Best Labor Day deals to shop at Amazon this weekend: Apple AirPods, iRobot Roomba vacuums and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple

Amazon is offering major discounts on popular tech, home and travel products for Labor Day. Many staff- and reader-favorite products like the Colorfulkoala buttery soft high-waisted leggings and Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds are on sale right now. You can even score the pet-owner-loved iRobot Roomba j7+ for the lowest price we've ever seen.

Keep reading to shop the best Labor Day deals at Amazon to shop this weekend.

Top products in this article:

Score Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for 41% off: Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: $88 (reduced from $150)

Save 20% on our bestselling earbuds: Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)

Get an iRobot Roomba for just $179: iRobot Roomba 694, $179 (reduced from $275)



Best Amazon Labor Day deals to shop this weekend

Save on tech, appliances and more this weekend at Amazon.

Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are a standout pair of earbuds that deliver, whether you're tuning in during your daily commute or relaxing at home. They're the perfect accessory for going out and about and catching a podcast or taking your calls on the go.

How's the audio quality, though? It's excellent. These earbuds boast rich, crisp, and full-bodied sound. Don't let their compact and sleek design fool you; these earbuds pack a punch when it comes to delivering sound that's satisfyingly clear and bassy.

On the comfort and fit front, the Galaxy Buds Live feel great in your ears, providing a comfortable, secure fit that makes them great for all-day wear. Their shape makes them a bit more awkward at first than the Galaxy Buds+ line, but they're easy enough to get used to.

When it comes to battery life, they offer 8 hours of continuous playback on a single charge, and the charging case extends this further, offering additional charges that result in a total of up to 29 hours of playtime. That's more than enough to get you through a day of work, a long workout, and an evening of relaxation.

They also come with a feature that allows you to easily connect with other Galaxy devices, such as tablets or phones, using Samsung's seamless device-to-device pairing. This means you can effortlessly switch between devices without the need to unpair and repair your earbuds.

The best part? These top-rated earbuds are a whopping 41% off right now at Amazon

Why we like the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

They offer exceptional audio quality for rich and immersive sound.

They're compact and lightweight and come in an eye-catching charging case.

They're perfect for all-day wear and a natural, open sound experience.

They have an impressive battery life of up to 29 hours, with seamless device-to-device pairing for a smooth listening experience.

Apple

The second-generation Apple AirPods may not be the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbuds on the market. Retailing for $129 at Apple, Amazon currently has them listed for $99.

These are some of the most versatile earbuds you can buy if you're a regular iOS user. But beyond that, these are great earbuds that are perfect for tossing in your bag and heading out into the world. They just connect when you need them. There's no frustrating need to pair them.

These 4.7-star-rated earbuds boast more than 24 hours of total listening time with the wireless charging case, fool-proof one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection for full immersion when consuming movies and music.

If you're in need of an everyday set of earbuds that look and feel premium, these are a great and affordable option.

Why we like the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation):

Their clear and high-quality sound makes for immersive listening.

They feature one-tap setup and intuitive controls for better convenience.

They have an impressive battery life of over 24 hours with the charging case, and quick charging for on-the-go.

Apple

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

Users will also get a new extra-small tip with their AirPods. The case did get a notable design upgrade with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to help track the location of your AirPods case.

You're paying for the better ergonomics here, improved sound, and what you'll definitely end up agreeing is a premium experience. There's certainly a lot to love about the Apple AirPods 2, especially when they're on sale for just $200.

Why we like the Apple AirPods 2:

They have an upgraded wireless chip with improved active noise cancellation for enhanced audio quality.

They offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case.

Their unique custom sound feature allows iPhone's camera to analyze ear anatomy for personalized audio settings.

Amazon

The iRobot Roomba j7+ vacuum features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home-cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners.

The Roomba j7+ also boasts dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair. When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with the issue of dog poop in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P. guarantee, or "Pet Owner Official Promise." Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free. That's a major reason why this is one of our top picks for the best robot vacuum for pet owners.

