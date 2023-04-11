Best online clearance deals at Walmart in April 2023: Save on home, tech and more
Looking for a great deal? Then you need to check out Walmart's clearance section in April 2023. It's your last chance to save on these top-rated finds -- because once the deals are gone, they're gone.
There are a ton of online spring clearance deals to shop at Walmart this April. You can score a new laptop or mountain bike for a great price, along with savings on plenty more top-selling products you'll actually use. We found deals on seasonal and spring cleaning essentials, too, such as robot vacuums and organizing shelves. For a limited time, you can get these great online clearance items for up to 70% off -- while they last.
Here are all the top Walmart online clearance deals available to shop right now.
Best online clearance deals at Walmart in April 2023
Shop these major clearance deals now for even more savings this spring. Walmart has a ton of great clearance items that are up to 70% off right now.
Best tech clearance deals at Walmart
Walmart is offering deep clearance discounts on tons of tech, including laptops, speakers and more. Here are the best tech clearance deals at Walmart right now.
Best home clearance deals at Walmart
Save on everything you need for spring cleaning and refreshing your home, including desk chairs, storage options, vacuums and more.
Graco TrioGlow SnugLock 3-in-1 car seat: $180
Keep baby safe and secure in this 4.5-star-rated car seat by Graco, on clearance at Walmart now. It installs in less than a minute and transitions from a rear-facing harness to a forward-facing harness to a highback booster as your child grows up. Holds up to 100 pounds.
Graco TrioGlow SnugLock 3-in-1 car seat, $180 (reduced from $200)
iFly Fibertech marble hardside luggage: $35
If you're planning a trip this spring, check out this clearance deal on the iFly Fibertech marble hardside luggage. The 20-inch suitcase is the perfect carry-on for spring break vacations or weekend getaways.
iFly Fibertech marble hardside luggage, $35 (reduced from $80)
Looking for hardshell luggage in more colors? Check out the iFly Spectre Versus, available in blue, purple and green. It's also clearance priced at Walmart now -- the 20-inch version is marked down by $30.
iFly Spectre Versus 20" hardside luggage, $59 (reduced from $89)
Best headphone and earbud deals at Walmart
Walmart is currently offering deep discounts on several popular headphone and earbud options, including Apple AirPods. Shop the best deals below and save on Apple AirPods, earbuds and headphones.
Save $75 on an Apple Watch 8 at Walmart
The Apple Watch Series 8 is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.
The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features too, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)
Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $325 (reduced from $399)
The Apple Watch SE, the most affordable model in the Apple Watch lineup, is even more affordable now at Walmart. The smartwatch offers a 40mm screen and boasts a wide range of health and fitness features. It can also be used to play music, check your tests and make calls when paired with your iPhone.
Apple Watch SE GPS (1st generation), $199 (reduced from $279)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 deal at Walmart
The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in just two (classic) colors: black and silver. You can customize the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a sold-separately Samsung band of your choice.
Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm), $169 (reduced from $350)
Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm), $299 (reduced from $460)
Best TV deals at Walmart
Looking for the perfect budget TV? Head over to Walmart -- the retailer has restocked a number of its bestselling budget Roku smart TVs, Samsung TVs and more. No matter what size or resolution you need, there's a deal for you.
Here's a list of the best TV deals at Walmart. As of publication, all these deals are still available.
- 24" Onn Roku 720p HDTV, $88 (reduced from $138)
- 32" Onn Roku 720p HDTV, $98 (reduced from $144)
- 32" TCL Roku 3-Series 720p HDTV, $118 (reduced from $148)
- 32" TCL Roku 3-Series 1080p HDTV, $148 (reduced from $250)
- 43" Hisense Roku 720p HDTV, $178 (reduced from $249)
- 50" TCL Roku 4-Series 4K UHDTV, $238 (reduced from $248)
- 55" TCL Roku 4-Series 4K UHDTV, $248 (reduced from $278)
- 58" Hisense Roku 4K UHDTV, $268 (reduced from $338)
- 65" TCL Roku 4-Series 4K UHDTV, $368 (reduced from $378)
- 75" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,999 (reduced from $2,999)
- 85" Samsung Class QN85B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV, $2,279 (reduced from $4,000)
Score a PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle at Walmart
If you're trying to get a PlayStation 5 console, head over to the Walmart website now -- the console is back in stock, and at a nice discount. You'll save $50 over MSRP when you buy the Sony PS5 God of War Ragnarok bundle.
PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, $509 (reduced from $559)
Playstation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle (Digital Edition), $459
Best laptop and monitor deals at Walmart
Looking to save on a new laptop or computer monitor? Then check out Walmart's major rollbacks on laptops and gaming monitors below.
- 14" Asus 1080p Intel Celeron laptop, $289 (reduced from $325)
- 37" Asus TUF gaming curved monitor, $169 (reduced from $299)
- MSI Prestige 15 gaming laptop, $795 (reduced from $1,065)
- 32" LG UltraGear QHD monitor, $264 (reduced from $400)
- 24" LG LED monitor with AMD, $85 (reduced from $200)
Xbox Series X and S deals at Walmart
The Xbox Series X boasts 4K resolution at 120 Hz, 3D spatial sound and 1 TB of blazing fast storage (and fast load times). It's backwards compatible with thousands of Xbox games -- even your old Xbox 360 and Xbox games.
