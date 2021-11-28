Amazon Cyber Monday sale: The best new deals, plus Amazon Black Friday deals you can still shop

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon's Black Friday sale has deals on electronics, home goods, apparel and even gift cards. Staff/Amazon

Black Friday may be over and Cyber Monday not here yet, but there are plenty of Black Friday deals still available at Amazon right now.

You can find deep discounts on Alexa-ready Amazon devices, kitchen appliances, Chromebooks, 4K televisions, streaming devices, the hottest toys of 2021 and more. Even Amazon gift cards are on sale.

And that's not all. All season long, we've seen limited-time deals from top brands including Apple, Samsung, Google, Hasbro, LOL Surprise!, Sony, Shark, Bose, KitchenAid, Nespresso, Keurig, Instant Pot, L'Oreal Paris, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and more. So stay tuned for even more great daily deals coming tomorrow through the end of the holiday season.

Black Friday Amazon gift card deal: Buy $50, get a $10 credit

Amazon

Who doesn't love a freebie -- especially free money? You can get a $10 promotional credit when they buy $50 or more in Amazon gift cards now. (Credit appears up two days after purchase.)

Black Friday Amazon device deals

Looking to save money on an Amazon Kindle or one of Amazon's other popular gadgets? Here are all the best deals on Amazon-made devices right now.

50" and 55" Amazon Fire TV 4K smart TVs: $330 and $380

Amazon

You can get a deal on Amazon's newly released smart TVs with Fire TV baked in -- the 50-inch and 55-inch models are both reduced during Amazon's Black Friday sale. "It's not OLED contrast," says Amazon reviewer Gail Hughes, "but it is a beautiful 4K HDR."

50" Amazon Fire TV 4K smart TV, $330 (reduced from $470)

55" Amazon Fire TV 4K smart TV, $380 (reduced from $520)

For an upgrade over the basic Amazon Fire TV 4K model, check out the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K. This TV has picture-in-picture chat capabilities, plus a built-in mic, so it can be controlled hands-free without a remote.

50"Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K, $360 (reduced from $510)

55" Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K, $410 (reduced from $560)

Fire TV Stick 4K: $25

Amazon

Stream Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ content and more in vivid 4K Ultra HD with Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K, now $25 off -- the best price we've seen for it. Comes with an Alexa voice remote.

Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 (reduced from $50)

Ring Video Doorbell Wired: $42

Amazon

See who's come calling at your door, even when you're not at home. Normally priced at $60, you can get the hard-wired version of the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell for just $42 at the Amazon Black Friday sale.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired, $42 (reduced from $60)

Blink Mini smart home security camera: $20

Amazon

It's never been more affordable to build your own DIY home security system: The 1080p Blink Mini smart home security camera, with night vision, motion detection and two-way audio. You can get one camera for $20, or three for $50.

Blink Mini smart home security camera (1 pack), $20 (reduced from $35)

Blink Mini smart home security camera (3 pack), $50 (reduced from $85)

Ring Alarm 8-piece home security system: $150

Amazon

Want to take that DIY home security setup up a couple nothches? The Ring Alarm 8-piece bundle includes everything you need to get started, including a base station, keypad, four contact sensors, one motion detector and one range extender. (Professional monitoring is available for a $20/mo. fee.)

Ring Alarm 8-piece home security system: $150 (reduced from $250)

If you're looking to protect a larger home, Ring Alarm also makes a 14-piece kit with an extra keypad, four extra contact sensors and an extra motion detector.

Ring Alarm 14-piece home security system: $200 (reduced from $330)

Black Friday and Cyber Monday toy deals at Amazon

Lego

Amazon is offering deals on some of the hottest toys of 2021. Choose from a selection of popular toys that includes the best-selling L.O.L. Surprise! dolls, Paw Patrol toys and more.

'The Office' Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: $36

Amazon

Count down the days until Christmas with this 'The Office' advent calendar that features a new Funko Pop! mini figurine every day.

The Office Funko Pop! Advent calendar, $36 (regularly $60)

LOL Surprise! OMG House of Surprises dollhouse

LOL Surprise via Amazon

This real wood LOL Surprise! dollhouse, now 31% off for Black Friday, features four floors, ten rooms and more than 85 surprises to unbox.

LOL Surprise! OMG House of Surprises dollhouse, $159 (reduced from $230)

Little Tykes Tobi 2 Robot smartwatch: $55

Amazon

This cute splashproof smartwatch with a built-in interactive robot companion tracks steps, takes photos with its two built-in cameras and even plays games.

Little Tykes Tobi 2 Robot smartwatch, $55 (reduced from $68)





Black Friday fashion deals at Amazon

Tommy Hilfiger via Amazon

If you're looking for solid deals on fashion -- especially watches -- Amazon's Black Friday sale is worth checking out. If you're shopping for yourself, you'll want to check out Amazon's bonus Prime Try Before You Buy (formerly Prime Wardrobe) deal: Spend $50 or more on apparel and footwear, and save $10 at checkout with code TBYB10. (Terms and conditions apply.)

Plus, save on these popular fashion brands:

Invicta Men's Pro Diver watch (50mm): $105

Amazon

Water resistant to 100 meters, this eye-catching Invicta Men's Pro Diver watch is one of Amazon's most popular Black Friday fashion deals right now. It's more than half off for a limited time.

Invicta Men's Pro Diver watch, $105 (reduced from $149)





Anne Klein Women's Gold-Tone Bangle Watch and Bracelet set: $51

Amazon

Here's the top Black Friday deal in women's watches at Amazon -- this crystal-accented, gold-tone bangle, watch and bracelet set by Anne Klein is a whopping 66% off, a savings of $99. This set went out of stock earlier this month, but it's back in stock for Black Friday.

