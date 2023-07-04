Best Fourth of July deals on patio furniture and accessories

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Wayfair

If the Fourth of July has you thinking about spending more time outdoors this summer, there's good news -- the holiday is a great time to shop for patio furniture. We've found plenty of deals at Wayfair, Castlery and Amazon on top rated patio furniture that reviewers say look great in backyards, by the pool and on the deck.

For starters: We've found a 67% off deal on a six-person outdoor dining set. Love to lounge? Check out this outdoor patio daybed made for relaxing by the pool. Keep reading to discover even more patio furniture deals.

Top products in this article

Castlery Maui outdoor 2 lounge chairs and side table set, $1,139 (reduced from $1,457)

Lark Manor Harbison 6-person outdoor dining set, $830 (reduced from $2,524)

Rattan four-piece patio furniture set, $240 (reduced from $250)

The experts at CBS Essentials have found the best patio furniture deals at Walmart, Amazon, Wayfair and more ahead of the Fourth of July so you can create your perfect backyard oasis. All of these items have a four-star rating or higher and tons of positive reviews. Find outdoor pieces from lounge chairs to dining sets. There's an option for any budget ahead.

Best patio furniture deals

Find sale prices on furniture sets and outdoor chairs, sofas and more.

Castlery Maui outdoor 2 lounge chairs and side table set: $1,139

Castlery

This stunning set comes with two acacia wood patio chairs and a side table. Choose from two colors.

Pieces are also on sale when sold separately.

Castlery Maui outdoor two lounge chairs and side table set, $1,139 (reduced from $1,457)

Lark Manor Harbison 6-person outdoor dining set: $830

Wayfair

This beautiful acacia wood outdoor dining set features chevron detailing. It seats six and includes a center hole to accommodate an umbrella. Find this set in three colors.

Lark Manor Harbison six-person outdoor dining set, $830 (reduced from $2,524)

Rattan 4-piece patio furniture set: $190

Walmart

Looking to makeover your outdoor living space? Then head on over to Walmart -- the Walmart website that is -- because we found a deal on a top-rated rattan patio set. CBS Essentials readers are going crazy for it: It's our bestselling patio deal of 2023 by far.

Right now, you can get this 4.6-star rated patio set by Costway, which includes two single chairs with cushions (23.5'' x 25'' x 31''), a loveseat with a cushion (43.5'' x 25''x 31'') and a tempered glass-top coffee table (35'' x 18'' x 17.5''). The washable cushions are available in four colors: turquoise, red, navy and black.

"This patio furniture looks great and is very comfortable," a Walmart reviewer says. "All the pieces and hardware were clearly marked and the assembly instructions were easy to follow. Very well satisfied."

Rattan four-piece patio furniture set, $190 (reduced from $389)

Rattan 8-piece outdoor furniture set: $430 and up

Walmart

Need more seating for your guests this summer? Walmart has you covered with this eight-piece outdoor furniture set that includes four chairs, two loveseats, two tempered glass coffee tables and washable cushions.

"I love the set, I use it almost every morning," one Walmart reviewer says about the 4.3-star-rated rattan patio set. "The assembly was easy and the seating is comfortable."

Save on this bestselling outdoor patio furniture set at Walmart now. It's available in six colors (prices may vary by color).

Rattan eight-piece outdoor furniture set, $430 and up (reduced from $560)

Castlery Sorrento sofa, lounge chairs and coffee table set: $2,199

Castlery

This beautiful aluminum-frame outdoor set from Castlery comes with a sofa, two lounge chairs and a coffee table.

You can purchase protective covers for the furniture for $230 more.

Castlery Sorrento sofa, lounge chairs and coffee table set, $2,199 (reduced from $2,696)

Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree egg swivel patio chair with cushions: $570

Wayfair

Grab a book and cozy up in this egg swivel chair with cushions. It's made of all-weather wicker and sits on a rust-resistant, powder-coated steel frame.

Find it in two colors. Two toss pillows are included.

Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree egg swivel patio chair with cushions, $570 (reduced from $950)

Wade Logan Castelli rectangular 8-person dining set with cushions: $2,540

Wayfair

This eight-piece dining set is marked down at Wayfair. The wicker-wrapped aluminum table features an umbrella hole. The included chairs are stackable.

Choose from 11 cushion colors.

