Fleet Week sails into New York City

Fleet Week returned to New York City Wednesday morning with the Parade of Ships sailing into the harbor and up the Hudson River. Rear Adm. Wesley McCall joined CBS News to discuss the event's 36th year of celebrating those who serve.
