Ceiling fans can help circulate air within a room, creating a gentle breeze that might make your space cooler in this intense summer heat. This versatile cooling device can also be used outdoors on patios, decks and porches with overhangs. Instead of cranking up the AC (and your electric bill), why not buy a new energy-saving ceiling fan instead?

The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have compiled a list of the best ceiling fans for your home in 2023. These powerful fans can help lower the temperature in your home, reduce your electric costs and generate soothing white noise to help you sleep.

When it comes to buying a new ceiling fan, consider this: Do you only want a fan, or a fan attached to a light? What style is your room? Does the fan you've picked fit in? How do you want to control your fan -- with a remote or through a switch on the wall? And one more question: How will you tackle installation? (Unless you're handy with wires, you'll likely want to hire someone to install your new fan.)

Below are the best ceiling fans for your home from Lamps Plus, Wayfair, All Modern and more. We found customer-loved ceiling fan options for both indoor and outdoor spaces.

Chriari modern ceiling fan with lights

Chriari via Amazon

This ceiling fan comes with a remote and features six wind speeds, three light colors and a timer setting. Use the remote to change the rotation of the fan.

"We frequently get comments on our beautiful fan and light. It's whisper-quiet and we love all the options for fan speeds and 3 options for lighting. The remote is easy to use," says an Amazon customer.

Chriari modern ceiling fan with lights, $130 (regularly $160)

Prominence Home Alvina traditional indoor LED ceiling fan



Prominence Home via Amazon

"This fan is pretty good for the price. It's nearly silent, which is a huge plus, and really moves the air in the small bedroom we installed it in," says an Amazon customer.

Choose from five colors. Price varies by color.

Prominence Home Alvina traditional indoor LED ceiling fan, $97

Artemis IV soft brass ceiling fan

Lamps Plus

This eye-catching, matte-black ceiling fan has an LED light and a remote control. Its six-speed motor has a modern brass finish.

Artemis IV soft brass ceiling fan, $760

Dempsey four-blade LED standard ceiling fan



Wayfair

This contemporary fan with a dimmable LED light comes with a remote control and a light kit. Choose from four colors in this ceiling fan.

Dempsey four-blade LED standard ceiling fan, $200

Bexley LED propeller ceiling fan light

All Modern

Make a statement with this modern ceiling fan that has wood blades and an LED light. Find it in four blade finishes and six motor colors, such as the brass model above.

Bexley LED propeller ceiling fan light, $850 (regularly $990)

Wynd ceiling fan



All Modern

This ceiling fan with an LED light, available in five, weather-resistant finishes, is suitable for indoors and outdoors. Choose from three fan strengths and three light color temperatures.

Wynd ceiling fan, $495

Lulu and Georgia Cosima ceiling fan

Lulu and Georgia

Choose from three colors and two sizes for this stunning ceiling fan without a light. It can be used in covered outdoor spaces, as well.

Lulu and Georgia Cosima ceiling fan, $498

Minka Aire Xtreme ceiling fan

2Modern

Add an industrial touch to your space with this cool ceiling fan without a light. Find this splurge-worthy fan in two finishes and two sizes at 2Modern.

Minka Aire Xtreme ceiling fan, $880

