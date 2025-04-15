"Rivers are places where souls heal," but mismanaged, they can be devastating "Rivers are places where people's souls heal," says Heather Taylor-Miesle, senior vice president of conservation at non-profit American Rivers. But many of those rivers in the U.S. are in danger. Pollution, flooding and mismanagement are rampant across U.S. waterways, and this year, 10 rivers have been listed among American Rivers' most endangered. But Taylor-Miesle says that while those threats persist, so does hope — as long as communities take action.