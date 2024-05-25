Amazon has a huge sale on Apple AirTags for Memorial Day

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're the type of person who just can't quite keep an eye on your belongings, you should grab a set of Apple AirTags. Whether you've misplaced your Apple AirPods or your wallet, AirTags are a great way to track anything that you need to find, and fast. Right now, Amazon is offering a 4-pack of AirTags for just $79, which is a discount of 20%. That means you get each individual AirTag for just $20.

Apple AirTags (4-pack), $79 (reduced from $99)

These reliable trackers send out Bluetooth signals meant to be detected by other devices (anonymously) that pop up via Apple's "Find My" map. They use the entire worldwide network of connected iOS devices, in fact, to help you find anything you've misplaced. So that means you can locate them, whether they're in your briefcase, bag, or tucked away in a pocket, using your iPhone. You can use the phone's "Precision Finding" feature to locate the item your tracker is attached to.

You can leave AirTags connected to your belongings for up to one year thanks to their long-lasting battery. They're also water-resistant in case you happen to get caught in the rain while carrying one. And if you're planning on grabbing a few, know this: A set of four AirTags is cheaper than buying a single AirTag. You might just want to buy in bulk and store the rest for when you need them. But if you only need one, you can grab one on sale now at Amazon for $25. That's $10 cheaper than they usually go for.

Apple AirTag, $25 (reduced from $30)

Apple Watch Series 9 is on deep discount at Amazon

This Apple Watch Series 9 features GPS and cellular capabilities allowing it to function independently from your iPhone. You can make and receive calls, send and receive text messages, stream music, ask Siri questions and use GPS navigation even when your phone isn't nearby.

Advanced health features include monitoring your blood oxygen, taking an ECG anytime, receiving notifications for irregular heart rhythms and tracking your sleep stages. Meanwhile, safety features like fall detection and crash detection connect you with emergency services in the event of a hard fall or severe car crash and emergency SOS lets you call for help with the press of a button.

Apple Watch 9 GPS (45mm), $359 (reduced from $429)

Apple Watch 9 GPS and cellular (45mm), $389 (reduced from $529)

Save $40 on Apple AirPods (second generation)

Looking for a budget alternative to the Apple AirPods Pro this Memorial Day? The second-generation Apple AirPods may lack spatial audio, but the 4.7-star headphones are reviewer-loved.

Our favorite budget choice for AirPods, these wireless earbuds offer long battery life, which can be extended with the wireless charging case. The dual beamforming microphones allow for hands-free calls. If the earbuds or case get misplaced, Apple's Find My service can help you easily track them down. Out of all the AirPod models currently available, these are the least expensive. At $89, now is a great time to snag them.

Apple AirPods, second generation, $89 (reduced from $129)

Apple AirPods with MagSafe case (3rd generation): $159



The latest generation of Apple AirPods are a nice upgrade over the second-generation model. They support 3D spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. You get more listening time, too -- up to 30 hours with the included MagSafe charging case. You'll save $30 on them when you buy at Amazon.

Apple AirPods (3rd generation), $159 (reduced from $169)

Apple AirPods Max: $450



Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They're also compatible with Siri.

Apple AirPods Max, $450 (regularly $549)