Wade Logan Castelli rectangular eight-person dining set with cushions, $2,540 (reduced from $3,780)

Best Choice Products 3-piece outdoor bistro set: $120



Amazon

This three-piece conversation bistro set is an excellent option for anyone looking for simple, budget-friendly patio furniture. This wicker set includes two chairs and a small outdoor table. It's perfect for smaller patios.

Best Choice Products 3-piece outdoor bistro set, $120 (reduced from $160)

Three-piece rattan outdoor furniture set: $155 and up

Walmart

This three-piece rattan outdoor furniture set is available in six cushion colors.

Perfect for small spaces, this patio furniture set includes two chairs (26.5" x 26.5" x 30") and a glass-top coffee table (19.5" x 19.5" x 19.5").

"Really nice set for the price," a Walmart reviewer says about this 4.4-star patio set. Price varies by color.

Rattan three-piece patio furniture set, $155 and up (reduced from $220)

Rattan outdoor patio daybed: $280

Walmart

Lounge all summer on this rattan outdoor patio daybed (61" x 52" x 27.5"). The washable cushions are available in five colors. It supports up to 800 pounds. Prices vary by color.

"This outdoor daybed is exactly as described and pictured," a Walmart reviewer says. "Looked for a year to find an affordable one. This was it!"

Rattan outdoor patio daybed, $280 (reduced from $335)

Christopher Knight Home riviera acacia wood bar: $196



Amazon

This rustic-style outdoor bar has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. It features six wine bottle slots and two spare shelves for storing all your home bar essentials.

Christopher Knight Home riviera acacia wood bar, $196 (reduced from $309)

Orange-Casual patio furniture set: $330



Walmart

This modular, rattan patio set looks like it costs more than just $330. It comes with a sectional and a coffee table. Choose from three colors and rearrange the sofa pieces to your liking.

Orange-Casual patio furniture set, $330 and up (reduced from $390)

Permasteel outdoor rolling patio cooler (80 quart): $151

Amazon

There's nothing quite like an ice-cold drink on a hot summer day. Keep a chilled one within arms reach with this rolling outdoor patio cooler -- it's a No. 1 Amazon bestseller. It features a built-in bottle opener, a drain plug for emptying the cooler and a set of wheels for easy transport.

And if the mint color shown above isn't right for you, no worries -- it's available in nine colors, ranging from simple black to a bold orange or lime.

Permasteel outdoor rolling patio cooler (80 quart), $151 (reduced from $250)

More great patio additions

These pieces aren't on sale, but they'll make great additions to your patio. All of these included items have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive reviews.

Smilemart hanging iron porch swing

Walmart

You don't need an entire patio set to make your outdoor space feel restful. A hanging porch swing can add a nice touch to your porch or backyard -- provided you have a sturdy tree or other support system.

This swinging bench can hold two people, is ergonomically designed, easy to clean and is made of a premium iron material.

Smilemart hanging iron porch swing for outdoors, $90 (reduced from $105)

Best Choice Products handwoven cotton macrame hanging chair swing

Walmart

Relax on this macrame chair swing that comes in three colors. The chair boasts a 265-pound weight capacity and pairs well with a C-stand (not included). It's suitable for indoor use as well.

Best Choice Products handwoven cotton macrame hanging chair swing, $60

Serena and Lily Capistrano sofa

Serena and Lily

Customize this outdoor sofa by Serena and Lily with the fabric and color or print you want. It has a weather-friendly, hand-wrapped resin frame.

Serena and Lily Capistrano sofa, $3,598

Tempo outdoor teak loveseat with cushions

Wayfair

Looking for just a loveseat? Then pick up this midcentury-inspired teak wood piece with gray cushions from Wayfair. It's rated 4.6 stars by Wayfair reviewers.

Tempo outdoor teak loveseat with cushions, $1,070

Sunjoy Avanti outdoor portable propane heater

Amazon

If you enjoy lounging on the patio at night, you may want to invest in a patio heater.

This 4.5-star-rated heater has 47,000 BTUs of heat output and ignites with the push of a button. There's a knob to control the intensity of the heat. This heater automatically turns off if it tips over. Plus, it has built-in wheels, so it's easy to move. Find it in four colors.

Sunjoy Avanti outdoor portable propane heater, $87 (reduced from $140)

Related content from CBS Essentials