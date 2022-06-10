Best back-to-office clothing and accessories in summer 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

From classic button-down shirts to comfortable work shoes to cloth face masks, the right wardrobe basics can ease a return to the office after months of quarantine. Getty Images

Many companies want their employees working in-office again, at least part time. This means that many of us who have adjusted to working from home in sweatpants and pajamas will need new traditional (but comfortable) work clothes. Here's what to wear to the office this summer.

Top products in this article:

Petal & Pup Olivia dress, $53 (reduced from $76)

Untuckit Parrino shirt, $55 (reduced from $99)

Lululemon The ABC Classic Pants, $128

The pandemic has changed the fashion industry in a number of ways, with remote work redefining what constitutes workwear. As you make your way back to the office, consider incorporating some pandemic style priorities (such as comfort, convenience and versatility) into your new office wardrobe.

We've curated a selection of comfortable spring basics from reliable brands such as Lululemon, Untuckit and Petal & Pup. These summer wardrobe additions, including face masks, leather sneakers, dress pants and more business casual attire, will make your return to the office a little bit more comfortable.

(Don't forget to stock up on N95 masks for your return to the office. This bestselling pack of 50 Kimberly-Clark N95 face masks is more than half off right now at Amazon.)

Back-to-office clothing and accessories for women

You won't sacrifice comfort with the women's back-to-office clothing and accessories ahead.

Saylor Jil top

Saylor

Beat the office AC while still looking summer-ready in this cotton and linen long-sleeve top from Saylor. Its stripes and fringe details embrace the season and its cinched waist makes the top flattering.

Saylor Jil top, $125 (reduced from $209)

Gorjana Parker necklace

Gorjana

With its classic chain links, Gorjana's bestselling Parker necklace goes with so many looks in and out of the office. Its hinge closure allows you to customize the length of the 18-karat, gold-plated chain, or to even add charms.

Gorjana Parker necklace, $65

Petal & Pup Olivia dress

Petal & Pup

Add a summer dress to your work wardrobe without sacrificing comfort. This floral midi dress has a shirred waistband and ruffle detail.

Petal & Pup Olivia dress, $53 (reduced from $76)

Soft boot-cut dress pants

Yogipace via Amazon

These bootcut dress pants are made, like many yoga pants, with a combination of nylon and Spandex for added comfort and stretch. The fabric is moisture-wicking and wrinkle-resistant. The pants have four functional pockets, belt loops and a faux button and fly at the front to make them look dressier.

Soft bootcut dress pants, $37 and up

High-waisted midi skirt

Exlura via Amazon

This high-waisted, pull-on midi skirt is fashion-forward without feeling stifling. It can easily fit in at the office, yet won't look too buttoned-up when worn outside of work hours. The timeless polka dot pattern makes this an easy piece to add to any work wardrobe and, most importantly, it has pockets.

High-waisted midi skirt, $31 and up

Laptop bag with USB port

Kroser via Amazon

This chic laptop bag with a built-in USB port is a sleek step up from a casual backpack, while still providing plenty of convenient storage. This bag has space for a laptop and tablet, as well as an internal mesh pocket and several external side pockets. It can be carried like a briefcase, purse or as a traditional backpack, making this a commuter-friendly bag. Just add a power bank and this bag is ready to keep any tech charged on the go.

Laptop bag with USB port, $31 after coupon (reduced from $43)

Back-to-office clothing and accessories for men

Bring your office attire into 2022 with the men's clothing and accessory wardrobe additions below.

Beckett Simonon Reid sneakers

Beckett Simonon

There's no need to leave the sneakers at home if you pick out a pair that has a more elevated look, like these. These men's leather sneakers from Beckett Simonon are sent straight from the factory to you, cutting out the middlemen. Find them in six colors.

Beckett Simonon Reid sneakers, $159

Untuckit Parrino shirt

Untuckit

The Parrino shirt from Untuckit is made with moisture-wicking, wrinkle-resistant fabric, so it will still look fresh at the end of a long work day. The material is extra soft and meant to move naturally. This shirt is designed to be worn untucked for maximum comfort while still appearing professional.

Untuckit Parrino shirt, $55 (reduced from $99)

Lululemon The ABC Classic Pants

Lululemon

The ABC Classic pants from Lululemon are quick-drying and wrinkle-resistant. Designed to be breathable and move comfortably, these pants are made with Warpstreme fabric, a material meant to retain its shape easily throughout the day without feeling stiff.

Lululemon The ABC Classic Pants, $128

Timbuk2 reusable face mask

Timbuk2

This three-pack of reusable face masks from Timbuk2 is perfect for offices where masks are still required. These masks are made of an extra-soft jersey cotton fabric that's designed to create a custom fit. The ties go around the head as opposed to the ears, so this model can be worn comfortably for extended periods. The envelope-style pocket provides the option of adding a filter for extra protection against COVID-19.

(For maximum protection, opt for an N95 mask.)

Timbuk2 reusable face mask, $20 (reduced from $30)

Related content from CBS Essentials: