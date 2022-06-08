CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Wayfair

Why go for a typical side chair or sofa when you can relax in a comfy recliner? Lean back in the top-rated recliners and reclining couches from Wayfair and Amazon below.

Top products in this article:

Frary wide manual standard recliner, $620 (reduced from $650)

Signature Design by Ashley Clonmel upholstered manual two-seat reclining sofa, $809 (reduced from $1,000)

Monge round arm reclining sofa, $2,100 (reduced from $2,307)

Ahead, the best recliners and reclining couches you can buy at Amazon and Wayfair. These seating options work for a variety of styles, budgets and rooms in your home. You'll find both manual and electric recliner options. Some are even on sale now.

Frary wide manual standard recliner

Wayfair

This manual recliner embraces midcentury style. It has two reclining positions and its gray upholstery is stain-resistant.

Frary wide manual standard recliner, $620 (reduced from $650)

Hemingway swivel reclining glider

Wayfair

This swivel reclining glider is designed for nurseries -- its gliding motion helps lull babies to sleep. But this comfy chair, available in three colors, works great in any room.

"Bought this for my son's nursery and have since recommended it for many friends," a reviewer says. "Its sturdy, with good support, and the fabric has weathered a lot of use. Very comfortable to sleep in."

Hemingway swivel reclining glider, $500

Signature Design by Ashley two-seat reclining sofa

Amazon

Cozy up on this two-seat reclining sofa that comes in manual and electric options. Choose from two colors in its microfiber upholstery.

Signature Design by Ashley Clonmel two-seat reclining sofa (manual), $809 (reduced from $1,000)

Smug massage recliner chair

Amazon

This faux leather chair not only reclines, but also gives you a massage. It offers eight massage options while still looking sleek. It reclines manually.

Smug massage recliner chair, $242 (reduced from $280)

Monge round arm reclining sofa

Wayfair

This 4.7-star-rated gray reclining sofa seats three and has a push-button control. Each arm has an LED-illuminated cupholder and storage compartment. Its center seat folds out into a console with reading lights, a power station, a wireless charger and two additional cupholders.

Monge round arm reclining sofa, $2,100 (reduced from $2,307)

Braelyn wide manual pushback club recliner

Wayfair

This 31-inch pushback recliner has midcentury-inspired legs and comes in three colors. It features button tufting and pushes back to two positions. Wayfair reviewers rate it 4.4 stars.

Braelyn 31" wide manual pushback club recliner, $550

Teasley wide faux leather manual standard recliner

Wayfair

This faux-leather, pushback recliner by AllModern comes in four colors. Wayfair reviewers love this recliner, rating it 4.7 stars.

"It's almost hard to tell it's not leather," a Wayfair verified buyer says. "I didn't want to spend at least twice that for a leather chair that might look a little better, but would make me really upset when my dog jumped up on it and scratched it. In fact, she has already jumped on it and the scratch didn't show."

Teasley wide faux leather manual standard recliner, $670

Related content from CBS Essentials: