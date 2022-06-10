Best all-in-one printers in 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

An all-in-one printer does more than just print documents and photos -- in 2022, the best of these home-office machines copies, scans, faxes and performs other tasks. If you're ready to buy a new laser or inkjet printer, check out these top-rated options from HP, Canon, Epson and other popular brands.

Printer with no cartridges required: Canon all-in-one wireless Supertank printer for businesses, $649 (reduced from $700)

For printing photos: HP Envy Inspire wireless all-in-one color printer, $220

Budget HP all-in-one printer: HP DeskJet 2755e wireless all-in-one color printer, $85

All-in-one printers are multi-functional devices that typically offer printing, faxing, copying and scanning functionality. Additionally, most of today's printers allow you to wirelessly print from your phone or device. Some include photo-printing features (so you can print family snapshots in crisp color and detail). There are even printers that work with voice controls via Amazon's Alexa.

We've found the best all-in-one printer options in 2022 for all budgets and printing needs. Keep reading to find the one that's right for you.

Best all-in-one printers for home office use

If you run a small business, or print in high volumes for your work-from-home job, you likely want a fast, all-in-one printer with a large paper tray. Here are the best all-in-one printer options, per user reviews, for home-office use.

Canon all-in-one wireless Supertank printer for businesses

Amazon

This wireless Canon printer is a compact, yet powerful option for business printing. It has a large paper tray, and automatic document feeder. It is a fast printer, churning out 24 black-and-white pages per minute.

Unlike standard printers that use replaceable cartridges, this one has large-sized, individual tanks of ink for each color. The eco-friendly system allows you to print up to 6,000 black-and-white, or 14,000 color documents with a single ink set.

Maybe best of all? You can save more than $50 on this all-in-one printer at Amazon now.

Canon all-in-one wireless Supertank printer for businesses, $649 (reduced from $700)

HP OfficeJet Pro wide-format all-in-one wireless printer with Alexa

Amazon

The HP OfficeJet Pro handles the usual home-office basics -- copying, scanning and faxing. But that's not all: It gives you the ability to print in a bigger-than-usual, 11-inch-by-17-inch format. It features an automatic document feeder, and a large paper tray. It is a great printer for high-volume printing, or for printing borderless marketing documents (a feature that's ideal for small businesses). It works with Amazon Alexa for voice control.

HP OfficeJet Pro wide-format all-in-one wireless printer with Alexa, $360

Brother monochrome compact all-in-one laser printer

Amazon

This monochrome Brother laser printer supports high-volume jobs -- it prints up to 32 pages per minute. It has a large paper tray, and is equipped to handle a variety of sizes and paper types.

As part of Amazon's Dash Replenishment service, you can opt to have ink replacements auto-delivered.

Brother monochrome compact all-in-one laser printer, $280

Best all-in-one printers for photo printing

If you take a lot of family photos, you'll want a printer that produces colorful and great-looking pictures. Per user reviews, the following all-in-one color printers do a great job at printing photos.

Canon all-in-one printer for home office

Amazon

This all-in-one Canon printer offers document printing, scanning, fax, copying and photo printing. You can print from your phone using Apple AirPrint. (The machine also supports printing via Android.)

The Canon device features a large, touchscreen display panel. The maximum print resolution for images is 4800 x 1200 dpi.

Canon all-in-one printer for home office, $229

HP Envy Inspire wireless all-in-one color printer

Amazon

The HP Envy Inspire is an all-in-one printer optimized for high-quality photo printing (of 4800 x 1200 dpi). It features a separate photo tray, and can print square, standard and panoramic photos. It also boasts traditional features, such as wireless document printing, scanning and copying. Enjoy a free, six-month ink subscription with your purchase, when you activate a free HP+ plan.

HP Envy Inspire wireless all-in-one color printer, $220

Best budget all-in-one printers

If you need a basic (but reliable!) printer for your home office, or your family's school assignments, then check out these compact and affordable printer options.

HP DeskJet wireless all-in-one color printer

Amazon

The HP DeskJet wireless printer is Amazon's top choice for all-in-one printers. This budget-friendly color printer offers scanning, copying and mobile printing functionality. Get a free six-month ink subscription for it, when you activate a free HP+ plan.

HP DeskJet 2755e wireless all-in-one color printer, $85

Canon Pixma all-in-one wireless printer for home use

Amazon

The 4-in-1 Canon Pixma is an affordable and user-friendly color printer. It features double-sided printing, along with fax, copying and scanning functionality.

Canon Pixma all-in-one wireless printer for home use, $107

Epson Workforce Pro WF wireless inkjet all-in-one color printer

Amazon

The Epson Workforce Pro is an all-in-one home printer designed for efficient, high-volume printing. It has a large capacity paper tray, and a touchscreen panel. It connects to your smartphone for mobile printing via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.

Epson Workforce Pro WF wireless inkjet all-in-one color printer, $180 (reduced from $200)

