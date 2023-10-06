Going somewhere? Save up to 51% off bestselling luggage ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There's no need to wait to score an amazing deal on a new piece of luggage. Amazon Prime Big Deal Days kicks off Oct. 10, but you can start shopping deeply discounted, top-rated luggage right now. The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have found a ton of deals on luggage and suitcase options from customer-loved brands such as Delsey, Samsonite and many more.

If you're planning any fall or winter travel, then it's a great time to shop Amazon for deals on a new piece or set of luggage. We found unbeatable discounts on the luggage you're looking for, including 51% off the Rockland Melbourne 20-inch expandable carry-on spinner. Get it now for just $68 (regularly $140).

The best early Amazon Prime Big Deal Days luggage deals you can shop now

These luggage essentials are all on sale at Amazon right now.

If you're planning a fall trip to the happiest place on earth, consider this full-size 21-inch Minnie Mouse suitcase by American Tourister. The suitcase also comes in a variety of other Disney-inspired designs, so every member of the family can find their favorite character or story.

This Disney hotel essential is rated 4.8 stars on Amazon. "I bought this for a two-week trip and it was great," an Amazon customer says. "It passed carry-on standards on the airline, and on the way home I filled it up, used the expansion zipper, and checked it and it was in perfect condition."

Right now, you can get the adorable suitcase for 50% off on Amazon.

Why we like the American Tourister Mini Mouse carry-on:

It come with a 10-year limited warranty.

The carry-on meets the size restrictions for most airlines.

It has mesh dividers for easy organization.

The Rockland Melbourne 20-inch expandable carry-on spinner is made out of ABS, a lightweight and durable plastic. It features multidirectional double spinner wheels with telescoping handles, along with interior zip and mesh pockets. Choose from multiple colors. Price varies by color. Right now, you'll get the best deal on the carry-on in the shade purple, it's currently 58% off.

"I was able to fit a lot more than I thought in this little suitcase," an Amazon reviewer shares. "It's easy to maneuver and even with the extension added to it it's small enough to fit airplanes' carry-on requirements."

It usually sells for $140, but right now you can buy this carry-on for just $68.

Why we like the Rockland Melbourne 20-inch carry-on:

The carry-on meets size restrictions for most major airlines, including United, American, Delta, Southwest and Allegiant.

It earned a 4.5-star rating on Amazon with more than 8,500 reviews.

The ergonomic handle and seamless spinner wheels make it easy to maneuver.

This Samsonite Centric hard-side expandable suitcase is an ideal checked bag for longer trips thanks to its durability and flexible capacity. It's made with scratch-resistant polycarbonate and measures 19.6 inches by 14.75 inches by 9.5 inches. The design even comes with expansion for added packing capacity when needed. This suitcase comes with a 10-year warranty.

"This suitcase has already gone overseas twice and all over the US a half-dozen times. It is holding up well and I really like this suitcase," one Amazon reviewer shares. "I was concerned it might not age or wear well, but it is, hardly showing any scarring on the outside."

The popular suitcase is currently marked down from $190 to $120.

Why we like the Samsonite Centric carry-on:

It's made with scratch-resistant polycarbonate to keep your suitcase looking new.



The carry-on can expand for added space if you pick up some extra items during your trip.



It comes in seven color options.



With 20,000+ Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star average, this affordable hard-shell carry-on offers great value. Weighing under 7 pounds, it's adored by customers for its spacious pockets and roomy interior.

This suitcase comes with multi-directional spinner wheels for effortless mobility. It's also expandable to help you pack everything you need for your next trip. Other great features include a TSA-compatible lock and a retractable telescope handle.

"I recently used this suitcase on a three-week international vacation and was amazed at what I could fit in this thing," a verified buyer on Amazon says. "With the help of some packing cubes, I was able to pack all of my clothes and toiletries for my trip with ease. Additionally, the zippers are high quality and easy to zip up."

The Samsonite Winfield 2 check-in is currently 27% off on Amazon. It comes in 14 colors. Price varies by color.

Why we like the Samsonite Winfield 2 check-in:

It's available at a great price point for a top-rated suitcase.



It comes with a 10-year warranty.



