Amazon has kicked off a massive Samsung monitor sale: Get up to 43% off

Whether you've had your eye on a new, high-resolution computer monitor or one of the latest ultra-wide curved monitors that immerse you into your work or gaming, Amazon has slashed the price of many Samsung monitors -- but only for a limited time. Our in-house consumer tech experts have curated this round of the best Samsung monitor deals available right now.

Samsung 49" Odyssey G93SC OLED curved monitor: $1,100 (31% off)

For PC gamers, the 2023 version of the Samsung 49inch Odyssey G93SC OLED curved monitor offers the ultimate immersive gaming experience. Not only will you enjoy its massive size and 1800R curvature, but you'll benefit from its 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time and FreeSync Premium Pro support when playing any of your favorite PC or console games.

Right now, you can snag this ultra-wide beauty for just $1,100 -- that's 31% off its usual $1,600 price. It comes with a height- and tilt-adjustable stand. When you're not gaming, this monitor can be used as two size-by-side displays in one unit, which is great for multitasking. Whatever you're viewing, this OLED display will make the content look stunning.

Samsung 27" Odyssey G65B QHD curved monitor: $400 (43% off)

Whether you're gaming, web surfing or word processing, the 27-inch Samsung Odyssey G65B is a curved monitor that fits nicely on a desk. You get 2,560 x 1,440 pixel resolution with a lightning-quick 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms GtG response time. This means that when you're viewing fast-paced animations or video, the content will be blur-free and incredibly smooth.

The 1000R curvature makes whatever you're doing with this monitor seem more immersive; it taps your peripheral vision to make you feel as if you're surrounded by the content, not just looking at it from a head-on perspective. For a limited time, Amazon has reduced the price of this $700 monitor by 43%, so you'll pay just $400.

Samsung 32" Viewfinity S6 QHD 2K monitor: $220 (43% off)

For an average-sized desk or workspace, this Samsung 32-inch Viewfinity S6 flat-screen monitor offers 2K (2,560 x 1,440 pixel) resolution and a 75Hz refresh rate. You get 50% more pixels than a typical 1080p resolution monitor, but keep in mind: This low-cost model is best for everyday computing tasks -- not gaming, streaming video or photo editing.

We like this monitor because it offers a wide viewing angle and it's able to generate more than one billion accurately displayed colors. The included stand is tilt-, swivel- and height-adjustable. On the back of the monitor, you'll discover a nice collection of ports, including HDMI, USB, Ethernet and a DisplayPort.

For a limited time, you can buy this monitor for a whopping 42% off, which brings the price down to just $220.

Check out these additional Samsung monitor deals

In total, we discovered 21 deals on popular Samsung monitors -- all available right now at Amazon. Here are more highlights that caught our attention:

You can also head over to Samsung's website to discover deals on popular monitors from their gaming, smart and high-resolution lineup, which was recently expanded with the release of new or updated 2024 models.