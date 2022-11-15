Best Black Friday robot vacuum deals: iRobot Roomba, Samsung Jet Bot, Roborock and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

iRobot via Amazon

Thanksgiving is more than a week away, but Black Friday is already here. Amazon, Walmart and other retailers are all holding massive Black Friday sales now, with deep discounts on the best robot vacuums of 2022. Some vacuum models are at the lowest price we've ever seen them.

Hurry -- these top deals are disappearing soon.

The best iRobot Roomba robot vacuum deals at Amazon

All the sale-priced vacuum picks below have at least a four-star rating. Many include the best robot vacuum features of 2022 such as strong suction, Wi-Fi functionality, mapping sensors and self-emptying cleaning bases. We found Black Friday deals on robot mops, too, plus a robot vacuum and robot mop bundle we think is worth checking out. Some of these deeply discounted robot vacuums, such as the iRobot Roomba j7+, are CBS Essentials bestsellers.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum: $579

Amazon

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with the issue of dog poop in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P. guarantee, or "Pet Owner Official Promise." Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.

The vacuum features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home-cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair.

When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $579 (reduced from $800)

The iRobot Roomba j7 is a bit more affordable and also offers the P.O.O.P. promise. (A cleaning station is not included.)

iRobot Roomba j7 robot vacuum, $411 (reduced from $650)

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal: $448

Amazon

The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO uses "Imprint Smart Mapping" technology to map your home. Use your connected phone to direct the Wi-Fi-enabled robot vacuum to clean any room you want. You can even schedule a future clean. This Roomba is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The smart appliance learns your cleaning habits, and can suggest extra cleanings during peak pollen and pet-shedding seasons. And don't even worry about dumping out your dustbin. The Roomba i3+ EVO features iRobot's "Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal" system, and empties your accumulated dirt into an enclosed bag.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal, $448 (reduced from $599)

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $249

Amazon

The Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

On Amazon, one reviewer praised the iRobot device's ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean. "We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," the customer wrote. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $249 (reduced from $274)

iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum with Braava Jet M6 robot mop: $1,079



iRobot via Amazon

On Amazon, you can buy a 4.4-star-rated combo that pairs the iRobot Roomba 7+ with the Braava Jet M6 robot mop.

The iRobot Roomba 7+ uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. It features dual, multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types -- and help prevent them from getting tangled with pet hair. Billed as a self-cleaning vac, the Roomba 7+ automatically empties itself into enclosed bags.

The Braava Jet M6 robot mop, also by iRobot, delivers a jet spray that can help you tackle messes on finished hard floors of stone, tile, wood and more.

iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum with Braava Jet M6 robot mop, $1,079 (regularly $1,250)

Best Black Friday deals on Samsung robot vacuums

Find deals on the Samsung Jet Bot+, Jet Bot AI+ and more now.

Samsung Jet Bot robot vacuum: $249

Samsung via Walmart

Walmart has an absolutely crazy Black Friday deal on the Samsung Jet Bot robot vacuum. It uses LiDAR to create room maps; you can use the accompanying app to create no-go zones for the vacuum to avoid. The Samsung Jet Bot robot vacuum is smart enough to identify what floor type it's on so it can adjust its suction accordingly.

Originally priced at $1,299, you can get this 4.5-star-rated Samsung robot vacuum for $249 at Walmart.

Samsung Jet Bot robot vacuum, $249 (reduced from $1,299)

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with Clean Station: $653

Amazon

While this more affordable Jet Bot+ robot vacuum by Samsung doesn't feature 3D recognition with AI, it does have LiDAR sensor navigation, five watts of adjustable suction and the all-important self-emptying Clean Station.

Mapping can be controlled via your phone with the Samsung SmartThings App. Remotely check the Jet Bot+'s cleaning status, pause or stop cleaning and view the cleaning history.

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with clean station, $653 (reduced from $799)

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition: $999

Samsung

The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum has a bunch of cool features, including 30 watts of adjustable suction, 3D object recognition with AI and powerful LiDAR navigation. This robot vacuum can recognize what objects to avoid, so you won't have to deal with it constantly crashing into the couch or a pile of laundry on the floor. Have a very specific clean in mind? Mapping can be controlled via your phone.

You can even watch your robot vacuum operate no matter where you are, using Samsung's SmartThings App. The Jet Bot AI+ comes with a front camera that can live stream in real time. It boasts its own no-touch "Clean Station" that will empty your dustbin using Samsung's Air Pulse technology. The vacuum's 0.2 liter dustbin is fully washable.

Be sure to apply the coupon before checkout to save an extra $100.

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition, $999 after coupon (reduced from $1,299)

Best Black Friday Roborock robot vacuum deals

Find deals on the Roborock Q5+ with a self-empty dock and more now.

Roborock Q5+ with self-empty dock: $600

Amazon

This 4.6-star-rated robot vacuum by Roborock comes with serious smarts: It uses LiDAR navigation to create an editable map of your home, so it knows not to bump into furniture or tumble down steps. It supports app- and voice-based controls. The Roborock Q5+ comes complete with a 2.5-liter filtered cleaning station that promises seven weeks of hands-free cleaning before it requires emptying.

Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum, $600 after coupon (reduced from $700)

If you opt for a Roborock robot vacuum that you empty yourself, you can save a bit of money.

Roborock Q5 robot vacuum, $330 after coupon (reduced from $430)

The best Yeedi robot vacuum deals at Amazon

Shop the best deals on robot vacuums and mops from Yeedi

Yeedi Vac 2 robot vacuum and mop: $245

Amazon

Need a robot vacuum and a mop? Check out the budget-minded Yeedi Vac 2, on sale on Amazon. This multi-purpose cleaning device features 3D object avoidance which allows it to recognize any objects in its path and move around them to avoid getting stuck. It's designed to avoid your dog's food bowl, water bowl and dog toys.

Yeedi Vac 2 robot vacuum and mop, $245 after coupon (reduced from $350)

The upgraded Yeedi Vac 2 Pro version with a longer run time is also on sale ahead of Black Friday.

Yeedi Vac 2 Pro robot vacuum and mop, $300 after coupon (reduced from $450)

Best Black Friday deals on Eufy robot vacuums

Find deals on the Eufy RoboVac G32 and X8 and more now.

Eufy RoboVac G32 robot vacuum: $119

Anker via Walmart

The 4.9-star-rated Eufy RoboVac G32 is one of the best budget robot vacuums you can buy -- especially given its current $119 Black Friday price at Walmart. It features 2,000 Pa of suction, anti-collision and anti-drop sensors, plus an app that lets you track exactly where the robot vacuum has cleaned.

Eufy RoboVac G32 robot vacuum, $119 (reduced from $300)

Eufy RoboVac X8 robot vacuum: $350

Amazon

Eufy (an Anker brand) makes some of the best-rated budget robot vacuums you can buy on Amazon. The 4.4-star-rated Eufy RoboVac X8 features twin turbines that generate 2,000Pa of suction, LiDAR-based (laser) navigation and AI mapping technology. It's Wi-Fi enabled, too -- you can view and edit maps of your home on your phone, creating no-go zones you want the vacuum to avoid.

Eufy RoboVac X8, $350 after coupon (reduced from $500)

Shop more Black Friday robot vacuum deals

There are specials on Shark, Lefant and more robot vacuums right now too.

Shark IQ Robot vacuum with self-emptying base: $382



Shark via Amazon

This 4.4-star-rated Shark IQ Robot vacuum (RV912S) cleans your whole home in neat rows. It lacks the advanced smarts of more expensive robot vacuums, but this is one of the most affordable robot vacuums with a self-emptying base you'll find.

This Shark model comes with a 45-day capacity cleaning base.

Shark IQ Robot vacuum with self-emptying base, $382 (reduced from $650)

Shark Ion robot vacuum: $205



Amazon

This Shark robot vac features side brushes, channel brushes and a multi-surface brush roll to handle dirt and debris on all surfaces. Use the SharkClean app on your connected smartphone or device to control when -- and where -- your robot vacuum cleans. The vac offers 120 minutes of run time. Choose from three colors.

Shark Ion robot vacuum (gray), $205 (reduced from $230)

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner: $89

Amazon

Lefant's M210 robot vac features built-in, anti-collision infrared sensors so it won't bang into its surroundings. The robot vacuum detects "stuck areas," and adjusts its cleaning path automatically. Download the Lefant app to pair the Wi-Fi-enabled vac with your smartphone or device -- the better to control the appliance remotely. The robot vacuum features 100 minutes of run time.

Get this robot vacuum for less than $100 at Amazon ahead of Black Friday.

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner, $95 after coupon (reduced from $260)

Laresar Grande 1 self-charging robotic vacuum: $150

Laresar Store via Amazon

This Laresar smart robot can vacuum and mop your floors (water tank sold separately). The machine is equipped with sensors that detect stairs and prevent falls. The robot vacuum is Wi-Fi compatible and can be controlled by smartphone. Download the Laresmart app to schedule cleanings, swap cleaning modes and control cleaning direction.

Laresar Grande 1 self-charging robotic vacuum, $150 after coupon (reduced from $170)

