Early Black Friday appliance deals, including $1,600 off top-rated refrigerators, laundry appliances and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Wayfair / Samsung / Electrolux

The hottest early Black Friday appliance deals have arrived. The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up must-see prices on refrigerators, ranges and laundry duos. These deals can help you save thousands of dollars on major household appliance upgrades. We know it's expensive out there; with some consumer prices surging, these deals are coming just in time. So say goodbye to that old refrigerator or way-too-loud washing machine and pick up a new appliance from our top sale recommendations below.

You don't have to wait until Black Friday to get your hands on that new Samsung, LG or Electrolux piece. Many retailers are already offering doorbuster deals on new appliances, so you can go ahead and upgrade your oven or refrigerator now before Thanksgiving.

Shop the best early Black Friday refrigerator deals



Think that buying an on-sale appliance means you have to sacrifice smart tech? Nope. These must-have refrigerators are outfitted with coveted features such as touch screens, Wi-Fi connectivity and AI smarts that can help reduce your monthly utility bills.

Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub+: $1,600 off



Samsung

This is the lowest price we've seen on the Samsung Bespoke refrigerator. The best thing about this fridge is its massive Family Hub touch screen that's double the size of the brand's original smart refrigerator touch screen.

Samsung's touch screen refrigerators all feature Samsung's Family Hub, with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant built-in. The smart fridge component can connect with, and be used to control your phone, computer, TV, smart doorbell, Nest thermostat and Samsung home appliances. It can share photos, stream music and more. The Family Hub feature lets you see inside your fridge from anywhere (via your connected device), search recipes based on what you have on hand, plan weekly meals and even send cooking instructions to your Samsung smart oven.

The smart tech can also help you save energy thanks to it's new energy-saving tech, Samsung's SmartThings Energy. The smart program allows you to see and manage your compatible Samsung appliance energy use and offers ways to save energy using AI Energy Mode. The new mode will even automatically optimize appliance settings to reduce the amount of energy consumed. This fridge is also marked down from $4,999 to $3,399.

Why we like this refrigerator:

This highly rated 4.9-star fridge includes a beverage center with a water dispenser and Samsung's AutoFill water pitcher.



The Dual Auto ice maker produces both cubed and Ice Bites ice. Samsung Bespoke fridges offer customizable door panels, with a choice of eleven colors and two finishes.



This refrigerator comes with a two-year Bespoke warranty.



GE 27.7 cu. ft. french door smart refrigerator: $1,997 (39% off)

Wayfair

This GE smart refrigerator features a french door design. The door is outfitted with an advanced water filtration system for the ice maker and water dispenser. It includes a child lock and smart door alarm. Plus, with GE's fingerprint-resistant finish, it's easy to wipe away smudges and fingerprints to maintain a sparkling clean finish.

The refrigerator also offers plenty of storage and organization options with two humidity-controlled drawers, a full-width drawer with LED lights and deep door storage that's wide enough to hold gallon jugs.

Why we like the GE 27.7 cu. ft. french door smart refrigerator:

It has a finger-print resistant finish to keep your fridge looking clean and new.

It features an advanced water filtration system

Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator: $1,500 off



Samsung

This Bespoke four-door flex refrigerator is one CBS Essentials's bestselling fridges ever. The 4.6-star-rated fridge features recessed handles for a sleek design. The top-rated kitchen appliance features a concealed beverage center with a water dispenser, an autofill water pitcher and an ice maker. It's on sale now for $2,699 (regularly $4,199).

"This is the sleekest and most efficient fridge yet," a Samsung reviewer says. "I was hesitant to give up my crushed ice but the ice bits (smaller cubes) are perfect for iced coffee. Ice trays are easily accessible too."

Why we like this refrigerator:

It showcases a flat panel door design with recessed handles for easy opening, seamlessly blending into your kitchen.



You have the option to personalize your refrigerator's appearance through interchangeable door panels, offering an array of colors and two finishes.



Customize the lower-right storage area to function as either a refrigerator or freezer, and enjoy the flexibility of five adjustable settings.



Bosch 800 series smart four-door french door refrigerator: $400 off



Appliances Connection

This 4.8-star-rated home appliance has two humidity-controlled compartments, a FlexBar storage bar for cold drinks, five adjustable tempered glass shelves and three one-gallon door bins. It has an internal water dispenser and an internal ice maker. This Bosch's freezer sets it apart from other refrigerators on this list. It boasts a three-tier layered freezer drawer system. The organized shelving system offers small, medium and large options, along with LED lighting that ensures freezer items are clearly displayed, preventing food from getting buried and forgotten.

