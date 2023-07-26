Amazon has the best pre-order deal on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung today officially unveiled its newest smartphone models, the Samsung Galaxy Flip 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, both coming August 11. If you've been thinking about upgrading to a Samsung folding phone, you'll want to head to Amazon to get the best deal -- the online retailer is offering $150 and $200 gift cards when you pre-order the Flip 5 and Fold 5, respectively. Plus, you'll get a free upgrade to the larger 512 GB storage size.

(For comparison, Best Buy is only offering a $100 gift card bonus with the pre-order of a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 of Fold 5.)

Here's what you need to know about the two new Samsung phones -- and how to get in on the deal.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

The most popular flip-style smartphone on the market, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is getting an eye-catching upgrade for its 5th generation: the new Flex Window. It's a 3.4-inch AMOLED screen (748 x 720) on the outside of the phone that you can use one handed when the phone is snapped shut.

The other main upgrade here is the processor -- the Samsung Galaxy Flip 5 and Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 are both powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. That means better performance when using the phone over previous generations.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is slated for release on August 11. Amazon has the best pre-order deal on the phone right now: You'll get a $150 Amazon gift card for free with purchase, plus a free upgrade to 512 GB of storage (from 256 GB).

Key features of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5:

6.7" AMOLED FHD+ screen with 120 Hz refresh (425 ppi)

3.4" AMOLED Flex Window screen with 60 Hz refresh (306 ppi)

Comes in 256 GB and 512 GB storage options (free upgrade to 512 GB is available)

8 GB RAM

3700 mAh battery

12MP wide camera / 12MP ultrawide camera / 10x digital zoom

IPX8 waterproof (protected against continuous submersion)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (512GB) with Amazon gift card, $1,000 ($1,420 value)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung's higher-end folding phone also got a new-for-2023 update, though its design changes are more muted. Like the Flip 5, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, for better-than-ever performance. Includes a new, thinner S Pen stylus.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is slated for release on August 11. Amazon has a great pre-order deal on this phone too: You'll get a $200 Amazon gift card for free with purchase, plus a free upgrade to 512 GB of storage (from 256 GB).

Key features of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5:

7.6" AMOLED QXGA+ screen with 120 Hz refresh (374 ppi)

Comes in 256 GB and 512 GB storage options (free upgrade to 512 GB is available)

12 GB RAM

4400 mAh battery

50MP wide camera / 12MP ultrawide camera / 10MP tele 3x optical zoom / 30x space zoom

IPX8 waterproof (protected against continuous submersion)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (512GB) with Amazon gift card, $1,800 ($2,120 value)

More deals on top-rated Samsung smartphones

Now is the perfect time to upgrade your Samsung smartphone and save. CBS Essential reader-favorites -- including the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra -- are on sale now at Amazon. You can also save on the more budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy A54 5G.

Samsung Galaxy S23 (128 GB): $700

The Samsung Galaxy S23 offers a 6.1-inch screen with a dynamic AMOLED display. It features a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate in Game Mode. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform. It is compatible with wireless charging and includes Samsung's Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 for a more efficient charge. It is also Samsung's first smartphone made with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for advanced screen durability.

The S23 features a 50-megapixel wide camera, 10-megapixel telephoto camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and an upgraded 12-megapixel selfie camera to help you take clear photos.

Samsung Galaxy S23 (128 GB), $700 (reduced from $800)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (256 GB): $1,000



The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, as compared with the standard S23's 6.1-inch screen. The S23 Ultra includes an an embedded S Pen and the largest battery of the three models. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also offers a pro-grade camera, capable of filming in 8K at 30 frames per second. It includes a new 200MP adaptive pixel sensor to easily adapt to different lighting conditions.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (256 GB), $1,000 (reduced from $1,200)

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: $400



The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G features a bright display, a long-lasting battery and a feature-packed camera. It's part of Samsung's more affordable A-series line.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display screen with upgraded FHD+ resolution. The display has been fine-tuned for improved outdoor visibility and brightness in sunlight. The camera is also getting an upgrade on the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G. The smartphone will feature a 50 MP main camera, 12 MP ultra-wide camera, 32 MP front camera and 5 MP macro camera.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (128 GB), $400 (reduced from $450)

