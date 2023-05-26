Best Memorial Day deals at Lululemon: Save on the bestselling Align leggings and more
Lululemon makes some of the best workout leggings in 2023. But all that buttery-soft, four-way stretch can come at a high price. Luckily, Lululemon just added a ton of incredible deals (including a major discount on the Align high-rise pant) to its "We Made Too Much" section.
These Lululemon Memorial Day deals won't last, so shop our favorite finds from the sale now, while you still can.
Top products in this article
25" Lululemon Align high-rise pant, $69 and up (reduced from $118)
Lululemon Define jacket, $99 (reduced from $118)
Best Memorial Day deals at Lululemon
Don't miss out on these Memorial Day deals from the top-rated athleisure brand. Discover deals on Lululemon leggings, tops, jackets, workout shoes and more.
Lululemon Wunder Train high-rise tight: $69 and up
Worry less about breaking a sweat in the Lululemon Wunder Train high-rise tights. These training tights are made with the brand's fastest-drying Everlux fabric. The sweat-wicking and supportive fabric is made with four-way stretch and is meant to feel cool and sleek on the inside. The leggings come in 18 colors and run up to a size 20.
The 28-inch length style is currently on sale for as low as $69. Prices vary by color.
Lululemon Wunder Train high rise tight, $69 and up (reduced from $98)
Lululemon Align high-rise leggings: $69 and up
When it comes to yoga pants, none are more popular with our CBS Essentials staff and readers than the Lululemon Aligns. These ultra-lightweight, buttery-soft yoga pants feature sweat-wicking fabric, a hidden waistband pocket and added lining for extra coverage.
25" Lululemon Align high-rise pant, $69 and up (reduced from $118)
Lululemon Align tank top
The Lululemond Align tank lifts and contours for the most flattering fit. Its breathable, four-way stretch fabric is designed for yoga or low impact workouts.
Lululemon Align tank top, $29 and up (reduced from $68)
Lululemon Define jacket: $99
This soft cotton jacket made with sweat-wicking materials provides a supportive, slimming fit. It features thumb holes and secure front pockets, along with a breathable back vent to help keep you cool this summer.
Lululemon Define Jacket, $99 (reduced from $118)
Lululemon Chargefeel women's workout shoe: $89 and up
The Lululemon Chargefeel workout shoe is designed for running and training. The on-sale shoe is a perfect addition to your summer workout routine, featuring a dual-density midsole and a pressure-mapped outsole for optimal support.
Choose from low or mid shoe styles.
Lululemon Chargefeel low workout shoe, $89 and up (reduced from $138)
Lululemon Chargefeel mid workout shoe, $99 and up (reduced from $148)
