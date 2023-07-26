Amazon has the best pre-order deal on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung today officially unveiled its newest smartphone models, the Samsung Galaxy Flip 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, both coming August 11. If you've been thinking about upgrading to a Samsung folding phone, you'll want to head to Amazon to get the best deal -- the online retailer is offering $150 and $200 gift cards when you pre-order the Flip 5 and Fold 5, respectively. Plus, you'll get a free upgrade to the larger 512 GB storage size.
(For comparison, Best Buy is only offering a $100 gift card bonus with the pre-order of a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 of Fold 5.)
Here's what you need to know about the two new Samsung phones -- and how to get in on the deal.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
The most popular flip-style smartphone on the market, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is getting an eye-catching upgrade for its 5th generation: the new Flex Window. It's a 3.4-inch AMOLED screen (748 x 720) on the outside of the phone that you can use one handed when the phone is snapped shut.
The other main upgrade here is the processor -- the Samsung Galaxy Flip 5 and Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 are both powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. That means better performance when using the phone over previous generations.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is slated for release on August 11. Amazon has the best pre-order deal on the phone right now: You'll get a $150 Amazon gift card for free with purchase, plus a free upgrade to 512 GB of storage (from 256 GB).
Key features of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5:
- 6.7" AMOLED FHD+ screen with 120 Hz refresh (425 ppi)
- 3.4" AMOLED Flex Window screen with 60 Hz refresh (306 ppi)
- Comes in 256 GB and 512 GB storage options (free upgrade to 512 GB is available)
- 8 GB RAM
- 3700 mAh battery
- 12MP wide camera / 12MP ultrawide camera / 10x digital zoom
- IPX8 waterproof (protected against continuous submersion)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (512GB) with Amazon gift card, $1,000 ($1,420 value)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung's higher-end folding phone also got a new-for-2023 update, though its design changes are more muted. Like the Flip 5, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, for better-than-ever performance. Includes a new, thinner S Pen stylus.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is slated for release on August 11. Amazon has a great pre-order deal on this phone too: You'll get a $200 Amazon gift card for free with purchase, plus a free upgrade to 512 GB of storage (from 256 GB).
Key features of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5:
- 7.6" AMOLED QXGA+ screen with 120 Hz refresh (374 ppi)
- Comes in 256 GB and 512 GB storage options (free upgrade to 512 GB is available)
- 12 GB RAM
- 4400 mAh battery
- 50MP wide camera / 12MP ultrawide camera / 10MP tele 3x optical zoom / 30x space zoom
- IPX8 waterproof (protected against continuous submersion)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (512GB) with Amazon gift card, $1,800 ($2,120 value)
More deals on top-rated Samsung smartphones
Now is the perfect time to upgrade your Samsung smartphone and save. CBS Essential reader-favorites -- including the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra -- are on sale now at Amazon. You can also save on the more budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy A54 5G.
Samsung Galaxy S23 (128 GB): $700
The Samsung Galaxy S23 offers a 6.1-inch screen with a dynamic AMOLED display. It features a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate in Game Mode. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform. It is compatible with wireless charging and includes Samsung's Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 for a more efficient charge. It is also Samsung's first smartphone made with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for advanced screen durability.
The S23 features a 50-megapixel wide camera, 10-megapixel telephoto camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and an upgraded 12-megapixel selfie camera to help you take clear photos.
Samsung Galaxy S23 (128 GB), $700 (reduced from $800)
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (256 GB): $1,000
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, as compared with the standard S23's 6.1-inch screen. The S23 Ultra includes an an embedded S Pen and the largest battery of the three models. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also offers a pro-grade camera, capable of filming in 8K at 30 frames per second. It includes a new 200MP adaptive pixel sensor to easily adapt to different lighting conditions.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (256 GB), $1,000 (reduced from $1,200)
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: $400
The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G features a bright display, a long-lasting battery and a feature-packed camera. It's part of Samsung's more affordable A-series line.
The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display screen with upgraded FHD+ resolution. The display has been fine-tuned for improved outdoor visibility and brightness in sunlight. The camera is also getting an upgrade on the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G. The smartphone will feature a 50 MP main camera, 12 MP ultra-wide camera, 32 MP front camera and 5 MP macro camera.
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (128 GB), $400 (reduced from $450)