Xbox Series X console, $499 (reduced from $579)
Best The Pioneer Woman deals at Walmart in April 2023
CBS Essentials readers haven't been able to get enough of The Pioneer Woman cookware and kitchen items. Now, Walmart has discounted tons of bestselling items from the bestselling line so that you can give your kitchen a spring refresh.
- The Pioneer Woman 2-piece floral slow cooker set, $24 (reduced from $30)
- The Pioneer Woman 20-piece food storage set, $16 (reduced from $22)
- The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife set, $40 (reduced from $49)
- The Pioneer Woman 25-piece pantry essentials set, $60 (reduced from $75)
- The Pioneer Woman 14-piece stainless steel knife block set, $69 (reduced from $77)
- The Pioneer Woman 3-piece garden tool set, $27 (reduced from $30)
Best kitchen appliance deals at Walmart in April 2023
Give your kitchen an inexpensive makeover this spring with these clearance-priced essentials and appliances. Want even more sale-priced kitchen finds? Check out our article on the best Walmart kitchen deals.
- Keurig K-Duo Plus coffee maker, $165 (reduced from $200)
- Miroco milk frother, $35 (reduced from $47)
- Beautiful by Drew Barrymore tiit-head stand mixer, $88 (reduced from $99)
- Beautiful by Drew Barrymore touchscreen air fryer, $69 (reduced from $89)
- GE opal nugget ice maker, $428 (reduced from $579)
Best Walmart health and fitness deals in April 2023
Get healthy this spring at Walmart -- all sorts of great exercise equipment, apparel and more are on sale now. Whether you're looking to build a home gym or looking to get outside and ride a bike, Walmart has it all.
- Echelon Sport exercise rower, $397 (reduced from $597)
- NordicTrack X 1100i smart treadmill with touchscreen, $1,099 (reduced from $1,872)
- Decathlon Rockrider 21-speed mountain bike, $128 (reduced from $348)
Best Walmart home and patio deals in April 2023
Your spring home makeover continues at Walmart with these incredible deals on bedding, vacuums, organizational shelves and more.
- Four-piece rattan patio furniture set, $190 (educed from $448)
- Three-piece sectional patio furniture set, $335 (reduced from $390)
- Rattan 8-piece outdoor furniture set, $359 (reduced from $560)
- The Pioneer Woman 4-piece comforter set, $69
- Shark Navigator XL multi-surface vacuum, $97 (reduced from $199)
- Shark Vertex cordless stick vacuum, $199 (reduced from $349)
- Dyson V7 Advanced cordless vacuum cleaner, $229 (reduced from $393
- Shark EZ robot vacuum, $298 (reduced from $399)
- Shark Vacmop cordless vacuum and mop, $60 (reduced from $79)
- Rattan bar cabinet with wine holder, $224 (reduced from $284)
- Workpro freestanding storage shelves, $75 (reduced from $150)
- Bissell Spot Clean Pro Heat Pet portable carpet cleaner, $98 (reduced from $118)
Get the most popular patio set at Walmart for $190
Looking to makeover your outdoor living space this spring? Head on over to Walmart -- the Walmart website that is -- because we found a really fantastic deal on a top-rated rattan patio set under $200. CBS Essentials readers are going crazy for it: It's our bestselling patio deal of 2023 by far.
Right now you can get this 4.6-star rated patio set by Costway that includes two single chairs with cushions (23.5'' x 25'' x 31''), a loveseat with cushion (43.5'' x 25''x 31'') and a tempered glass-top coffee table (35'' x 18'' x 17.5''). The washable cushions are available four colors: turquoise, red, navy and black.
Says one Walmart reviewer: "This patio furniture looks great and is very comfortable. All the pieces and hardware were clearly marked and the assembly instructions were easy to follow. Very well satisfied."
Rattan 4-piece patio furniture set, $190 (reduced from $448)
Pick up this adorable patio set from The Pioneer Woman
Are you looking for a new patio furniture set to make your garden come alive, without spending hundreds (or even thousands) of dollars on something new? Walmart's gorgeous patio and garden collection from The Pioneer Woman has the answer for you with high-quality, affordable patio items that add country charm and vintage décor to your backyard.
The bright colors on this patio furniture from The Pioneer Woman at Walmart will make your yard the center of attention, and the high-quality material means the lightweight garden bistro set will last for years to come. The table features a traditional lattice pattern, while the two chairs have comfortable, ergonomic backrests. The powder-coated finish is both rust-resistant and fade-resistant, and it can handle almost any weather.
The Pioneer Woman Goldie 3-piece cast aluminum garden bistro set, $198
Best deals on baby and kids items at Walmart
Walmart has tons of top-rated baby and children's products on sale now.
- 4moms Rockaroo baby rocker, $100 (reduced from $170)
- Febfoxs baby monitor, $22 (reduced from $70)
- Graco TrioGrow SnugLock car seat, $180 (reduced from $200)
- Joymor folding bedside bassinet, $126 (reduced from $149)
- Munchkin twisty mix and match sippy cup, $7 (reduced from $10)