Amazon has a great deal on the iRobot Roomba j7+ right now. It's 34% off, or just $530 -- the lowest price we've ever seen for this 4.3-star-rated robot vacuum.

What we like about the iRobot Roomba j7+:

The robot vacuum actively avoids pet messes and obstacles such as water bowls.

Reviewers say that it does a great job picking up pet hair -- it's our choice for the best robot vacuum for pet hair

The vacuum's self-emptying capabilities mean you don't need to constantly empty a dustbin.

The three-stage cleaning system provides a thorough clean on floors and carpets.

Amazon

The iRobot Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

On Amazon, one reviewer praised the iRobot device's ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean. "We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," the customer wrote. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

The best-selling robovac is rated 4.3 stars and is currently on sale at Amazon for $179

What we like about the iRobot Roomba 694:

The Roomba 694 is one of the more budget-friendly robot vacuums.

Gets 90 minutes of run time on a single charge.

The dual multi-surface brush is designed to clean different floor types, good if you have both carpet and hardwood or laminate.

.

Amazon

If you're running out of counter space in your kitchen, adding a new appliance can be tough. But you probably won't have that problem with the Keurig K-Mini -- this single-serve pod coffee maker measures just 4.5 inches wide, 12.1 inches tall and 11.3 inches deep. The compact Keurig comes with a small one-cup water reservoir and a removable drip tray that can accommodate travel mugs up to 7 inches tall. You can brew a 6- to 12-ounce cup of coffee in just minutes.

"The Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker has quickly become my go-to appliance for a quick and delicious cup of coffee," says one Amazon reviewer. "Its compact size fits perfectly in my kitchen, saving valuable counter space. Brewing is a breeze with just a simple touch, and the 6- to 12-ounce brew sizes allow me to customize my coffee to the perfect strength."

The 4.5-star-rated coffee maker is available in green, gray, rose, red, light blue and black colors. The Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is currently 20% of at Amazon, bringing its cost down to $80.

Why we like the Keurig K-Mini coffee maker:

This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces.



It's portable, meaning you can take it to work or on vacation.

It includes an auto-off feature that turns your coffee maker off 90 seconds after your last brew, helping to save energy.



It's available in six fun colors.

Amazon

On the hunt for the perfect piece of luggage for your Labor Day travel? Rockland makes one of the bestselling carry-ons on Amazon -- and right now you can get it for a whopping 58% off its list price.

The Rockland Melbourne 20-inch expandable carry-on spinner is made out of ABS, a lightweight and durable plastic. It features multidirectional double spinner wheels with telescoping handles, along with interior zip and mesh pockets. Choose from multiple colors. Price varies by color. Right now, you'll get the best deal on the carry-on in the shade purple.

"I was able to fit a lot more than I thought in this little suitcase," shared one Amazon reviewer. "It's easy to maneuver and even with the extension added to it, it's small enough to fit airplanes' carry-on requirements."

Why we like the Rockland Melbourne 20-inch carry-on:

The carry-on meets size restrictions for most major airlines, including United, American, Delta, Southwest and Allegiant.

It earned a 4.5-star rating with over 8,500 reviews.

The ergonomic handle and seamless spinner wheels make it easy to maneuver.

Amazon

These CBS Essentials staff-loved Lululemon alternatives are on sale now at Amazon for 23% off. Grab a pair for as low as $23. But hurry -- this deal won't last.

CBS Essentials senior writer Lily Rose raves about Colorfulkoala's Lululemon Align-lookalike leggings (and they're Essentials bestsellers). "These leggings are just as soft (if not softer) than my Lululemon pants. Plus, they're opaque no matter what color you get and they pass the squat test," she says.

CBS Essentials writer Kaylyn McKenna is also a fan; "These leggings are so flattering and incredibly high quality for the price point. I own a lot of pricey activewear, and these Colorfulkoala leggings still stand out as one of my most comfortable pairs of leggings".

Why we like the Colorfulkoala high-waisted leggings:

The leggings have a seamless waistband with a hidden pocket.



Choose from 21 colorways to fit your personal style.



Reviewers report that they are "squat-proof"

Related content from CBS Essentials