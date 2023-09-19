CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Baby monitors can help you keep an eye on your kids when they're alone in their cribs. But that's not all -- some new baby monitors even have features designed to help you and your newborn baby get a good night's sleep.

The experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up the best baby monitors of 2023 based on features and customer reviews to give you peace of mind while your baby is sleeping. There are a wide range of baby monitor options available. These include audio-only, video-only and motion-sensing monitors. Some monitors even provide temperature change alerts.

A high-quality baby monitor is a handy device for new parents, but combing through all the options can be overwhelming. To help, we've compiled the best baby monitors to help you watch over your newborn. These monitors all have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive reviews from parents.

Best baby monitors of 2023

Check out the top baby monitors on the market now. We know being a parent is expensive. That's why we've found options across all budgets so that you can find the monitor that is right for your family. Many of these monitors are on sale now.

Amazon

The HelloBaby monitor features a remote, pan-tilt camera with zooming capabilities. It comes with a 3.2-inch LCD monitor screen that securely connects to the camera. The monitor also automatically detects low light and enables night vision for nighttime monitoring.

The camera can rotate 355 degrees horizontally and 120 degrees vertically for a full picture view of your baby's sleeping area. The monitor also offers room temperature monitoring and alerts to ensure that your baby is comfortable during hot summers and cold winters.

"This is such a fantastic monitor and camera pair and I'm honestly pretty astounded by both the quality and features, especially when considering the very reasonable price point," one verified Amazon buyer says.

Get it now for 50% off at Amazon by selecting the Amazon coupon. It's just $45 (regularly $90).

Pros: This camera is a more budget-friendly option that still offers robust features. The device has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon with over 27,000 reviews. The compact monitor is easy to travel with.

Con: Some reviewers have experience connectivity issues.

Amazon

The 4.3-star-rated Owlet Dream Duo includes Owlet's smart, baby-monitor camera and a Dream Sock smart baby sensor. It's a comprehensive tracking system for parents that want to monitor their baby while also tracking key health and sleep metrics.

The included Owlet cam smart baby monitor comes with an HD video camera with a wide-angle lens. It provides sound and motion alerts to the parents' smartphone. The video livestream is viewable over a secure encrypted network, so only approved parties may view video footage of your baby.

The smart sock can be worn to track the baby's sleep, including how many times the baby wakes during the night, the baby's heart rate, oxygen levels, sleep quality and total hours slept.

"I got this for our baby's crib transition so I could just check my phone instead of constantly jumping up to check on her in the middle of the night when I got worried," one reviewer says. "Definitely puts my mind at ease. Plus the sock keeps track of her sleep and predicts her next sleep window."

Get it now for 33% off at Amazon. The duo is $249 (regularly $369).

Pros: Includes access to Owlet's expert-crafted sleep programs. The monitor predicts the baby's next sleep time, helping parents anticipate napping needs.

Con: If your baby is an active sleeper, the sock may slide off occasionally.

Amazon

The VTech smart Wi-Fi baby monitor has a 1080p camera with night-vision capabilities. The video can be viewed on the included five-inch 720p display monitor or your smartphone. The monitor offers two-way audio functionality, so parents can talk to their babies from anywhere. The monitor can also send movement and temperature alerts to parents.

The monitor can play soothing sounds and calming lullabies to help your baby fall asleep. The device offers five melodies and four ambient sound settings.

"Honestly, there's really no downfall to this camera. We have loved it and it has been perfect for us. The clarity is good enough for what we need. It has night vision and you can zoom in on each baby," one Amazon buyer says. "We love the feature for sound detection. Our babies were very noisy sleeper so we would turn the volume off and just have the sound detection on so that we wouldn't hear every single noise and we could get a little bit of sleep."

This device is 29% off right now at Amazon. Get it for $106 (regularly $150).

Pros: The night vision capabilities make it easy to check in on your baby while they sleep. Reviewers note that the device is easy to set up right out of the box. The camera offers pan, tilt and zoom functions to help you get the best view of your little one.

Con: The monitor has received mixed reviews on its battery life.

Amazon

The 4.7-star-rated Nanit complete monitoring system includes an HD baby monitor with a nightlight built in, plus a monitor stand. The monitor features a 1080p camera and two-way audio. In addition to monitoring your baby's movements, the system's camera tracks your baby's growth. The included Flex Stand delivers a 130-degree view of your baby's sleep or play space.

The system also includes a band that tracks breathing and sheets with printed patterns that aid in movement tracking. Nanit tracks your baby's breaths per minute and sends real-time sound and motion alerts to your phone with the compatible app.

"This monitor has been amazing! It's pricey, but worth it with all the features," one Amazon reviewer says. "The breathing band offers peace of mind with our newborn and the travel stand makes it easy to switch between his crib and bassinet depending on bed or nap situation."

Get it on sale for $334 (regularly $380).

Pros: The Nanit offers a split screen feature that allows users to view two cameras on one screen. It can track sleep patterns and sends parents expert tips on how to improve their child's sleep.

Con: This is definitely a higher-end system, and thus it does come at a higher price point.

Amazon

This 4.6-star-rated baby monitor comes with a camera and a 5-inch 720p monitor screen. The monitor features two-way audio and zooming capabilities. Unlike many baby monitors, this privacy-friendly monitor does not connect over Wi-Fi. Instead, the monitor's wireless connection ensures a secure live-stream that is only transmitted to the paired monitor screen.

"I've had this baby camera for over a year now and have had zero complaints," one Amazon customer shares. "The monitor lasts all day without needing a charge and the picture is so good. I've loved everything about it."

Pros: Reviewers note that the brand's customer service team has been very responsive when any issues come up.

Con: Some reviewers report that it charges slowly.

Related content from CBS Essentials

