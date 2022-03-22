Watch CBS News

Ikea alternatives you can order online

By carolin lehmann

/ Essentials

Ikea store
Get the Ikea look from other retailers like Walmart, Amazon and Wayfair. Getty Images

If you've been shopping for Ikea furniture lately, then you probably already know that some of Ikea's most popular models, such as the Ikea Billy bookcase and Ikea Kallax shelving unit, are sold out online and in stores in some colors.

Fortunately, there's an Ikea workaround. Ikea lookalikes from Amazon, Walmart and other stores have much of the same Scandinavian-inspired design, options and finishes. And they're all available for delivery to your home.

The best Ikea alternative furniture and decor

Why wait for an Ikea restock? Below, Ikea-like furniture and Ikea décor alternatives you can order online from Wayfair, Amazon, Walmart and more. You'll find styles similar to Ikea's bestsellers, including the Ikea Poang, Toftlund, Billy and more, at these stores.

Ikea Billy alternative: Furinno Pasir bookcase

Furinno Pasir 3-Tier Open Shelf Bookcase
Amazon

This bookcase is reminiscent of the Ikea Billy bookcase, though slightly smaller. It's more affordable than the Billy and comes in 12 colors.

Furinno Pasir three-tier open shelf bookcase, $32

$32 at Amazon

Ikea Kallax alternative: Better Homes & Gardens cube organizer

Better Homes & Gardens 8-Cube Storage Organizer
Walmart

This storage organizer from Walmart captures the clean look of Ikea's Kallax units. It comes in five colors and has 13" x 15" x 13" sized compartments.

Better Homes & Gardens eight-cube storage organizer, $92

$92 at Walmart

Ikea Poang alternative: Gans leather recliner with ottoman

Gans Wide Faux Leather Manual Standard Recliner with Ottoman
Wayfair

Get the look of Ikea's iconic Poang chair with this black recliner and ottoman from Wayfair. Its upholstery is made of bonded leather.

Gans wide faux leather manual standard recliner with ottoman, $270 (reduced from $325)

$270 at Wayfair

Ikea Micke alternative: Zipcode Design Genthner desk

Genthner Desk
Wayfair

This simple white desk from Wayfair is reminiscent of the Ikea Micke. You'll find this small-space solution in eight other colors at Wayfair, as well.

Zipcode Design Genthner desk, $110 (reduced from $131)

$110 at Wayfair

Ikea Finnala alternative: Cazenovia 74" square arm sofa

Cazenovia Square Arm Sofa
Wayfair

This square-arm sofa offers the look of Ikea's Finnala. Measuring 74 inches long, it's ideal for smaller spaces, and is upholstered in a sophisticated, linen-look fabric.

Cazenovia 74" square-arm sofa, $510 (reduced from $709)

check stock now

Ikea Toftlund alternative: Single-pelt Australian sheepskin rug

Single-Pelt Premium Australian Sheepskin Rug
Overland

Ikea's Toftlund faux-sheepskin rug is a fan favorite, but Overland's premium-grade, genuine Australian sheepskin single-pelt rug offers an elegant, stylish upgrade. It comes in 13 colors.

Single-pelt premium Australian sheepskin rug, $99

$99 at Overland

Ikea Malm alternative: Novogratz Kelly queen bed with storage

Novogratz Kelly Bed with Storage
Amazon

If you've been eyeing the Ikea Malm bed frame with storage boxes, check out this upholstered option from Novogratz. It comes linen- or velvet-covered, depending on the color you choose, instead of a wood finish, but offers an aesthetic similar to the Malm. Choose from three colors and three bed sizes.

Novogratz Kelly queen bed with storage, $384

$384 at Amazon

Ikea Kallax alternative: ClosetMaid Cubeicals organizer

ClosetMaid Cubeicals Organizer
Amazon

These organizing cubes are similar to the Ikea Kallax shelving unit, and more affordable, though a bit smaller. Find them in seven colors and eight sizes.

ClosetMaid Cubeicals organizer, $113

$113 at Amazon

Ikea's Hemnes alternative: Sauder Shoal Creek dresser

Sauder Shoal Creek Dresser
Amazon

This dresser, similar in style to Ikea's Hemnes eight-drawer dresser, is slightly smaller and a bit more affordable. Find it in four color options on Amazon.

Sauder Shoal Creek dresser, $316 (reduced from $400)

$316 at Amazon

First published on March 2, 2022 / 2:54 PM

