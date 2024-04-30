These hot new Beats Solo 4 headphones are available for preorder

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Slated for release on May 2, the all-new Beats Solo 4 headphones promise a stylish new option for any kind of audiophile. For Apple fans, expect the ability to use the Find My feature to locate missing 'phones, for example. But the Solo 4s will also play nicely with Android devices, as well as computers and other gadgets that support Bluetooth, or that have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Choose between four colors -- slate blue, cloud pink, silver or slate blue. We love that these new headphones can be used wirelessly or wired (using the included 3.5mm audio cable). They also provide up to 50 hours of audio playback between charges. And when the battery gets low, a 10-minute quick charge will give you up to five additional hours of playback time.

Since these are Beats headphones, they offer premium features, too -- like spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, plush ear cushions and an overall ergonomic on-ear design. So whenever you're listening to audio that supports that tech, these headphones will make you feel like your head is surrounded by 64 speakers designed to provide lifelike and immersive sound.

What's missing? Noise cancellation. But for the mere $200 price, you'll enjoy clear, robust and immersive audio, whether you're listening to music, participating in hands-free calls, or experiencing other types of audio. Another convenient feature is their one-touch Bluetooth pairing.

Pre-order the new Beats Solo 4 headphones right now and within a few days, you'll be enjoying their impressive features, overall performance and top-notch sound quality without putting too much of dent in your wallet. These headphones make a great Mother's Day gift, too. They come with a carrying case for easy transport and protection when they're not being worn.