This high-tech refrigerator can be remotely monitored and controlled with the Bosch Home Connect app. Using the app you can control your refrigerator's temperature, adjust its lighting and run diagnostics.

It's on sale now for for $3,799 (regularly $4,199).

Why we like this refrigerator:

Its three separate gallon door bins can accommodate two side-by-side one-gallon containers each, leaving tons of space for food on its shelves.



This smart fridge can be remotely monitored and controlled via your smart device.



Its freezer storage offers more room and organization tools than other refrigerators.



Shop the best early Black Friday range deals

Gas ranges can be bad for your health and for the environment. Upgrade to an electric range for less with these early Black Friday range deals.

Samsung smart Bespoke slide-in electric range: $972 off

Samsung

The fingerprint-resistant appliance features Samsung's fastest burner ever (3600 W). The five-burner cooktop includes dual- and triple-ring burners for cooking with different-sized pots and pans.

This gas cooktop and electric oven duo is fully Wi-Fi-connected and voice-enabled. Use your phone to monitor your cooktop and set and adjust the cook time and temperature of your oven through Samsung's SmartThings app.

This 4.5-star-rated range is on sale now for $1,399 (regularly $2,371).

Why we like this electric range:

This smart range features Samsung's fastest burner ever, plus it can be remotely monitored via your smart device.



Samsung's Bespoke line also lets you customize the appearance of your kitchen.



Color coordinate this electric range with all your Samsung appliances. Choose from five colors.



Samsung smart Flex Duo electric convection range: $1,099 (33% off)

Samsung via Wayfair

Cook two dishes at different temperatures with Samsung's Flex Duo freestanding electric range. Use the full oven for a large roast or split it into two smaller ovens that can cook at different temperatures.

This 4.6-star-rated range features Wi-Fi connectivity and can be controlled via smartphone. Use your phone to preheat, adjust the time and temperature of your oven and monitor your cooktop from wherever you are.

Why we like the Samsung smart Flex Duo electric convection range:

It's available in black with stainless steel or traditional silver with stainless steel.

It has an impressive 4.6-star rating on Wayfair.

LG smart Wi-Fi-enabled true convection InstaView electric range: $100 off



LG

The smart LG home appliance is outfitted with five burners and includes an air-fryer function. The entire device can be monitored and remotely controlled via your smartphone with LG's ThinQ App. Don't want to open the oven and let out all the heat? Check the progress of your meal by knocking twice on the oven's window to activate the interior light. And you won't have to worry about fingerprints all over your range -- LG's PrintProof fingerprint and smudge-resistant finish easily wipes clean with a soft, dry cloth.

"Loving this stove," wrote an LG customer who purchased the home appliance. "The features are amazing. The convection oven and air-fryer options are the best. The burners heat up fast."

Choose from two colors. This range is on sale right now for $1,249 (regularly $1,349).

Why we like this electric range:

The LG InstaView Window lets you see inside your oven without ever opening the door and letting heat escape.



You can even activate the timer with a simple voice command, since ThinQ technology works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.



Plus, there's a handy storage drawer below for your baking sheets, pots and pans.



Shop the best early Black Friday washer and dryer deals

Ready to save big on a top-rated washer and dryer? The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up the best early Black Friday deals on washing machines and electric dryers.

Electrolux 24" compact washer with LuxCare wash: $451 off

Electrolux

This 4.5-star-rated compact washer features the brand's Perfect Steam technology, which uses steam to help lift dirt and stains from fibers. It features 12 wash cycles, including Electrolux's LuxCare wash system, a Steam Refresh cycle to quickly remove wrinkles and refresh lightly soiled items without washing and a deep clean sanitization cycle that claims to remove 99.9% of bacteria.

It's 36% off right now. Get it for just $948 (regularly $1,399).

Why we like this washing machine:

At just 24-cubic-feet, this washer is small enough to fit in a closet.



This washing machine can be stacked with the matching dryer. It's Energy Star certified.



Its Platinum Star limited warranty includes two years of coverage on replacement parts.



LG smart Wi-Fi-enabled rear control electric dryer with EasyLoad door: $300 off



LG

This 4.6-star-rated dryer features a dual-opening door to make unloading clean laundry a breeze. The 7.3-cubic-foot LG home appliance is outfitted with sensors that detect moisture and auto-adjusts drying time to saving energy.

The machine's FlowSense duct clogging and clean filter indicators alert you when it's time to clean the ducts and lint filter for the best possible dry.

