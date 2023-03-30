CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Looking for a new gaming chair? Whether you're a hardcore PC gamer, a SonyPlaystation 5 gamer or just playing the Nintendo Switch OLED Model, you need the right gaming chair to stay comfortable during a long gaming session. There are some amazing gaming chairs out there at a variety of price points -- some even have massage chair capabilities!

Top products in this article

Best budget gaming chair: Dowinx gaming chair, $170 after coupon (reduced from $202)

Best Razer gaming chair: Razer Enki Pro, $850 (reduced from $999)

Best gaming chair for kids: X Rocker emerald floor rocker gaming chair, $145

Gaming chairs typically offer more cushioning, neck and lumbar support and are more adjustable than standard office chairs -- so much so, in fact, that many people prefer gaming chairs to office chairs even when they're doing light work at the computer. Gaming chairs are also really cool-looking compared to oft-boring office chairs. (If you're interested in traditional office chairs, however, check out these 12 super comfy, ergonomic office chairs for your home office.)

The shopping experts at CBS Essentials (that's us!) reviewed all the bestselling and top-rated options on Amazon to compile this list of the best gaming chairs of 2023.

Best gaming chairs for kids

Check out the best gaming chairs for kids, based on parent reviews at Amazon and Walmart.

AutoFull pink bunny gamer chair



Amazon

With bunny ears and all, this pink gaming chair makes a fun statement. It has a 360-degree swivel, can be locked at any angle between 90 and 155 degrees and has a height-adjustable seat and armrest. It also boasts an adjustable lumbar pillow and head pillow. Pair it with a matching pink gaming desk.

While this chair isn't marketed exclusively for kids, it is a cute option that older kids and teens may enjoy. Many Amazon reviewers mentioned that their children love this chair.

"My 13-year-old daughter chose the chair herself and helped to put it together," says one verified buyer of this top-rated gaming chair. "My daughter is happy with her choice and loves her chair."

AutoFull pink bunny gamer chair, $280 after coupon (reduced from $290)

X Rocker emerald floor rocker gaming chair

Amazon

Many kids prefer a floor-rocker gaming chair for console gaming. This affordable option, which boasts a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, comes with speakers mounted on the headrest for an immersive gaming experience. The X Rocker gaming chair can rock and recline for maximum comfort. It also features a fun, galaxy-inspired print.

Parents, meanwhile, will enjoy the foldable design for easy storage when the chair is not in use.

X Rocker emerald floor rocker gaming chair, $145

Techni Mobili kids gaming chair



Amazon

This multi-purpose gaming desk chair is Amazon's choice for gaming chairs for kids ages 8 to 12. It offers a comfortable back cushion, a racer-style design and adjustable height options. This chair has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. We love that this chair has rave reviews from parents with small children, older kids and teens alike, indicating that this is one very versatile chair. Plus, at only $83, it's the best cheap gaming chair that you can get for your kids.

Techni Mobili kids gaming chair, $83

Best Razer gaming chairs

Razer is one of the most popular gaming chair brands. Find our top picks from the brand below.

Razer Enki Pro

Razer

This black and green, faux-leather gaming chair from Razer will look great in your home. It has built-in lumbar support and a magnetic memory-foam headrest pillow for maximum comfort. This Razer Enaki gaming chair is an exclusive at Razer.com, which doesn't offer reviews. Razer brand chairs, however, are generally highly rated.

Razer Enki Pro, $850 (reduced from $999)

Razer Enki gaming chair

Amazon

This sleek black gaming chair will make an excellent addition to your gaming setup. It has built-in lumbar support and adjustable arm rests for maximum comfort. Razer brand chairs are generally highly rated, and this one is no exception: The chair currently has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon.

Razer Enki gaming chair, $399 (reduced from $500)

Razer Iskur X gaming chair

Razer via Amazon

This steel-reinforced, ergonomic gaming chair from Razer is wrapped in multi-layered synthetic leather. The Razer Iskur X features fully adjustable recline, tilt, height and armrests. Find this 4.5-star-rated chair in three colors and in standard and extra-large sizes.

