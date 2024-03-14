Best Easter toys and gifts for the perfect basket

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Birds are chirping, temperatures are warming and March basketball is upon us. Spring is finally here, which means Easter is just around the corner. In fact, Easter 2024 is earlier than usual. Whether you like to DIY your Easter baskets for the little ones in your life, or you love to give family and friends Easter gifts, it's time to hop on your Easter shopping.

We love a good Easter egg hunt, but we love to hunt for the perfect Easter toys and gifts for you even more. That way you can spend your time focusing on family and friends.

Best Easter gifts 2024

We rounded up the best gifts for Easter 2024. Keep reading for everything you need to know about these terrific Easter goodies.

Best Easter gift for little kids: Play-Doh egg set

Amazon

This 24-count Play-Doh egg set features colorful, plastic eggs filled with two ounces of bright Play-Doh molding clay. This non-toxic modeling compound comes in a variety of spring pastels, which can be used on an Easter egg hunt, in a gift basket or as an entire gift itself.

Amazon reviewers rate this Easter gift 4.7 stars, praising it as an alternative to the usual sugary Easter treats.

"Opened a couple and they are fun," says one verified Amazon reviewer. "Nice feel and the two colors are great. These will be a good alternative to candy at the Easter Egg hunt this year!"

Trendiest Easter gift: Squishmallow Mystery Box (5 pc.)

Amazon

If you're looking to score a terrific Easter gift while earning cool points with the kids in your life, order a Squishmallow Mystery Box this Easter. The Squishmallow Mystery Box contains five 5-inch plushes, each randomly chosen.

These cute plush collectibles make for a terrific snuggle companion or an addition to a growing Squishmallow collection. This TikTok-viral Easter gift appeals to kids who love unboxing videos and mystery packages.

Rated 4.6 stars at Amazon.

Best Easter gift for bath time: Egg bath bombs gift set (12 pc.)

Amazon

This gift set includes 12 pastel-colored egg-shaped bath bombs, perfect for the little bather in your life. Made from 100% natural ingredients, these bath bombs promise to create a whole lot of bubbles, and a whole lot of fun.

Each set comes with a clever set of Easter glasses. Styles vary per set. Regularly $27, this gift is priced at $23 after coupon at Amazon. Rated 4.6 stars.

Best Easter gift for all ages: Williams-Sonoma personalized breakable egg

Williams-Sonoma

Handcrafted from creamy, rich white chocolate, this chocolate egg comes filled with Jelly Belly brand jelly beans. Meant to be cracked with the included 5 1/2-inch mallet, this white chocolate treat can be personalized with a name or message of up to eight letters in dark chocolate. It contains 14.25 ounces of food in total.

This delicious Easter treat from Williams-Sonoma arrives chilled and can be scheduled for immediate delivery, or delayed Easter delivery.

It costs $35 at Williams-Sonoma.

Best Easter gift for big kids: Anthropologie Cheena Egg Fresh fig candle

Anthropologie

Add a seriously fresh smell to your home Easter celebration, or add this terrific scent to your teen or college student's Easter basket this year with this fig-scented egg-shaped candle from Anthropologie.

Welcome spring with the scent of dark fig nectar, peppered cassis and aromatic blooms coupled with verdant vines and hints of warm woods.

This candle has an 18-hour burn time and is priced at $16 at Anthropologie.

Best Easter toy for toddlers: Easter egg light-up spinning tops

Amazon

A fun addition to any Easter basket, or a terrific stand-alone gift, these egg-shaped light-up spinning tops will keep the toddlers in your life busy. Designed to be easy to use for kids aged three and up, these spinners light up and play music.

Six spinners are included in each pack as well as six launch tops. This toy is priced at $27 at Amazon.

Best Easter gift for kids who like Legos: Lego Easter rabbits display

Amazon

Keep your Lego lover entertained with Lego's rabbit display, which makes for a terrific Easter gift or an addition to this year's Easter basket. Builders can create a scene with two bunnies, five vibrant Easter eggs and three tulips, with customized building tips included in the instructions.

Create different scenes, or build once and add this set to your Easter tablescape. This set is available at Amazon for $26.

When is Easter 2024?

Generally thought of as an April holiday, this year, Easter 2024 is Sunday, March 31.