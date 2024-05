Michael Cohen testifies about Stormy Daniels payment at Donald Trump's criminal trial Donald Trump came face-to-face with his former personal attorney Michael Cohen, who testified Monday in the former president's New York criminal trial. The one-time fixer and inside man detailed how Trump personally approved the so-called "hush money" payouts to hide stories he believed would hurt his 2016 run for the White House. Robert Costa was inside the courthouse for the riveting testimony.