New deals were just added to the Best Buy early Black Friday sale today

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

You can shop sales on the best new tech gadgets right now, with early Black Friday deals at Best Buy. The electronics mega retailer is currently offering weekly and daily deals and sales on everything, including:

If you're shopping these Best Buy Black Friday deals, you should sign up for a free My Best Buy membership first (if you haven't already). It doesn't entitle you to preferred pricing or early access to Black Friday deals, but it does offer an added holiday price guarantee on select items. When you purchase an item marked "Black Friday Prices Guaranteed" and its price goes lower than your purchase price prior to Black Friday on November 26, 2021, you will automatically receive a refund for the difference. (You can read the full details of the Best Buy holiday price guarantee at the company's website.)

Be sure to check out these featured early Black Friday deals available at Best Buy now:

And that's not all. Here are some of our favorite Best Buy early Black Friday deals you can shop right now.

Lenovo Chromebook 3 (32GB): $119

Best Buy

This 11-inch AMD Lenovo Chromebook with 4GB of memory and 32GB of flash storage, marked down $100 for Black Friday, is a great low-cost solution for light computing tasks such as browsing the internet, typing up documents or chatting on Zoom.

Lenovo Chromebook 3 (32GB), $119

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: $160

Apple via Best Buy

Apple AirPods are $50 off right now. These water-resistant wireless earbuds come with a wireless charging case. Easily share audio from your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Apple TV to your AirPods. Plus, they're compatible with Siri.

Apple AirPods, $160 (regularly $200)

Best Buy also has the newly released Apple AirPods 3 (with a MagSafe charging case), which is sure to be one of the hottest gifts this holiday season. It's currently available for $179 at Best Buy -- list price -- though at last check Walmart had the Apple AirPods 3 for $175, a savings of $4.

Apple AirPods 3, $179

EXPIRES TODAY: Dragon Ball Z collector's box: $30



Best Buy

This box by Culture Fly includes a Kame House Planter, Dragon Ball Z Duffel Bag, Krillin Plush, Goku Pint Glass, Piccolo Crew Socks, Master Roshi Pin and a Dragon Ball Z Coaster. This deal expires midnight CST tonight.

Dragon Ball Z collector's box, $30 (reduced from $50)

EXPIRES TODAY: 32" Toshiba HDTV with FireTV: $130

Best Buy

If you're in the market for a early Black Friday TV deal, here's one from Best Buy: You can get a 32-inch Toshiba smart HDTV (720p) for just $130. It's a great buy for kids, the home office or anywhere space is at a premium.

Toshiba 32" HDTV with FireTV, $130 (reduced from $200)

Mr. Christmas Alexa-enabled artificial Christmas tree: $300

Mr. Christmas via Best Buy

Is it holiday magic? No, it's your Amazon Alexa-compatible Christmas tree. Ask Alexa to turn your pre-lit Mr. Christmas tree's lights on and off at scheduled times throughout the day or perform one of 40 lighting functions. The artificial tree stands 6.5-feet tall.

Mr. Christmas Alexa-enabled 6.5-foot artificial Christmas tree, $300 (regularly $400)

Apple AirPods Max: $479



Apple via Best Buy

Apple's high-end over-the-ear headphones are on sale right now during early Black Friday deals at Best Buy. Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They're also compatible with Siri.

Apple AirPods Max, $479 (regularly $549)

Keurig limited edition Jonathan Adler K-Mini coffee maker: $50

Keurig via Best Buy

This limited-edition, 5-inch wide Keurig machine features a blue geometric design from Jonathan Adler. The single-serving coffee maker brews coffee, tea and hot cocoa in 6- to 12-ounce amounts. (Jonathan Adler mug not included.)

Keurig limited edition Jonathan Adler K-Mini coffee maker, $50 (originally $100)

55" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV: $1,000

Samsung via Best Buy

Transform your TV into a piece of art when you're not streaming your favorite shows. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art with a 4K resolution picture, whenever you enter the room. No matter if you're admiring a Rothko or streaming Netflix, this QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. Plus, it's $500 off for Best Buy's early Black Friday sale (and also at Samsung's own early Black Friday sale).

55" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,000 (regularly $1,500)

LG 65-inch class C1 series OLED smart TV: $1,800

LG via Best Buy

The smart TV is $300 off right now during Best Buy's Black Friday deals. The 65-inch screen features over 8 million self-lit pixels. The TV comes with Google Assistant and Alexa built in. The LG device's a9 Gen4 AI processor adjusts picture and sound automatically.