"I've had this try a little over a month and so far I am pleased with it. The style is attractive and it functions well," an LG reviewer says. "I also like the feature that lets you turn a light on while the dryer is running."

Get it now for $849 (regularly $1,149).

Why we like this electric dryer:

It's a decently sized 7.3-cubic-feet, making it a good choice for families.



It's designed for quiet operation.



A built-in sensor will detect moisture and can auto-adjust drying time. Plus, it comes in two colors.



Samsung Bespoke washer with Super Speed Wash and AI Smart Dial: 35% off

Samsung

The Samsung Bespoke front-load washer with Super Speed Wash and AI Smart Dial is our bestselling washing machine of 2023. The 4.7-star-rated Samsung device features an AI smart dial that can learn and recommend your favorite cycles and let's you customize your cycle list. This machine features Wi-Fi connectivity, so you can get end-of-cycle alerts, start, stop and schedule cycles and more right from your smartphone with the Samsung SmartThings app. Plus, it's super fast. It can wash a full load of laundry in just 28 minutes.

Work from home? Enjoy a more peaceful laundry experience thanks to this washing machine's Vibration Reduction Technology+ that reduces noise and vibration as compared to other Samsung washing machines.

This 5.3-cubic-foot washer is a great size for couples and small families. Right now, it's $501 off. Get it for $948 (regularly $1,449). Choose from three colors.

Why we like this washing machine:

It can work quickly and quietly -- a must if you're still working from home.



It can be controlled and monitored remotely from your smartphone.



Plus, its AI smart dial can take the guesswork out of choosing a laundry cycle.



Samsung smart top-load washer with ActiveWave Agitator and Super Speed wash: 32% off

Samsung

The ActiveWave Agitator can help reduce noise, vibration and tangling while powerfully cleaning. The on-sale machine's Super Speed wash can thoroughly wash a full load in just 28 minutes. The five-star-rated washing machine includes Wi-Fi connectivity with Samsung's SmartThings app. Use the app to remotely start and schedule your laundry, plus receive end-of-cycle alerts to your smartphone.

You can save $350 on this washing machine at Samsung with this hot early Black Friday deal. Right now you can score this washer for $749 (regularly $1,099).

Why we like this washing machine:

It works to run quietly without tangling your clothing.



If silence is really what matters most, this device features a soft-close lid that seals the machine safely, gently and silently.



Plus, it features an active water jet that can help pretreat stains with a built-in water faucet.



Samsung smart electric dryer with Pet Care Dry and Steam Sanitize+: 24% off

Samsung

This is Samsung's first-ever electric dryer designed with pet owners in mind. You know how you're always tossing pet blankets and pet beds into the laundry? Pet owners considering an appliance upgrade need to check out this Samsung smart electric dryer. Its Pet Care Dry function can help remove 97% of major unpleasant pet odors. It's also equipped with a Steam Sanitize+ function that sanitizes clothing and can help reduces wrinkles and odors. This appliance has Wi-Fi connectivity with the Samsung SmartThings app so you can remotely start, schedule and get end-of-cycle alerts on your smartphone. Plus, its helpful Sensor Dry helps prevent over-drying for optimal fabric care.

This five-star-rated dryer is $250 off right now. Get it for just $799 (regularly $1,049).

Why we like this electric dryer:

This 7.4-cubic-foot dryer is big enough for a family.



It's a great option for pet owners who don't want their bedding and clothing to smell like pet odors.



Plus, it has smart technology to protect your laundry and let you start, stop and monitor the device remotely.



Electrolux front-load Perfect Steam electric dryer: 38% off



Electrolux

The Electrolux front-load electric dryer with LuxCare dry uses a moisture sensor to prevent over or under-drying. Within about 90 seconds of starting the load, the dryer can calculate the most accurate time in which your clothes will be dried. The 4.7-star-rated electric dryer also includes an Instant Refresh cycle allows you to remove wrinkles and refresh clothing in just 10 minutes. The electric dryer's LuxCare lint shield helps avoid messes by trapping lint so it doesn't make a mess, even if you empty it while there are clothes in the dryer.

Choose from two colors. This dryer is 38% off right now. Get it for just $898 (regularly $1,449).

Why we like this dryer:

With a substantial 8-cubic-foot capacity, this dryer is an excellent option for large families. Its drum is illuminated by premium LED lighting, enhancing visibility. The dryer boasts a reversible door and is Energy Star certified. Additionally, its Platinum Star limited warranty covers replacement parts for two years.

Related content from CBS Essentials