Best back-to-school deals on Amazon Fire TVs: Score an affordable 4K TV for your dorm room for as low as $340

Amazon

In need of a new TV for your college dorm or apartment? We've got good news. You can find a great deal on a customer-loved smart TV right now for a low price. Amazon has already slashed the price on a number of 4K TVs, Amazon Fire TVs and more must-have screens during back-to-school season.

Keep reading to discover the best Amazon Fire TV deals we've found on top-rated models from the retailer.

Best back-to-school deals on Amazon Fire TVs

Save big on a new Amazon Fire smart TV now. These televisions all have the Amazon Fire TV operating system built in, so streaming all your favorite shows and movies will be snap. Plus, these TVs are all Alexa-ready -- you can operate them by voice command with an Alexa-based smart home device (such as the Amazon Echo).

43" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV: $350



Amazon

This Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K UHD resolution display and enhanced color and clarity thanks to Dolby Vision. The TV also supports voice control with Amazon Alexa. The 43-inch model is great for smaller spaces like dorms or shared rooms. Get it for $50 off now on Amazon.

43" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $350 (reduced from $400)

55" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV: $340

Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV is a mid-size television that's the ideal size for many living rooms. The device comes with a Fire TV Alexa voice remote. Use it to find favorite apps, movies and shows, check the weather and more. Right now, Amazon Prime subscribers can score the TV for 35% off.

55" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV, $340 with Prime (reduced from $520)

Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV: $430 and up

Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K experience with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and HLG. This smart TV is a must-have for Alexa owners. You can go entirely remote-free and ask Alexa to play live TV, stream your favorite TV shows and movies, check sports scores, set timers and reminders, start video calls and more.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni series gives you access to over one million movies and TV episodes, plus the streaming platforms you subscribe to. Want to broadcast whatever's on your phone right into your living room? Use the TV's Airplay function to share videos, photos and music from your compatible smart devices to your Fire TV.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni series is available in multiple sizes. Prices vary.

55" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $430 with Prime (reduced from $560)

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $560 with Prime (reduced from $830)

Amazon Fire Omni QLED TV: $600 (Save $200)

Amazon

You can score a great discount on Amazon's newest TV, the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series. The TV features a QLED display with Dolby Vision IQ. It has an adaptive brightness feature to adjust the picture based on the lighting in the room. Plus, it doubles as an Echo with Amazon Alexa built in.

Like the super trendy Samsung "The Frame" TV, these TVs act as a piece of wall art when not in use.

65" Amazon Fire Omni QLED TV, $600 (reduced from $800)

