How to listen to Britney Spears' new bombshell memoir, 'The Woman in Me,' for free

Audible

If you've been on social media at all this week, you've probably heard about Britney Spears' new memoir. The book, titled "The Woman in Me," has taken the internet by storm, with each excerpt providing new revelations about the singer's life. Clips from the audiobook have also been going viral, with actress Michelle Williams being praised for her expertly down narration.

Now, you can read or listen to the book and hear all of the juicy details for yourself-- we've even found a way you can order the book for free.

How to listen to 'The Woman in Me' audiobook for free on Audible

The audiobook version, read by Spears and actress Michelle Williams, is available for free right now with an Audible free trial. When you sign up for an Audible free trial today, you can choose two free audiobooks to listen to, including "The Woman in Me."

With an Audible Premium Plus membership, you can select an audiobook to keep a month. Audible also has thousands of books included with your membership that you can listen to every month, plus podcasts, meditations and more. With a membership, you can get access to exclusive sales, and once you've spent your credit on an audiobook each month, you can purchase more audiobooks for up to 30% off.

This Audible membership costs $15 a month after the free trial ends. You can cancel anytime, even before you get charged.

Amazon is also offering a special deal where you get four months for $6 per month.

More ways to read 'The Woman in Me' by Britney Spears

Not into audiobooks? No problem. There are plenty of other ways to order Britney Spears' new book.

Get the 'The Woman in Me' for Kindle

If you want to get a copy of the book to read this weekend, your best bet is to order the Kindle e-book on Amazon.

That way, you can download the book and start reading it right away. Amazon currently has the e-book on sale for $17, a 48% discount off of the list price of $33.

Get the hardcopy on Amazon now

If you're willing to wait a few days, you can snag a hardcopy on Amazon. The hardcopy currently retails for $22 on Amazon, a 32% discount off the list price of $33. It's available with Amazon Prime delivery.

