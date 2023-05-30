This Bowflex treadmill is a whopping 31% off right now

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Bowflex

Bowflex treadmills are definitely pricey, so now is the time to strike if you're interested in the T22 model. It's currently a whopping 31% off at Amazon. The T22 is Bowflex's most expensive model, as it has a 22-inch console -- the largest of any Bowflex treadmill model.

"If you are looking for a treadmill that can help you take your running to the next level, the Bowflex line of treadmills' sturdy design and excellent tech deck are a great fit," certified personal trainer and studio owner Lauren George told CBS Essentials. "The longer, cushioned belt is ideal for heavier mileage."

Bowflex treadmills boast motorized incline ranges from -5% to 20% for your cardio session, Comfort Tech deck cushioning, SoftDrop folding systems and Bluetooth capabilities. They also come with a one-year JRNY membership ($149 value), which grants you access to the JRNY app, featuring a wide range of fitness classes taught by world-class trainers.

"One feature that the Bowflex JRNY offers that is above and beyond other workout platforms is that it adapts with you as you progress," George says. "The app suggests different workouts as your fitness improves."

Shop this great deal on the T22 below.

Bowflex Treadmill 22, $2,499 (reduced from $3,599)

More great treadmill deals

If you'd prefer to spend less on a new treadmill, check out these other great deals at Amazon, ProForm and more.

Redliro under desk treadmill: $280



Amazon

Consider this under-desk treadmill if you work from home and want to get more movement into your daily routine. This motorized walking and jogging treadmill offers 12 preset exercise modes, as well as the option to manually adjust the setting for your perfect workout.

Redliro under desk treadmill, $280 after coupon (reduced from $480)

WalkingPad C2 Mini foldable walking treadmill: $450

WalkingPad

Know someone who works from home and doesn't have a ton of space? This mini walking treadmill is the perfect size to slide under a standing desk. When it's not in use, this fitness machine can be folded to almost half its size for easy storage.

Choose from five colors.

WalkingPad C2 Mini foldable walking treadmill, $450 with code WPSPRINGFIT (regularly $600)

Sunny Health & Fitness T7643 walking treadmill: $600

Amazon

The T7643 walking treadmill by Sunny Health & Fitness would make an excellent addition to your home gym. The treadmill boasts a 19.5-inch-wide surface for walking or running, and an above-average weight capacity of 350 pounds. It's equipped with two bottle holders, and a space for your tablet or phone.

A good fit for speed walkers and light joggers, the T7643 walking treadmill can reach speeds up to 6 mph. The built-in digital monitor displays your burned calories, speed and distance covered. The treadmill's deck can be folded into the frame. Plus, it's on sale right now on Amazon.

Sunny Health & Fitness T7643 walking treadmill, $600 (reduced from $770)

Runow folding treadmill: $480



Amazon

This folding treadmill has three incline options and an LED monitor that tracks your speed, distance, calories burned, time and pulse. It has a shock-absorbing system that protects your knees and ankles and takes only 15 minutes to assemble.

Runow folding treadmill, $480 (reduced from $700)

ProForm Pro 9000: $2,099

ProForm

This treadmill offers workouts with beloved trainers like Kayla Itsines and Tommy Rivers -- a famous cancer survivor who runs marathons and inspires countless fans -- via iFIT. A 30-day iFIT trial membership is included (worth $30 a month). ProForm treadmills can automatically be adjusted by iFIT trainers. This treadmill also has an HD touchscreen, but it doesn't pivot. This folding treadmill has a built-in fan to cool you down and a cushioned deck. It can both incline and decline.

ProForm Pro 9000, $2,099 (reduced from $2,299)

Sole F63: $1,200



Sole

The Sole F63 is your most affordable option here, but you must provide your own tablet. It pairs with the Studio monthly membership. Your purchase comes with a 90-day free trial for the membership that includes more than 3,000 routines and costs $20 monthly thereafter.

The model also boasts an impressive 15 incline levels and six preset programs, plus cooling fans and built-in speakers -- not always a given. Its display shows speed, incline, time, distance traveled, calories, pulse and pace.

Sole F63, $1,200 (reduced from $1,800)

Related content from CBS Essentials