound isolation and audio quality, the QuietComfort 45s are a smart choice.