Beats Studio Pro headphones make a great Christmas gift -- and they're on sale for half off

Still looking for the right last-minute holiday gift for the music lover, fitness enthusiast or audiophile in your life? Well, you're in luck because the shopping experts at CBS Essentials have found an impressive deal on the most-wanted Beats Studio Pro headphones. These 4.4-star rated-headphones provide a truly immersive experience while working out, listening to your favorite tunes or enjoying an audiobook.

Right now, they're 49% off, making them one of the best headphone deals that you can shop before Christmas. While its original price of $350 puts it out of many budget-minded consumers' reach, it's now deeply discounted at Amazon -- all the way down to $180.

Keep reading to find out how to snag this deal before it's gone.

Beats Studio Pro: $180 (49% off)

The Beat Studio Pro is an excellent choice if you're looking to gift a pair of noise-cancelling headphones to the audiophile in your life. They offer top-notch audio quality and rich features such as noise cancellation and lossless audio.

On top of adaptive noise cancelation, the headphones feature immersive sound, fast charging and easy iOS and Android connectivity. The Beats Studio Pro headphones also support personalized spatial audio and offer great comfort, with many reviewers saying they stay comfortable even when they've been worn for hours.

Choose from four on-sale color options.

Why we like the Beats Studio Pro headphones

The top-rated headphones offer up to 40 hours of listening on a single charge.



The headphones offer convenient one-touch pairing.



Thanks to Beats' dynamic head tracking, these headphones can give you a personalized 360-degree immersive audio experience.

