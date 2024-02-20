The 5 best curved monitors for 2024 are so easy on the eyes

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're ready to put down some hard-earned cash on a new display, why not try a curved monitor? Curved monitors are designed to better accommodate the way the human eye actually sees -- and spoiler alert, flat monitors aren't. Larger, wider displays wrap around your peripheral vision while you're sitting at your computer, so that whatever you're looking at can better align with your field of view. That can lead to less eye strain and more comfortable computer usage, whether you're getting in some gaming or finishing up a shift at work.

There are a variety of curved monitors from different brands like Samsung, Corsair and more. Which one is the best for work situations? Which one is the best to attach to your gaming computer? And which one can save you some cash, since new tech can be expensive?

Below you'll find five of the best curved monitors you can buy in 2024, from a massive screen (perfect for newer games like "Starfield"), to budget displays that, with your favorite mouse and keyboard, make for the best affordable work-from-home space. No matter which one you choose, you'll be satisfied.

The best curved monitors for 2024

Samsung 49" Odyssey OLED G9

When it comes to massive curved monitors, there's one you just can't beat, and you probably already saw this coming. The stunning Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 offers a jaw-dropping cinematic experience that has to be seen to be believed.

This 49-inch titan brings the immersion of a 32:9 curved monitor paired with the inky blacks and vibrant colors only OLED can provide. Its sleek, futuristic design houses fantastic color accuracy, outstanding contrast, and all the smart features you usually find in Samsung TVs. For ultra-wide enthusiasts seeking the ultimate in PC gaming (and which is good for everything else, too), the OLED G9 is your dream monitor and more.

This monitor is definitely aimed at gaming aficionados who play the most immersive flight sims and racers money can buy, so it does boast a hefty price tag. But the Odyssey OLED G9 is a spectacular showcase of innovation that necessitates a bit of a larger asking price, both for how large it is and how it really does deliver. If you want the best, you're going to pay for it, but you're going to be very satisfied, too.

Samsung 32" Odyssey Neo G8

Samsung's 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8 curved gaming monitor strives to be the one screen that can do it all. This 32-inch stunner packs bleeding-edge tech into a striking curved design perfect for total immersion.

Quantum dot tech and mini LED backlighting offer a whopping 1196 dimming zones to deliver cinematic image quality. Games and movies pop with inky blacks and vibrant 4K clarity, all the way up to a blistering 240Hz refresh rate. Plus, the monitor is curved nearly all the way around you, so you really feel like you're in those interplanetary dogfights and platforming levels.

While the Odyssey Neo G8 pulls out all the stops on display innovation, it doesn't forget the fundamentals either. It offers excellent color accuracy and superb gaming performance that you'll want to add to your setup for some of the best-looking games you'll feast your eyes on this year.

For gamers seeking an ultra-premium monitor that combines cutting-edge tech with essential performance, this is one curved monitor you'll want to add to your cart now.

Corsair 45" Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240

With its one-of-a-kind flexible OLED panel, the Corsair Xeneon Flex bends the rules for gaming monitors – literally. In fact, it's the only monitor on our list that you can actually bend.

This 45-inch premium display lets you manually curve the screen from flat to the degree of your preference. It also has a gorgeous OLED panel that delivers deep contrast and accurate colors, all running at a buttery smooth 240Hz. It's a flex in every sense of the word.

This monitor's adaptable design, paired with great gaming performance, makes it perfect for both gamers and anyone looking to use it for productivity. The spacious 21:9 aspect ratio means plenty of real estate for both purposes.

At nearly $2,000, the Xeneon Flex is far from affordable, but its one-of-a-kind bending screen is more than worth it, even if you're working in your home office more often than you're shooting at pixels on a screen.

Samsung 24" CF396 curved LED monitor

Not everyone has thousands to spend on a curved monitor, and they shouldn't have to. This Samsung display's gentle curvature and uncommon mini-joystick controls make it one of the best budget options for anyone looking to save some cash when shopping for a new display.

This compact 24-inch screen brings some premium flair to an affordable price point. Though it's limited to 1080p resolution, it still impresses with great sRGB coverage and ample brightness that's great for viewing photos and videos in addition to office work and web browsing. It can still be used for gaming, but it won't impress as much as the higher-priced options on this list.

The space-saving design makes it easy to tuck onto a corner desk or entertainment center without breaking the bank. It's an understated monitor that feels premium for a low price point, and sometimes that's all you need. For those seeking an entry-level curved monitor, the CF396 hits the sweet spot between price and performance.

Gigabyte 27" GS27QC curved gaming monitor

Gigabyte's G27FC curved gaming monitor packs an immersive 1080p punch without breaking your budget. Gaming can be an expensive hobby as it is, so any time you can save a bit of cash on a peripheral that won't empty your coffers is appreciated.

This 27-inch display may lack flashy aesthetics, but it makes up for that in smooth, responsive performance. A speedy 165Hz refresh rate keeps the action fluid and motion blur-free, while the gentle 1500R curvature expands your field of view for a more engrossing experience.

The G27FC's vivid panel provides true colors and deep blacks perfect for those atmospheric gaming worlds. While it won't win any beauty contests, this solid, curved monitor lets you dive into immersive PC gaming without taking a huge chunk from your wallet. Who needs frills when the base product is so good, anyway?

Is a curved monitor better than a standard monitor?

Curved monitors provide a more immersive viewing experience, which makes them great choices for games and movies. Their design actually mirrors the curvature of the human eye, and that can help reduce eye strain for anyone who stares at a screen for hours on end.

But standard flat monitors have their advantages, too. They're a more solid choice for multi-monitor configurations. For those who rely on visual precision like graphic designers, flat monitors mean better accuracy. Since there are no potential distortions that curved monitors can sometimes include, lines and other shapes are true to form. Additionally, flat monitors tend to be more budget-friendly.

Your best bet when shopping around for a new display is going to be whatever fits your lifestyle better. And of course, you'll want to choose the one that fits your budget best, too.