It's built with four-directional spinner wheels for better maneuverability than other suitcases.



The Samsonite Freeform, a durable polycarbonate Samsonite luggage line, also wins over reviewers. This piece of luggage is extra roomy with multiple pockets that help make organizing a breeze. The luggage, available in multiple sizes and colors, features four multidirectional double spinner wheels and a recessed, TSA-approved combination lock.

"I am loving my 21-inch spinner so far. I took it on a two week vacation and it was the perfect size," one Amazon buyer says. "It's so lightweight! The hard shell is great for protecting your stuff. I also like the built in lock. For the price, this was an incredible value!"

Why we like the Samsonite Freeform carry-on luggage:

It's expandable up to 1.5 inches.



The luggage piece features a TSA-approved three-dial combination recessed lock for added security.



The polycarbonate Samsonite Omni carry-on includes TSA-approved side-mounted locks, multidirectional spinner wheels and an interior mesh divider with cross straps.

"I've had this suitcase for 5+ years and it still feels new. The suitcase is very durable and lightweight," one Amazon reviewer says. "I've taken it all across the world and have had no problems. The zippers and wheels are very smooth. I highly recommend this suitcase to everyone."

The bag comes with a 10-year limited warranty that covers defects in materials and workmanship. It typically retails for $170, but you can get it on sale right now on Amazon for as low as $109. Price varies by color.

Why we like the Samsonite Omni carry-on:

This is one of the bestselling and best-reviewed suitcases on Amazon.



It's a premium luggage option available for less than $150.



It comes in a wide range of color options to fit your tastes.



With faux-leather accents and rounded edges, the Delsey Paris Chatelet, a lightweight polycarbonate carry-on, offers plenty of space for your belongings. Enjoy multidirectional double spinner wheels, an ergonomic handle, a USB port for charging electronics and a TSA-approved recessed lock. The suitcase also comes equipped with laundry and shoe bags, plus mesh-zippered pockets.

"I can't begin to tell you how wonderful this luggage is! It glides with such ease! It's well balanced, durable, and looks incredible," one Amazon customer says.

Why we like the Delsey Paris Chatelet:

The carry-on's polycarbonate shell is lightweight and resistant to cracking.

An odor-resistant lining helps keep the suitcase from absorbing smells when traveling home with dirty clothes.

Reviewers praise the carry-on's smooth wheels and easy maneuverability.

Several reviewers noted that the zippered pockets made it easy to keep all of their belongings secure and well-organized while traveling.



Travelpro is a top-choice luggage brand for travelers and airline crews worldwide. The Platinum Elite carry-on, with stain-resistant fabric and leather accents, offers excellent value. It boasts an expandable design for added packing space, internal tie-downs and a removable, TSA-compliant toiletry pocket.

"The bag materials are thick, the sewing is on-point with no stitching problems, and of course, the magnetic wheels spin effortlessly and track straight when rolling (huge benefit over other luggage without wheel tracking)," one Amazon reviewer says.

The bag typically has a list price of $370, but it's on sale for $314 on Amazon right now.

Why we like the Travelpro Platinum Elite:

Travelpro offers a lifetime warranty.

The TSA-approved lock keeps your belongings secure.

Reviewers praise the bag's durability.

This five-piece set includes everything your child needs to travel in comfort and style. It comes with an 18-inch hard-side carry-on, a backpack, a lunch bag, a neck pillow and a luggage tag.

"The [luggage set] has proven to be a delightful and practical purchase for my family's travel needs," one enthusiastic Amazon reviewer says. "Designed with young travelers in mind, this luggage set offers a range of vibrant colors and playful patterns that instantly captivated my kids' imagination, making packing and traveling an enjoyable experience."

This set is recommended for kids ages six and up. It's currently 19% off on Amazon.

Why we like the Travelers Club luggage set:

It's made with smooth-rolling wheels and a telescoping handle for easy maneuvering.



It's available in ten adorable prints.



It's an affordable matching luggage set for kids.



More top-rated luggage options



Are the above suitcases not quite right for you? No worries -- your friends at CBS Essentials have compiled a number of luggage roundups designed to help you shop for your next bag or suitcase. Check out our luggage coverage here:

