Amazon just announced a ton of new devices, including new Echo Dots, Kindles and more

Amazon just unveiled the latest updates to its Amazon Echo speaker and Ring smart camera lines during a special press-only event. Here's what you need to know about the new devices and how to get your hands on them.

Amazon is releasing a batch of new and upgraded tech, just in time for the holiday season. The Amazon Echo product line is getting tons of updates, including a new studio speaker and updated auto device. Amazon also unveiled a new sleep tracker and a new addition to its e-reader offerings.

These new devices are available for pre-order starting today, so keep reading to find out how to snag one for yourself or someone on your holiday list.

New Amazon Echo devices and updates

Amazon has announced updates to several of its Amazon Echo devices as well as some new additions. Take a look at what's new.

Echo Dot

Amazon unveiled updated versions of the Echo Dot and the Echo Dot with Clock. Amazon says that these new smart speakers will deliver double the bass of the previous generation. The latest generation of Echo Dots also has a new temperature sensor, new gesture controls and an updated display.

These new Echo Dot products will come with Amazon Eero, the company's mesh Wi-Fi system, built-in. This means that your Echo Dots can also be used as a Wi-Fi extenders to enhance the network coverage in your home.

The new Echo Dots are available for pre-order now. Delivery will begin on Oct. 20.

Amazon Echo Dot, $50

You can get the Echo Dot with Clock for $10 more.

Amazon Echo Dot With Clock, $60

Amazon has also introduced kid-friendly owl and dragon designs. You can pre-order the Amazon Echo Kids now. The device comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ with access to child-appropriate games, books and videos.

Amazon Echo Dot Kids, $60

Amazon Echo Auto

The second generation Amazon Echo Auto, now with an adhesive mount, adds hands-free controls for navigation, playing music and listening to podcasts to your car. The new Amazon Echo Auto also comes with Alexa's AI image processing feature, so you can give your Echo Auto commands based on on-screen images.

Amazon Echo Auto, $55

Amazon Echo Studio speaker

Amazon is giving its premium Echo speaker, the Amazon Echo Studio, a major update. The speaker now supports spatial audio processing technology and frequency range extensions. The upgraded studio speaker will provide an improved sound quality.

Amazon Echo Studio, $200

New Amazon Fire TV accessories

Amazon announced a new Pro remote for use with Amazon Fire TVs, plus an updated streaming box and a high-end QLED TV that won't break the bank.

Alexa Voice Remote Pro

This upgraded, backlit voice remote is perfect for people that constantly lose their remotes under the couch cushion. If you can't find the remote, you can ask Alexa to help locate it and the Voice Remote Pro will play a noise.

The Alexa Voice Remote Pro is compatible with most Amazon Fire TV streaming media players, Amazon Fire smart TVs, and smart TVs with Amazon Fire built in. It's not compatible with Fire TV (1st and 2nd generation), Fire TV Stick (1st generation), Element Fire TV edition, Insignia TVs or Hisense U6HF 4K ULED Fire TV Series.

The remote is available for preorder now and will begin shipping Nov. 16.

Alexa Voice Remote Pro, $35

Amazon Fire TV Cube

The third generation Amazon Fire TV Cube is reportedly 20% faster than the prior generation. The Fire TV Cube supports 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.

The Amazon Fire TV Cube includes a new HDMI input port, so you can plug your cable box directly into the Fire TV Cube. The Cube also has Wi-Fi 6E support. It includes a resolution upscaling feature that helps provide a clearer picture.

The device is available for pre-order now. It will start shipping on Oct. 25.

Amazon Fire TV Cube, $140

Amazon Fire Omni QLED TV

Amazon also announced a new TV, the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series. The TV features a QLED display with Dolby Vision IQ. It has an adaptive brightness feature to adjust the picture based on the lighting in the room. Plus, it doubles as an Echo with Amazon Alexa built in.

Like the super trendy Samsung "The Frame" TV, these TVs act as a piece of wall art when not in use. The Amazon Fire Omni QLED TV is available for pre-order now, and will begin shipping on Oct. 27.

65" Amazon Fire Omni QLED TV, $800

75" Amazon Fire Omni QLED TV, $1,100

Amazon Halo Rise: Meet Amazon's new sleep tracker



Many popular sleep trackers operate as wearables, but Amazon's new Halo Rise device is meant to sit by your bedside. The device uses sensors to track your breathing patterns in order to collect sleep data. If you sleep with a partner, don't worry. It can differentiate between you and your partner's breathing and movements.

The device also works as a sunrise alarm clock. The alarm clock slowly brightens to wake you up instead of using harsh sounds. However, it also works with Amazon Alexa, so you can ask Alexa to play your favorite song in the morning to wake you up too.

Amazon Halo Rise, $140

Kindle Scribe

This new Kindle features a larger 10.2-inch screen and a stylus for note-taking or drawing. This makes it a superior option for students, business professionals and artists who want a portable e-reader with an option for taking notes on the go.

Kindle Scribe, $339

New Blink and Ring smart cameras and devices

Amazon unveiled some new smart cameras from its Blink and Ring product lines. Here's what you need to know.

Ring Spotlight Cam Pro

The new Ring Spotlight Cam Pro is an outdoor camera with a powerful spotlight and 3D motion detection. The camera has multiple power options, including battery, wired and solar.

All models are available for pre-order now and will begin delivery on Oct. 26.

Ring Spotlight Cam Pro (battery), $230

Ring Spotlight Cam Pro (plug-in), $230

The solar-power model and hard-wired model are priced slightly higher.

Ring Spotlight Cam Pro Solar, $250

Ring Spotlight Cam Pro (wired), $250

Amazon also has a more affordable option, the Ring Spotlight Cam Plus. It doesn't have the powerful 3D motion detection included in the Spotlight Cam Pro, but it is still a high-quality outdoor smart camera.

Ring Spotlight Cam Plus (battery), $200

Ring Spotlight Cam Plus (wired), $230

Ring Spotlight Cam Plus (plug-in), $200

Blink wired floodlight camera

The Blink wired floodlight camera is a budget-friendly outdoor camera for people that aren't ready to splurge on the Ring version. This $100 outdoor camera records 1080p video and supports two-way audio.

Blink wired floodlight camera, $100

Blink Pan-and-Tilt Mount for Blink Mini

This new motorized mount can be used to tilt the Blink Mini left and right or up and down for a wider view of your home. You can buy the mount alone if you already have a Blink Mini, or buy the mount with a camera.

Preorders are open now. The Blink Pan-and-Tilt Mount will be released Oct. 20.

Blink Pan-and-Tilt Mount, $30

Blink Pan-and-Tilt Mount with Blink Mini, $60

New Amazon Fire HD 8 tablets

Last week, Amazon announced the latest additions to its Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet line. Here's what's new.

Amazon Fire HD 8

The new Fire HD 8 tablet (2022) offers 30% faster performance over the prior model. The tablet features a lightweight yet durable design with an 8-inch HD screen. It also provides enhanced battery life with 13 hours of watch time on a single charge.

Like all Amazon Fire products, you have a choice between ad-supported and ad-free models. The ad-supported models are less expensive, and feature advertisements on the tablet's lock screen. The ad-free models don't have these lock screen ads -- a better choice for those who are gift shopping.

The tablet is available for preorder now and will be released on Oct. 19. The Amazon Fire HD 8 is available in black, denim and rose colors.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-supported, 32 GB), $100

Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-supported, 64 GB), $130

Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-free, 32 GB), $115

Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-free, 64 GB), $145

Love to play video games? You can also get the Fire HD 8 gaming bundle, which includes a Luna Cloud gaming controller.

Amazon Fire HD 8 gaming bundle, starting at $170

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus offers includes fast charging and wireless charging capabilities. It comes with an improved 5MP rear-facing camera for clearer pictures. The Plus model includes 3GB of RAM for better multi-tasking.

Amazon also claims the Fire HD8 Plus is twice as durable as Apple iPad mini (2021), as measured in tumble tests.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus is a great deal at only $20 more than the standard model. It comes in a dimpled gray finish with two storage options: 32GB or 64GB. It's scheduled for release on Oct. 19, though you can preorder now.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (ad-supported, 32 GB), $120

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (ad-supported, 64 GB), $150

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (ad-free, 32 GB), $135

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (ad-free, 64 GB), $165

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids

The new Fire HD 8 Kids is built for kids ages 3-7. The tablet comes in a durable kid-proof case and has a two-year warranty. It also includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which includes thousands ad-free books, games, videos and apps suitable for children. The tablet includes parental controls to limit screen time and set content restrictions.

The Fire HD 8 Kids is available for pre-order today. The tablet is offered in 32GB or 64GB storage options with a blue or purple kid-proof case.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids (32 GB), $150

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids (64 GB), $180

Parents can also get the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet in a Disney Design Bundle, which includes Disney Mickey and Disney Princess cases.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Disney Design Bundle , $160

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet is designed for school-aged kids. It comes bundled with a kid-friendly case, a two-year worry-free guarantee and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+. The Kids Pro tablet also has access to a digital store where parents can buy and download additional content, including popular games like Roblox and Minecraft.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (32 GB), $150

