Grieving chimpanzee carries around her dead baby for months at zoo in Spain

A chimpanzee has been carrying around her dead baby for months, a heartbreaking sight for visitors at a zoo in Spain.

The grieving chimp, named Natalia, gave birth to an infant ape about three months ago at Bioparc Valencia, but the baby died just days later, Miguel Casares, director general of the zoo, told Reuters.

"She has been carrying her ever since," Casares said. "This behavior has been described in chimpanzees, not only in zoos, but also in the wild."

Natalia, a chimpanzee that has carried her dead baby for months, looks on as she sits on a rock at Valencia's Bioparc in Spain. Nacho Doce/REUTERS

The ape has been seen hanging on to her child's body as she sits among the other chimpanzees. The sight of the dead animal can initially come as a shock to visitors, zoo officials said.

"As soon as we explain to them why we have left it and why we are keeping it under observation, they understand it," Casares said.

According to Reuters, Natalia also lost a baby in 2018. Zoo officials are closely monitoring her, saying that her grieving process must be respected.

Natalia, a chimpanzee that has carried her dead baby for months, is comforted by Cala, the baby of Noelia (L), a chimpanzee at Valencia's Bioparc, Spain. Nacho Doce/REUTERS

Chimps grieve in similar ways to humans, who share about 98% of their genes with primates. Research published in 2010 found that the apes exhibit a "highly developed awareness of death." In one study, scientists observed chimpanzee mothers whose babies died continuing to carry and groom their children's lifeless bodies for nearly 70 days.

Chimpanzees are considered to be an "endangered" species by the World Wildlife Foundation. Their population is estimated to be between 170,000 and 300,000, according to the wildlife organization. Poaching, loss of habitat and infants sold to wildlife traffickers are among the biggest threats to their existence.