Razer Iskur X gaming chair, $400

Best premium gaming chairs of 2023

Splurge on these gaming chairs from Amazon, Razer and more. They're all rated four stars or higher by reviewers.

Logitech x Herman Miller Embody gaming chair

Herman Miller

This ultra high-end gaming chair, a joint effort between Logitech and Herman Miller, comes with a number of premium features, including cooling foam and advanced spinal support. Just about every aspect of this ergonomic chair is adjustable for a custom fit: You can fiddle with the arm with and height, seat depth and seat height. You can even optimize the back of the Embody chair to mold to your unique spinal curvature.

Logitech x Herman Miller Embody gaming chair, $1,695

SMAX gaming recliner

Amazon

This four-star-rated reclining gaming chair is bigger than the average model, for an extra comfy experience. It has an adjustable headrest and lumbar support. It also features a side pouch and cup holder. Find this chair in two colors, plus in standard and extra-large sizes.

SMAX gaming recliner, $320 (reduced from $390)

E-Win Flash Series ergonomic gaming chair

EWin

This 4.6-star-rated, stain-resistant gaming chair has a head pillow and lumbar cushion for extra comfort. It offers an ergonomic design with flexible height adjustment options for the seat and armrests and an angle-adjustable backrest. The adjustable armerests also offer sideways adjustment and front-back tilt adjustment.

"The materials and workmanship are excellent," a reviewer says. "Lots of attention given to the details of this chair. There was so much consideration on E-Win's part to making this product a great experience from the time you place your order, to opening the box, to completing the build."

E-Win Flash Series ergonomic gaming chair, $429 (reduced from $469)

Secretlab Titan Evo gaming chair

Amazon

This gaming chair is made of cold-cure foam to help your posture and comes with a magnetic, memory-foam head pillow that can be adjusted. Its 4D armrests adjust in four directions and have replaceable tops. The Secretlab Titan Evo gaming chair is special because it comes in three sizes to fit your height. This Secretlab chairback comes in six colors.

Secretlab is also known for its officially licensed chairs for gamers. Find options for "Game of Thrones" fans, DC Comics fans and more.

"I finally bit the bullet and splurged on a chair and it was absolutely worth it," wrote one Amazon reviewer. :I have back and neck problems, and the adjustable lumbar support and the neck pillow are amazing."

Secretlab Titan Evo gaming chair, $609

Best budget gaming chairs of 2023

Are the higher-end gaming chairs above not quite right? Are they priced a bit outside your budget? If so, check out the following budget gaming chairs -- they're all highly rated and under $250.

Hbada gaming chair



Hbada Store via Amazon

This 4.3-star-rated ergonomic gaming chair is designed to help you sit comfortably for extended periods of time. It features a thick backrest and seat cushion, as well as an adjustable headrest and a lumbar support pillow. It reclines up to 155 degrees.

"It has many adjustments and is really comfortable both sitting upright and reclined with the foot rest up," a reviewer says. "The chair rocks and has an adjustment for tension, but it also reclines in many locking increments."

Hbada gaming chair, $170 after coupon (reduced from $250)

Dowinx gaming chair

Amazon

This 4.4-star rated Dowinx gaming chair features a comfortable lumbar pillow and seat cushions with pocket springs and shaped foam. It is designed to support good posture with an ergonomic chair design and easy height adjustments. The lumbar pillow also has a massage function for maximum comfort during long gaming sessions.

Dowinx gaming chair, $170 after coupon (reduced from $202)

GTRacing Pro Series GT099

GTRacing

The Pro Series GT099 gaming chair from GTRacing has a motorsport-inspired shape and ergonomic design. The height is adjustable, and it comes with lumbar and headrest cushions. Place it in its upright mode to work or recline it a bit for gaming. This chair comes in eight colors, from classic black to pink.

GTRacing Pro Series GT099, $150 (reduced from $180)

Vonesse gaming chair

Vonesse via Amazon

The Vonesse gaming chair is a high-back gaming chair with padded armrests, a lumbar cushion and a retractable footrest. It has a massage feature with three different massage settings. It also reclines up to 160 degrees.

The chair is available in seven colors. Prices vary by color.

Vonesse gaming chair, $180 after coupon (reduced from $210)

Related content from CBS Essentials