Best 4th of July 2024 deals on dishwashers: Samsung, LG and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Frigidaire, LG, Maytag, Samsung

The latest dishwashers from major brands are faster, more energy efficient and do a better job cleaning and sanitizing dishes than ever before. This Fourth of July our shopping experts discovered some amazing deals on dishwashers from LG, Samsung, Maytag and more top brands. Thanks to the sales going on right now, you can have cleaner dishes without cleaning out your wallet.

Tap the links below to head straight to the Fourth of July dishwasher sales, or read on for our top dishwasher picks of the holiday weekend.

Keep in mind that many of the sales going on right now reward you with even bigger discounts when you purchase two or more appliances together. Some appliances have extra rebates associated with them -- be sure to check with your local utility provider.

Save big on dishwashers from Samsung

Samsung

Enjoy super clean and sanitized dishes without being bothered by a loud appliance. This dishwasher makes less than 42dB of noise, while still featuring Samsung's powerful StormWash+ and smart dry features. It's a stainless steel appliance available in four finishes: black, silver, white and navy.

With the StormWash+ feature, dual wash arms and a rotating spray jet deliver cleans from every angle to cover 1.5x more space than other dishwashers. With its auto-release door system, the smart dry feature circulates warm air to deliver 2.5x better drying performance without damaging plastic items. It intelligently senses and adjusts its drying temperature and time to avoid wasting energy.

This dishwasher is currently on sale at Samsung for $637, which is $563 off its regular price. You also have the option to finance this appliance for just $26.53 per month for 24 months with zero interest. For just $1 more you get a two-year Samsung Care+ plan.

LG is offering steep discounts select dishwashers this 4th of July

LG

Right now, you can purchase this smart top control dishwasher directly from LG for just $849, a savings of $450 off its regular price. It's a stainless steel dishwasher that comes in your choice of silver or black. And during LG's Fourth of July appliance sale, you'll get an extra year of ThinQ limited warranty protection (up to a $185 value) for free.

What people love about this appliance is that it's able to clean and dry your dishes in about one hour using LG's proprietary four-armed jets, steam and dynamic heat dry features. You can monitor and control the dishwasher using LG's ThinQ smartphone app.

The dishwasher's rack system lets you fit more dishes, run fewer loads and make short work of after-dinner cleanup. With three height settings, the upper rack adjusts effortlessly to make room for tall stemware on top or oversized pans below. Plus, customizable tines offer greater flexibility for loading dishes of all shapes and sizes without compromising cleaning performance.

Save up to 40% on dishwashers at Best Buy's 4th of July sale

Best Buy

Right now, Best Buy has a 4th of July sale with multiple dishwashers being discounted, including this LG 24-inch, front control model that offers smart technology. Choose between four colors, including white and black, or either silver or black in stainless steel. When running, this dishwasher's maximum volume is 48 dB. It comes with three racks.

Features include LG's four-armed QuadWash and dynamic dry technologies, as well as an adjustable rack system and a front control panel with an LED display.

Head over to Best Buy's website to purchase this dishwasher for $600, a savings of $300.

Save hundreds on a new dishwasher at The Home Depot

The Home Depot

The Home Depot is also hosting a major Fourth of July sale, with discounts on all sorts of major appliances. This Maytag 24-inch, fingerprint-resistant, stainless steel dishwasher with a built-in tall tub is currently $361 off, so you'll pay just $518.

The dishwasher's dual power filtration system filters out and then disintegrates food, while the power blast cycle scours away stubborn foods. This virtually eliminates the need to pre-soak or pre-rinse dishes. While operational, this dishwasher generates no more than 50dB of noise.

All Maytag dishwashers are covered by a 10-year limited parts warranty on the racks, chopper blade and stainless steel tub. When it's running, the end-of-cycle indicator lets you know exactly where the dishwasher is in the wash cycle, when it's finished and when the steam sanitizing feature is in use.