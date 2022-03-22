Ikea alternatives you can order online
If you've been shopping for Ikea furniture lately, then you probably already know that some of Ikea's most popular models, such as the Ikea Billy bookcase and Ikea Kallax shelving unit, are sold out online and in stores in some colors.
Fortunately, there's an Ikea workaround. Ikea lookalikes from Amazon, Walmart and other stores have much of the same Scandinavian-inspired design, options and finishes. And they're all available for delivery to your home.
Top products in this article:
- Best Ikea Kallax storage alternative: Better Homes & Gardens eight-cube storage organizer, $92
- Best Ikea Billy shelves alternative: Furinno Pasir three-tier open shelf bookcase, $32
- Best Ikea Poang chair alternative: Gans wide faux leather manual standard recliner with ottoman, $270 (reduced from $325)
The best Ikea alternative furniture and decor
Why wait for an Ikea restock? Below, Ikea-like furniture and Ikea décor alternatives you can order online from Wayfair, Amazon, Walmart and more. You'll find styles similar to Ikea's bestsellers, including the Ikea Poang, Toftlund, Billy and more, at these stores.
Ikea Billy alternative: Furinno Pasir bookcase
This bookcase is reminiscent of the Ikea Billy bookcase, though slightly smaller. It's more affordable than the Billy and comes in 12 colors.
Furinno Pasir three-tier open shelf bookcase, $32
Ikea Kallax alternative: Better Homes & Gardens cube organizer
This storage organizer from Walmart captures the clean look of Ikea's Kallax units. It comes in five colors and has 13" x 15" x 13" sized compartments.
Better Homes & Gardens eight-cube storage organizer, $92
Ikea Poang alternative: Gans leather recliner with ottoman
Get the look of Ikea's iconic Poang chair with this black recliner and ottoman from Wayfair. Its upholstery is made of bonded leather.
Gans wide faux leather manual standard recliner with ottoman, $270 (reduced from $325)
Ikea Micke alternative: Zipcode Design Genthner desk
This simple white desk from Wayfair is reminiscent of the Ikea Micke. You'll find this small-space solution in eight other colors at Wayfair, as well.
Zipcode Design Genthner desk, $110 (reduced from $131)
Ikea Finnala alternative: Cazenovia 74" square arm sofa
This square-arm sofa offers the look of Ikea's Finnala. Measuring 74 inches long, it's ideal for smaller spaces, and is upholstered in a sophisticated, linen-look fabric.
Cazenovia 74" square-arm sofa, $510 (reduced from $709)
Ikea Toftlund alternative: Single-pelt Australian sheepskin rug
Ikea's Toftlund faux-sheepskin rug is a fan favorite, but Overland's premium-grade, genuine Australian sheepskin single-pelt rug offers an elegant, stylish upgrade. It comes in 13 colors.
Single-pelt premium Australian sheepskin rug, $99
Ikea Malm alternative: Novogratz Kelly queen bed with storage
If you've been eyeing the Ikea Malm bed frame with storage boxes, check out this upholstered option from Novogratz. It comes linen- or velvet-covered, depending on the color you choose, instead of a wood finish, but offers an aesthetic similar to the Malm. Choose from three colors and three bed sizes.
Novogratz Kelly queen bed with storage, $384
Ikea Kallax alternative: ClosetMaid Cubeicals organizer
These organizing cubes are similar to the Ikea Kallax shelving unit, and more affordable, though a bit smaller. Find them in seven colors and eight sizes.
ClosetMaid Cubeicals organizer, $113
Ikea's Hemnes alternative: Sauder Shoal Creek dresser
This dresser, similar in style to Ikea's Hemnes eight-drawer dresser, is slightly smaller and a bit more affordable. Find it in four color options on Amazon.
Sauder Shoal Creek dresser, $316 (reduced from $400)
