Get a great deal on the best laptops during the Amazon Big Spring Sale

Looking to buy a new laptop? There are plenty of great options on the market, and many of them are deeply discounted right now during the Amazon Big Spring Sale. Whether you want a reliable desktop PC or a gaming laptop to power through all the new releases this year, you'll find a machine on sale that's right for you.

Shop top brands like Acer, Razer, Alienware, and more to save hundreds of some of the best laptops you'll find on Amazon. From March 20 through March 25, you'll find dozens of models discounted, with some dropping to the lowest prices they've been in months. To help you find the best model for you, we've rounded up a few of our favorite deals below.

See a deal you like? Be sure to add it to your cart. These deals are going in and out of stock quick – and don't forget accessories like a gaming headset or a chair. For those of you setting up remote offices, a standing desk might be a great buy, too.

Best Amazon Spring Sale laptop deals

Acer Aspire 3 laptop: $300 (9% off)

Sometimes you just don't need a laptop with all the RGB lighting or bells and whistles. You need a serious workhorse that can get you through your day... or a reliable computer to check email, keep up with friends and family and watch your favorite shows.

The Acer Aspire 3 is the ideal computer to handle all that. It's super thin and lightweight, but it's still perfectly capable of multitasking, handling demanding tasks, and more, all for just $300 right now during the Amazon Big Spring Sale.

This configuration offers a AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of SSD storage. Its 15.6-inch 1080p display offers crisp colors and great viewing angles, and its keyboard feels great to use for long periods of time, too - in case you need a nice, comfortable word processing machine. It's also equipped with a webcam and Wi-Fi compatibility. And with an 11-hour battery life, this computer can get you through your entire workday.

Right now, get the Acer Aspire 3 for just $300, which is 9% off its normal price of $330.

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop: $1,100 (15% off)

Planning on trying some of the newest games? This gaming laptop could make a great machine for beginners. It's not only affordable, but also a quality laptop that has everything you need to run some of the biggest, baddest games around.

It boasts an Intel Core i7-12650H 10-core CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 460 GPU with 8GB of RAM, and a 1 TB SSD. Pair that with a 15.6-inch HD display with a 144hz refresh rate and a backlit keyboard, and you've got yourself a veritable powerhouse that's perfect for entry-level and veteran gamers alike.

Its bright, crisp display is comfortable to look at for hours on end as well, and its graphics setup is strong enough to power through even new games like "Dragon's Dogma 2."

You can get this gaming laptop during Amazon's Big Spring Sale for $1,100, which is 15% off its normal price of $1,300.

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo laptop: $1,889 (10% off)

This touchscreen-enhanced laptop is the perfect marriage of style and practicality. It has a 15.6-inch OLED 4K display with eye-popping colors, but look down and you'll also see another 4K matte touchscreen. Use it to expand your screen real estate, or put it to work as a second display. It's one of the coolest features we've seen in a laptop, and definitely one of the most useful.

It's powered by a 12th generation Intel Core i9 processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, so it's more than capable of handling both normal office tasks and games if you're interested in trying a few here or there. It also has 1 TB SSD with 32GB of RAM, so it's no slouch by any means.

If you love getting things done and want a laptop with a fun additional function that makes sense for your fast-paced lifestyle, this model is a no-brainer.

Right now, it's on sale for $1,889, which is 10% off its normal price of $2,099.

Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop: $1,380 (8% off)

Check out this Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop that Amazon has on sale right now for 24% off. This sale brings the price down to $1,145 - a savings of $355.

In addition to a 15.6-inch Full HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixel resolution) display with a maximum brightness of 300 nits, this Windows laptop comes equipped with a 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H processor and GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU. You also get 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

One of the best things about this gaming laptop is its backlit keyboard that offers programmable RGB lighting. Keep in mind, this computer was originally released in 2019 and it comes with Windows 10 Home preinstalled. Battery life is up to six hours.

Head to Amazon to get this laptop for $1,380, which is 8% off its normal price.

Razer Blade 16 gaming laptop: $3,701 (14% off)

If you'd like a souped-up, 2023 version of the Razer Blade 16 gaming laptop that's powered by a 13th Gen Intel i9-13950HX processor and a GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, with 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD for storage, Amazon has you covered with this limited-time deal. You'll save $300, allowing you to purchase it for $4,000.

The 16-inch dual mode mini-LED display offers stunning 4K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits. Or it can provide FHD+ resolution at a refresh rate up to 240Hz. And of course, the display offers 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy. In other words, you'll be getting the processing and graphics power needed to experience any and all of your favorite AAA games.

Windows 11 comes preinstalled on this gaming laptop, which weighs in at 5.4 pounds. Whether you're shopping for yourself or a hard-core gamer in your life, this Razer Blade 16 will provide a top-notch gaming experience.

Get this laptop at Amazon for just $3,702 right now, which is 14% off its normal price.

MSI GF63 15" gaming laptop: $564 (19% off)

Designed for a more casual gamer, the MSI GF63 is equipped with a 15-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It's powered with an Intel i5-11400H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. The configuration includes 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage.

Head over to Walmart to save big on this gaming laptop. During Walmart's pre-Christmas sale, you'll pay just $590 -- and enjoy a savings of $109. It comes with Windows 11 pre-installed and battery life is up to seven hours.

Get this laptop for just $564 right now, which is 19% off its usual price.

Acer Nitro 17 gaming laptop: $1,100 (8% off)

This laptop is powered using an AMD Ryzen 7-7736HS Octa-core CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. It's configured with a 17.3-inch (1,920 x 1,080 pixel resolution) FHD IPS display that offers a 165Hz refresh rate. You also get 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage.

Whether the computer is connected to the internet via Wi-Fi 6E or Ethernet, it can establish a super-quick connection. And it comes with a nice collection of ports. For audio, the Nitro 17 is equipped with two speakers that support DTS:X Ultra to generate spatial audio. It also comes with a protective sleeve.

Amazon has this laptop on sale right now for $1,100, or 8% off its normal price.

Alienware M17R5 gaming laptop: $1,550 (18% off)



Serious gamers know that Alienware makes some of the most powerful and feature-packed gaming laptops on the market. This configuration of the popular Alienware M17R5 gaming laptop utilizes a large 17.3-inch FHD display with a 480Hz refresh rate. For a limited time, the computer is on sale for $1,550.

This gaming laptop is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9-6900HX CPU and GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, along with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage. The built-in speakers support Dolby Atmos, so they're able to generate immersive spatial audio. Gamers also get access to auto-tuned game profiles, intuitive overclocking options and new AlienFX settings.

Snag this laptop for just $1,550 right now, which is 18% off its usual price.

2023 Asus ROG Strix G16: $1,300 (7% off)

Here's a chance to get your hands on the 2023 version of the popular and powerful Asus ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop at a great discount, once again thanks to the Big Spring Sale.

The computer is equipped with a 16-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,200 pixel resolution) display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It's powered using a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13650HX processor and GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. This version of the Asus ROG Strix G16 is configured with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage. It supports Wi-Fi 6E for wireless connectivity.

Gamers will appreciate this laptop's full-size keyboard with 1.9mm travel distance. It uses the company's "Overstroke technology" which reduces key actuation and improves responsiveness.

If you need a gaming laptop, Asus is a great manufacturer – and this sale won't last long. Grab this unit from Amazon for just $1,300 or 7% off its usual price.