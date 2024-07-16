Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Samsonite luggage to shop today

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

CBS Essentials readers love Samsonite luggage for its durable, high-quality travel bags. Whether you're looking for a new expandable model or a spinner suitcase, we found the best deals on top-rated Samsonite luggage during Amazon Prime Day 2024.

Unlike some brands that only cater to a specific budget or type of suitcase (polycarbonate or soft-shell), Samsonite offers a wide range of luggage options and price points. Some Samsonite designs cater to sophisticated business travelers, while others offer a more fun and casual look and feel. Samsonite even offers several styles made with recycled materials for eco-conscious travelers.

Samsonite gives you more bang for your buck. Even the most budget-friendly Samsonite options are equipped with essential features such as retractable handles and spinner wheels. If you're willing to pay more, you can get more high-end features -- think integrated Apple AirTag holders, LED lights and USB ports for charging your phone on the go.

Click below to shop the full Prime Day Samsonite sale or keep scrolling to see our favorite Samsonite suitcase deals for upgrading your summer travel.

Samsonite Stryde 2 hardside expandable luggage, 2-piece set: $268 (54% off)

This Samsonite Stryde luggage duo offers superior stability and easy toting, thanks to its RightHeight pull system that allows for multiple 1-inch adjustments for the perfect comfort grip.

Each piece features a 100% polycarbonate shell with geometric sculpting and ample storage with a hanging garment side, tri-fold suiter and flat-pack side with zippered lining and built-in pockets.

Note that this is an exclusive deal for Amazon Prime members.

Samsonite Stryde 2 expandable luggage, 2 piece, $268 (reduced from $579)

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage: $149 (save 22%)

Another polycarbonate option, the Samsonite Omni, offers high quality at a reasonable price. Features include TSA-approved side-mounted locks, multidirectional spinner wheels, an interior mesh divider and cross straps.

On Amazon, the Omni is available in two checked-bag sizes, a smaller 24-inch suitcase and a larger 28-inch version, which may fall into the oversized luggage category. It can also be purchased as part of a two- or three-piece set. Prices vary depending on which model or version you select.

Get this Amazon Prime Day deal while you can.

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage 24" checked (white), $149 (reduced from $190)

Samsonite Stryde 2 medium glider: $229 (save 21%)



The sleek and luxurious Stryde 2 medium glider is on sale now for Amazon Prime members. The interior makes packing and organizing easy, with a removable wet pack and multiple zippered sections. Smooth-gliding dual spinner wheels and a precise handle system make this a premium suitcase worth investing in.

It's rated 4.5 stars on Amazon.

Samsonite Stryde 2 medium glider, $229 (reduced from $290)

Samsonite Freeform hardside expandable checked luggage: $179 (save 36%)

The Samsonite Freeform, a large and durable polycarbonate piece of luggage, also wins over Amazon reviewers. Extra roomy with multiple pockets, the hardshell check-in makes organizing a breeze. The luggage, available in multiple sizes and colors, features four multidirectional double spinner wheels and a recessed, TSA-approved combination lock.

It's rated 4.5 stars at Amazon.

Samsonite Freeform Hardside 28" checked luggage, $179 (reduced from $280)