Anne Klein Women's Gold-Tone Bangle Watch and Bracelet set, $51 (reduced from $150)

Black Friday kitchen deals at Amazon

Nespresso/Amazon

Plenty of kitchen deals are on offer during Amazon's Black Friday sale, including terrific deals on Nespresso espresso makers. Take this Vertuo Next espresso machine, which comes with an Aeroccino frothing gadget: It's currently 21% off. Here are some other kitchen deals on offer:

AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden with LED grow light: $90

Aerogarden/Amazon

If you (or a loved one on your gift-shopping list) ever craved a restaurant-worthy meal on a budget, know this: Chefs generally recommend using fresh herbs over dried ones in home cooking. Give the gift of chef-level weeknight dinners with this compact, countertop garden that grows fresh herbs. Save 40% on this kit, which grows up to six plants, including two kinds of basil, parsley, thyme, and even the ever-finicky dill. Even better: The kit grows in water, so there's no messy soil to clean up.

AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden with LED grow light. $90 (reduced from $150)

Black Friday home improvement and tool deals at Amazon

Don't forget the power-tool pal in your life. From smart plugs to multi-tools, Amazon has a Black Friday deal that'll do the work.

Teccpo Cordless Drill Set, $126

Amazon/Teccpo

If a loved one is hoping to see a drill set under the tree this year, good news: This brushless-motor kit weighs in at fewer than four pounds, and comes with a 33-piece accessory collection. An included LED light assures that the device can be used even in the dingiest of basements or garages. Save $60 on this kit.

Teccpo Cordless Drill Set, $126 ($18 off)

Black Friday home and health deals at Amazon

iRobot/Amazon

You won't have trouble finding health and home goods deals this season. Exhibit A: The iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, now on sale for $200 (save $100). But, as they say, that's not all. Here are more home and kitchen deals, available at Amazon now.

23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA test kit: $99

Amazon

Learn about your family's ancestry -- and about your genetic predisposition for Type 2 Diabetes, Late-Onset Alzheimer's Disease and more -- with this popular DNA test from 23andMe. Just register your kit online, spit into the included vial, and ship it to a 23andMe lab using the included postage-paid box.

23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA test kit, $99 (regularly $199)

Black Friday electronics deals at Amazon

It's not just Amazon's gadgets that are on sale. There are plenty of great electronics from Apple, Bose and more on sale at Amazon right now.

Apple AirPods with wired charging case: $100

Amazon

Amazon currently has the best pricing we've seen for Apple AirPods all season long. Right now, for Cyber Monday, you can pick up a pair of 2nd generation AirPods with a wired charging case for just $100. (Note that the product page says the price is $115, but Amazon is taking an extra $15 off at checkout.)

Apple Airpods with wired charging case, $100 (regularly $159)

Apple AirPods Pro: $179

Apple via Amazon

Right now at Amazon you can score a huge discount on Apple's newest sweat- and water-resistant earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro.

Apple AirPods Pro, $179 (reduced from $249)

You can also score the brand new Apple AirPods 3 with a MagSafe case at a discount at Amazon.

Apple AirPods 3, $170 (reduced from $179)

11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen: $156

Amazon

This HP Chromebook features 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, an 11.6-inch touchscreen and a fantastic price.

11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen, $156 (reduced from $260)

Motorola Moto G stylus (128GB): $200

Amazon

Looking for an affordable Android smartphone at an even-better-than-usual price? This 6.4-inch device from Motorola offers all the basics, including a 48-megapixel triple camera system and a 16-megapixel low-light selfie cam. Comes unlocked, so you can choose your carrier.

Motorola Moto G Stylus smartphone, $200 (reduced from $300)

JBL Tune true wireless earbuds: $59

Amazon

You can save big on the JBL Tune 120TWS true wireless earbuds -- they're half price at Amazon right now. Earbuds last 4 hours on a single charge, with up to 12 hours more worth of charge via the included charging case.

JBL Tune 120TWS wireless earbuds, $59 (reduced from $120)

Black Friday beauty deals at Amazon

There are plenty of great Black Friday deals on beauty products available at Amazon right now.

V-shaped face masks: $12

Amazon

These slimming face masks, rated 4.2 stars by Amazon reviewers, feature hyaluronic acid, aloe vera extract, seaweed extract and collagen.

Lauer V-shaped face mask, $12 (reduced from $20)

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush: $35

Amazon

This 4.6-star-rated hair dryer and volumizer from Revlon is now $25 off at Amazon.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $35 (reduced from $60)

Black Friday small business deals at Amazon

Want to shop small this holiday season? Amazon has a small business gift guide full of great, feel-good ideas. Plus, don't forget to check out our top picks from Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 -- all of Oprah's picks are from small businesses this year.

Want even more "shop small" ideas? Check out our favorite small business deals on Amazon you can shop now.

Black Friday outdoor deals at Amazon

An Amazon employee passes by the company logo on the opening day of a new distribution center in France in September 2021. Sebastien Bozon/AFP via Getty Images

In addition to slashing prices on this season's hottest toys, gadgets, home appliances, Amazon devices and more, the company released numerous gift guides, curated lists of products for various holidays and a holiday gift list feature. And, there will be deals all season long across all categories.

Amazon has compiled more gift guides than ever this year, including the holiday toy list, plus guides for home, fashion, electronics and beauty gifts; stocking-stuffer picks; and customers' most-loved gifts. Over in the "Holiday Prep Shop", browse through curated products for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, Halloween or other seasonal celebrations preparation.

Amazon's holiday gift list enables family members to create holiday wish lists and share them with others, taking the guesswork out of gifting. Additionally, Prime members in the United States can send gifts to friends, family and coworkers without an address, simply entering their email or mobile phone number.