LG 65-inch class C1 series OLED smart TV, $1,800 (regularly $2,100)

Nokia 8.3 5G: $480



Nokia via Best Buy

Save $220 when you buy the Nokia 8.3 5G during Best Buy's Black Friday deals. This Android smartphone features a 6.81-inch screen, an ultra-detailed 64 MP camera, a specialized low-light ultra-wide camera, advanced depth and macro cameras and built-in Zeiss cinematic effects.

Nokia 8.3 5G, $480 (regularly $700)

Nest mini smart speaker: $25



Google via Best Buy

Expand your Google Home -- and bring Google assistant -- to the kitchen, den, bedroom and more with the Nest mini smart speaker, now half off.

Nest mini smart speaker, $25 (regularly $50)

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K: $25



Amazon via Best Buy

This Amazon Fire TV stick is 50% off right now at Best Buy. The device offers support for leading HDR formats, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos Audio and gives you access to the latest 4K content. Plus, you can control the device with the Alexa voice remote, which means no more toggling around to find what you're looking for.

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K, $25 (regularly $50)

Samsung 70-inch smart TV: $600

Samsung via Best Buy

This 2021 model features a crystal processor that lets you watch TV and movies in 4K ultra high definition. The smart TV can also access your favorite apps and streaming services right on its 70-inch screen, powered by Tizen OS. Buy one now for $150 off its regular listed price during Best Buy's early Black Friday sale.

Samsung 70-inch smart TV, $600 (regularly $750)

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $800



Microsoft via Best Buy

This multi-tasking laptop is on sale at Best Buy. This Microsoft device features an Intel Core processor, all-day battery, instant-on abilities, improved graphics, two USB-C ports and up to 16GB RAM and 256GB of storage. It's also the thinnest Surface device yet, at just 7.33 millimeters. Right now you can buy it for $400 off its regular price.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, $800 (regularly $1,200)

Lenovo 14" Yoga 9i 14 2-in-1 laptop: $1,350



Lenovo via Best Buy

It's a great time to upgrade your laptop. This Windows 11 upgradable Lenovo model is $400 off. This device features a powerful quad-core with an eight-way processing performance and has a 16GB system memory.

Lenovo 14" Yoga 9i 14 2-in-1, $1,350 (regularly $1,750)

JBL Reflect Mini NC sport headphones: $100

JBL via Best Buy

These wireless headphones feature active noise cancelling to tune out the world as well as smart ambient technology to keep you aware of your surroundings evening when you're tuning in to your favorite podcast. JBL's wireless sport headphones are also waterproof and feature auto-pause so you won't miss a second of audio should an ear bud fall out.

JBL Reflect Mini NC sport headphones, $100 (regularly $150)

Samsung large capacity front load washer: $750

Samsung via Best Buy

Best Buy and Samsung are offering this 4.5-cubic-foot, front-loading washer for $400 off its regular price. Samsung's AI-powered smart dial learns and recommends your favorite wash cycles so you won't have to go to the trouble of programming it in yourself. The device is SmartThings App-compatible, so you can receive end-of-cycle alerts, remotely start or stop your wash, and schedule cycles, all on your phone.

Samsung Smart Dial front load washer, $750 (regularly $1,150)

You can also save on a matching Samsung dryer. You can even arrange for delivery and haul away of your old dryer via the Samsung website.

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with Super Speed Dry, $749 (reduced from $1,149)

Samsung Smart Dial gas dryer with Super Speed Dry, $849 (reduced from $1,249)

Ninja air fryer: $90

Ninja via Amazon

This four-quart air fryer can air fry up to two pounds of food and features a dehydration function. The Ninja device's basket is made to be nonstick and dishwasher safe. Rated 4.8 stars by Best Buy reviewers.

Ninja air fryer, $90 (regularly $120)

Apple 21.5-inch iMac: $1,000

Apple via Best Buy

Best Buy has early Black Friday deals on Apple products including this iMac with retina 4K display. The 21.5-inch iMac comes with an Intel Core i3 processor, as well as 8GB of memory and a 1TB hard drive. This Apple computer is $500 off during the Best Buy's Black Friday sale.

Apple 21.5-inch iMac, $1,000 (regularly $1,500)

ProForm Pro 5000 treadmill: $1,500

ProForm via Best Buy

Save $500 and kickstart your 2022 resolutions when you buy this treadmill during Best Buy's early Black Friday deals. This ProForm machine comes with a 14-inch smart touchscreen, Bluetooth heart rate monitoring technology and an included 30 day iFIT membership, valued at $396.

ProForm Pro 5000 treadmill, $1,500 (regularly $1,700)

Related content on CBS Essentials: