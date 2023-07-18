The best back-to-school deals on Apple AirTags in 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Headed back to school? Never lose another bag or wallet in the classroom again with Apple AirTags. The handy trackers are now on sale at Amazon, just in time for back-to-school season. Hurry and stock up on these Apple trackers now. This coveted Apple AirTags deal won't last.

Apple AirTags (4 pack), $89 (reduced from $99)

Apple AirTags help you locate keychains, bags, wallets, backpacks and more at school. The tiny trackers work by sending out a Bluetooth signal that can be anonymously detected by nearby devices. Then, even if your own phone isn't handy, you (and only you) can locate these trackers on an Apple "Find My" map. If your iPhone is handy, then it can lead you straight to the AirTag via the phone's "Precision Finding" feature (found on the Apple iPhone 11 and newer models).

Apple AirTags are water-resistant, and designed to last for up to one year on a standard, replaceable battery. The Apple list price on a single AirTag is $29, while a four-pack goes for $99. But smart shoppers (like us!) know that Amazon typically beats Apple's prices, even on the latest Apple tech, such as Apple AirTags.

Once you've added the reduced-price Apple AirTags to your Amazon cart, check out the best Apple AirTag holder deals on Amazon below too. AirTag holders help guard against losing your tiny trackers.

Apple AirTag

Apple via Amazon

An Apple AirTag will help you keep track of important items. Stick one in a book bag, a wallet or on a keychain. You can even put one in a jacket pocket. Then, use your MacBook, Apple Watch or other device to discover their locations.

The best deal to be had on Amazon is on a pack of four AirTags.

Right now on Amazon, you can get a single Apple AirTag for $1 off list price.

Apple AirTag, $28 (reduced from $29)

Caseology Vault Apple AirTag case (matte black), $14



Sonix via Amazon

Right now on Amazon, you can get this rugged AirTag case from Caseology for 30% off the listed price.

The Caseology Vault is rated 4.5 stars (out of five) by Amazon users. It's designed with a built-in clip. Choose from three colors on Amazon, but the best deal right now is on the model in matte black (pictured) .

Caseology Vault Apple AirTag case (matte black), $14 (reduced from $20)

Sonix AirTag case (2-pack): $20

Amazon

Get these fun, printed Sonix AirTag cases at Amazon.

The cases can be attached to keys, purses, luggage or pet collars. Other cheerful design options are available; prices and deals vary.

Sonix AirTag case (glitter) (4 pack), $20

Shuan AirTag holder (5-pack): $6



Amazon

These silicone AirTag keychain holders are marked down right now on Amazon. The holders cushion your Apple AirTags in case of a fall. Hang them on anything. Each pack contains five holders.

Shuan AirTag holder (5-pack), $6 (reduced from $10)

Mozoter waterproof AirTag keychain (2-pack): $10

Amazon

If you're spending time near the water this summer, pick up these IPX8-rated, waterproof AirTag keychains. The accessories promise to keep your Apple AirTag working in up to 20 feet of water. The two-packs are available in six colors.

Mozoter waterproof AirTag keychain (2-pack), $10 (reduced from $13)

