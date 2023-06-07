Watch CBS News
Essentials

Save more than 50% on select Adidas athletic shoes and clothing on Global Running Day

By Kaylyn McKenna, Carolin Lehmann

/ Essentials

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Adidas running shoes header
Adidas

It's Global Running Day, a day on which people across the globe get moving to celebrate the benefits of running. You can also celebrate by decking yourself out with some new running gear.

Luckily, Adidas is kicking off June with a huge summer sale. For a limited time, you can score select Adidas footwear, clothing and more for more than 50% off. This is the perfect time to upgrade your running shoes or snag some new workout clothing at a deep discount.

The experts at CBS Essentials have scoured the sale to find the best deals on Adidas running shoes, leggings, hiking boots and more for summer 2023.

Top products in this article

Shop bestselling running shoes: Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 running shoes, $100 and up (reduced from $210)

$100 at Adidas

Upgrade your gym bag: Adidas classic 3-strips backpack, $25 (reduced from $50)

$25 at Adidas

Save on training shorts: Adidas training shorts: $24 and up (reduced from $40)

$24 at Adidas

Best deals at the Adidas summer sale

Save big on running shoes, athleisure and more. 

Shop Adidas deals

Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 running shoes: $100

Adidas ultraboost 1.0 running shoes
Adidas

These bestselling Adidas running shoes are nice and breathable for summer. They feature a PrimeKnit upper that allows for optimum air flow while running. The springy, energy-returning midsole adds extra comfort and helps you perform well, even in hot temperatures.

Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 running shoes (women's), $100 and up (reduced from $210)

$100 and up at Adidas

Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 running shoes (men's), $100 and up (reduced from $210)

$100 and up at Adidas

Adidas Cloudform Pure 2.0 women's athletic shoes: $38

Adidas cloudfoam pure 2.0 shoes
Adidas

These athletic shoes feature cloud-like cushioning. Whether you're running errands or working out, these shoes can help you stay comfortably on your feet this summer.

Prices vary by color.

Adidas Cloudform 2.0 women's athletic shoes, $38 and up (reduced from $75)

$38 and up at Adidas

Adidas classic 3-strips backpack: $25

Adidas classic 3-strips backpack
Adidas

This classic Adidas backpack makes a great gym bag (and school backpack if you want to get ahead on your back-to-school shopping). It provides plenty of space for all of your essentials. The backpack is made with easy-to-clean recycled polyester material and includes a protective inner laptop sleeve.

Choose from six colors.

Adidas classic 3-strips backpack, $25 (reduced from $50)

$25 at Adidas

Adidas Terrex Free Hiker XPL hiking boots: $152

Adidas terrex hiking boots
Adidas

If you're planning to get out and do some hiking this summer, it's important to have a good pair of hiking boots. These Adidas Terrex Free Hiker boots feature a supportive upper canvas, energy-returning midsole and a Gore-Tex waterproof seal.

Adidas Terrex Free Hiker XPL hiking boots, $152 (reduced from $275)

$152 at Adidas

Adidas Adicolor classic hoodie: $52

Adidas Adicolor classic hoodie
Adidas

This classic Adidas hoodie is a great everyday piece. It's made with 100% cotton French Terry material for a soft, comfortable feel.

Choose from five colors.

Adidas Adicolor classic hoodie, $52 (reduced from $65)

$52 at Adidas

Adidas Ultra 4D running shoes: $110

Adidas ultra 4d running shoes
Adidas

These popular Adidas running shoes feature a unique 3D-printed midsole that is soft and responsive. They also offer a breathable Primeknit textile upper and a rubber outsole.

Choose from eight colors.

Adidas Ultra 4D running shoes: $110 and up (reduced from $220)

$110 at Adidas

Adidas training shorts: $24

Adidas training shorts
Adidas

These sweat-wicking training shorts are a must-have for summer workouts. They feature moisture-absorbing materials, front-zip pockets and the classic Adidas logo.

Adidas training shorts: $24 and up (reduced from $40)

$24 at Adidas

Adidas Techfit color block 7/8 leggings: $28

Adidas techfit colorblock leggings
Adidas

If you're the market for a new pair of workout leggings, check out these on-sale compression leggings. The Adidas Techfit color block 7/8 leggings feature a high-rise waist, compressive Techfit fabric and a fun color block design.

Adidas Techfit color block 7/8 leggings: $28 and up (reduced from $50)

$28 at Adidas

Related content from CBS Essentials

Kaylyn McKenna

Kaylyn McKenna is an expert on deals, travel, luggage, home and more for CBS Essentials. When she's not scouring the internet for the best deals on new luggage or robot vacuums, she spends time with her goldendoodle, Harley, our resident canine correspondent and dog treat expert.

First published on June 2, 2023 / 3:37 PM

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.