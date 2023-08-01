Patagonia summer sale: Save 30% on Patagonia clothing, backpacks and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Patagonia

Patagonia's summer sale is on now through August 22. This is the perfect time to stock up on new clothing and gear from the popular outdoor apparel brand, as tons of must-have styles are 30% off right now. You can save on back-to-school items for kids, summer camping gear, everything you need for the perfect fall outdoor adventure or find cozy essentials for everyday wear.

Keep reading to shop the best deals at the Patagonia summer sale.

Top products in this article

Shop all the deals at the Patagonia summer sale

Patagonia R1 women's fleece pullover, $97 (reduced from $139)

Patagonia Refugio Daypack, $76 (reduced from $109)

Top deals at the Patagonia summer sale

Shop a selection of our favorite sale items below, or check out all the deals here.

Patagonia R1 women's fleece pullover: $97

Patagonia

Patagonia fleece styles are very popular due to their high level of quality and comfort. The R1 fleece pullover is a popular Patagonia fleece design for climbers, hikers, backpackers, runners and other outdoor adventurists. The fleece is made from 93% recycled polyester and features a grid pattern to trap heat and wick moisture.

Choose from three colors.

Patagonia R1 women's fleece pullover, $97 (reduced from $139)

Patagonia men's Capiene Cool Daily shirt: $27

Patagonia

This cool, versatile Patagonia shirt is great for working out or getting outdoors in the summer heat. It's quick drying and offers odor control, so you don't have to worry if you break a sweat. It's made with recycled polyester and offers a nice stretch for better mobility and comfort.

Patagonia men's Capiene Cool Daily shirt, $27 (reduced from $39)

Patagonia kid's baggies shorts: $34

Patagonia

These stretchy shorts are perfect for young adventurers this back-to-school season. These lightweight shorts have a soft elasticized waistband and a quick-drying mesh liner. They are made of 100% recycled nylon.

Patagonia kid's baggies shorts, $34 (reduced from $49)

Patagonia Refugio Daypack: $76

Patagonia

Patagonia's most popular backpack for students is also on sale now. The 26L backpack is great for school, hiking and anywhere else you'd like to take it.

It features mesh back panels and straps for extra breathability. There is also a removable padded laptop sleeve for students.

Patagonia Refugio Daypack, $76 (reduced from $109)

Patagonia Black Hole pack: $104

Patagonia

This Patagonia Black Hole pack is described as a burly 25-liter daypack with just the right amount of space to haul your daily essentials. It's made with 100% recycled body fabric, lining and webbing.

Patagonia Black Hole pack, $104 (reduced from $149)

Patagonia women's Better Sweater 1/4 zip fleece: $90

Patagonia

Patagonia's fleece pullovers and jackets are an everyday staple for many people. This cozy fleece pullover is made with 100% recycled polyester fleece and dyed with a special eco-friendly, low-impact dying process.

Patagonia women's Better Sweater 1/4 zip fleece, $90 (reduced from $129)

Patagonia Line Logo Ridge Stripe Uprisal hoody: $62

Patagonia

If you're in need of a cozy, new hoodie, check out this deal on the Patagonia Line Logo Ridge Stripe Uprisal hoody. You can choose from three on-sale color options.

Patagonia Line Logo Ridge Stripe Uprisal hoody, $62 (reduced from $89)

Patagonia baby Hi-Loft down sweater hoody: $74

Patagonia

There are also plenty of deals on cozy kid's clothing at the Patagonia summer sale. This insulated down jacket comes in eight on-sale color options. Sizes range from 3-5m to 5T.

Patagonia baby Hi-Loft down sweater hoody, $74 (reduced from $149)

