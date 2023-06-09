Amazon just slashed the price on Beats Studio Buds. Get the top-rated earbuds for 33% off

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

The Beats Studio Buds have rave reviews on Amazon for their impressive sound quality and noise-canceling functionality. Right now, you can score these popular earbuds for 33% off on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023.

These IPX4-rated earbuds provide 24 hours of listening time with the charging case (8 hours per charge). They have active noise cancelation and feature sweat- and water-resistance.

"I've tried many brands over the years and these are hands down the best I've found," shared one Amazon reviewer. "They are lightweight and come with various caps to fit your ear so they don't slip."

Choose from five colors.

Beats Studio Buds, $100 (reduced from $150)

More early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Beats headphones

Discover the best deals on Beats headphones ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023. From stylish designs to impressive sound, Beats offers high-quality headphones for every preference. Check out our selection of noise-canceling headphones and fitness-friendly earbuds.

Beats Solo3: $129

Beats

The on-ear Beats Solo3 may be a good fit for music fans looking for a pair of bright-sounding headphones, especially those partial to rock, folk and country tunes. These headphones support spatial audio for a more immersive listening experience, soft ear foams for comfort, and include up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Beats Solo3, $129 (reduced from $200)

Beats Fit Pro: $160



Amazon

The Beats Fit Pro earbuds are currently 20% off. These noise-canceling earbuds come in four fun colors: stone purple (pictured), white, black and sage gray. The earbuds offer a secure, comfortable fit. The noise-canceling feature includes three listening modes. They are also compatible with spatial audio.

Beats Fit Pro, $160 (reduced from $200)

Beats Studio3: $169

Beats

Beats Studio3 headphones are 52% off on Amazon, making them one of the best headphone deals for discerning listeners willing to pay for quality. On top of its adaptive noise cancelation, it also features real-time audio calibration, fast charging and easy iOS and Android connectivity. This pair of headphones also support spatial audio and offer great comfort, with many reviewers saying they stay comfortable even when they've been worn for hours.

While its original price puts it out of many budget-minded consumers' reach, it's now deeply discounted at Amazon.

Beats Studio3, $169 (reduced from $350)

Powerbeats Pro: $160

Beats

Active users may find the Powerbeats Pro a better fit -- quite literally. These wireless earbuds are designed with comfortable ear hooks for a secure fit, making them ideal for more rigorous activities such as running. Meanwhile, the IPX4 water-resistance ensures they're protected even when you're sweating on them every day. Plus, they come in several colors, including Cloud Pink and Glacier Blue.

These workout-ideal headphones from Beats are on sale at Amazon.

Powerbeats Pro, $160 (reduced from $250)

