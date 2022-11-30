FIFA World Cup gift guide 2022: What to give a soccer fan this year

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - NOVEMBER 30: A young Mexico fan looks on prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico at Lusail Stadium on November 30, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. Youssef Loulidi/Fantasista/Getty Images

If someone in your life is spending all their time following the 2022 World Cup, we don't blame them! The annual soccer -- or "football" -- tournament boasts the title of most-watched sporting event on the planet and has some seriously dedicated fans. If you're looking for a good gift to give a soccer fan this year, you've come to the right place.

Keep reading to check out our top picks for the best gifts to give a World Cup fan this holiday season -- plus stick around for a refresher on how you can tune in to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Top products in this article:

Mexico National Team adidas 2022/23 home authentic blank jersey, $150

Custom 2022 World Cup beer glass, $27

Best streaming subscription to watch the World Cup: Sling TV (Blue tier), $40 per month

Best soccer jerseys to gift this year

The best gift to give a soccer fan this year? A jersey from their favorite team. Shop our top picks below or jump right to picking out their team's jersey.

Mexico National Team adidas 2022/23 home authentic blank jersey

Fanatics

Deemed by soccer fans and media alike as "one of the most stylish kits" of the 2022 World Cup, the Mexico men's national team jersey features a sleek style with rich green color and a bold serpent pattern across the chest.

Mexico National Team adidas 2022/23 home authentic blank jersey, $150

USMNT Nike 2022/23 home breathe stadium replica blank jersey

Fanatics

Cheering on Team USA this year? Deck yourself out in a USMNT Nike jersey.

USMNT Nike 2022/23 home breathe stadium replica blank jersey, $95

Brazil National Team Nike 2022/23 away breathe stadium replica blank jersey

Fanatics

Rooting for Brazil in the 2022 World Cup? This national team Nike jersey is perfect for your next watch party.

Brazil National Team Nike 2022/23 away breathe stadium replica blank jersey, $95

Lionel Messi Argentina 22/23 authentic home jersey by Adidas

World Soccer Shop

A Lionel Messi fan is sure to love this authentic home Messi Adidas jersey.

Lionel Messi Argentina 22/23 authentic home jersey by Adidas, $185

Best World Cup soccer ball gift ideas

Not sure which teams they're rooting for? A great gift for soccer fans is, of course, a soccer ball -- especially one of the 2022 FIFA World Cup balls.

Al Rihla Pro ball

Adidas

An easy gift to give the soccer fan in your life? The official match ball of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Al Rihla Pro ball, $165

Al Rihla mini ball

Adidas

The mini version of the official match ball of the 2022 FIFA World Cup makes an adorable stocking stuffer.

Al Rihla mini ball, $14

Other great gifts for soccer fans

Scarves, shoes, games and more ways to rep your team.

Adidas Ultraboost DNA X Copa World Cup shoes

Adidas

These soccer-inspired running shoes are made in part with recycled materials and are designed to celebrate the World Cup with a classic soccer boot-inspired look. Available in four team colors.

Adidas Ultraboost DNA X Copa World Cup shoes, $200

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 England scarf

World Soccer Shop

Bundle up with England's team scarf.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 England scarf, $30

USMNT Binho board game

World Soccer Shop

Have fun playing soccer yourself while you cheer on Team USA in the World Cup with this portable tabletop soccer game.

USMNT Binho board game, $140 (reduced from $160)

Custom 2022 World Cup beer glass

Get Name Necklace

Give a toast to your favorite World Cup team with this customizable trophy beer glass.

Custom 2022 World Cup beer glass, $27

Bonus soccer gift idea: One-month subscription to Sling TV

Luis Morillo/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Sling TV is essentially a low-priced collection of local and cable TV channels offered over streaming. For the World Cup, Sling's Blue tier will get you both Fox and FS1 at a relative bargain.

Plus, Sling is currently offering new users half off their first month of any package, including the Blue tier. So you can gift a soccer fan an easy way to stream the rest of the World Cup -- which ends Dec. 18 -- for just $20.

Sling TV (Blue tier), $20 for your first month (reduced from $40)

How to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

In case you need a reminder, here are some ways to watch the World Cup, including cable, antennas, free streaming and paid streaming subscriptions.

Fox and Fox Sports 1 (FS1)

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Fox owns the exclusive English-language rights to broadcast the World Cup in the US. So if you've already get Fox through your TV provider, you can catch every World Cup game on either Fox or FS1. Don't currently have a TV provider? Don't sweat it. There are plenty of ways to tune into World Cup coverage, including through a digital antenna or live TV streaming subscription. Check out all the ways you can watch World Cup games on Fox and FS1 below.

Sling TV

Luis Morillo/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Sling TV is essentially a low-priced collection of local and cable TV channels offered over streaming. For the World Cup, Sling's Blue tier will get you both Fox and FS1 at a relative bargain of $40 a month.

Plus, Sling offers new users half off their first month of any package, including the Blue tier.

Sling TV (Blue tier), $40 per month

U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna

Amazon

If you want to catch soccer games without paying for a cable or streaming subscription, an indoor HD digital TV antenna is the way to go. For just $29, it'll deliver any live-aired, free-TV World Cup coverage in your area, plus all the other over-the-air content available in your area. Just connect the antenna to your set, and watch. It's the 20th century TV-viewing experience with 21st century technology.

U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna, $29 (reduced from $45)

FuboTV

Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every channel fans could need -- including Fox and FS1. Packages also include CBS, NBC, ESPN, NFL RedZone and more. In addition to soccer, FuboTV offers NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS.

FuboTV, starting at $70 per month

DirecTV Stream

Ian Cook - CameraSport via Getty Images

DirecTV Stream isn't cheap, but it streams all the networks a sports fan could want, including Fox and FS1. Plus, almost everything you'd need to watch every game of the 2022 NFL season. DirecTV Stream's Entertainment tier (the least expensive one) offers Fox, FS1, NBC, ESPN and more for $70 a month.

Right now you can save $30 over your first three months when you enter promo code SCORE at checkout.

DirecTV Stream (Entertainment) tier, $70 per month

Hulu+ Live TV



CARLOS COSTA/AFP via Getty Images

A $70 monthly subscription to Hulu+ Live TV offers access to Fox and FS1, making it super easy for regular Hulu users to tune into all the World Cup action.

Hulu+ Live TV, $70 and up per month

Vidgo

Stu Forster / Getty Images

Vidgo's English Plus package has Fox and FS1, but notably not Telemundo, so if you're hoping to tune into both English and Spanish World Cup coverage, Vidgo may not be for you. The package also includes 20 hours of free DVR for the first 90 days.

Vidgo (English Plus), $60 per month

Free ways to watch the FIFA World Cup

In addition to games airing on Fox Sports, fans can catch some World Cup games free on Peacock, plus watch replays of every soccer game free on Tubi.

Watch the World Cup in Spanish on Peacock

Jorge Cabrera/Getty Images

Spanish speakers -- and fans who don't mind watching in another language -- all 64 World cup matches will stream with Spanish coverage on Peacock. The first 12 matches will be free for anyone to watch, but the rest of the 52 games will only be available for Peacock Premium subscribers.

There are two tiers of Peacock Premium: the $5 per month ad-supported tier, and the $10 per month ad-free option.

2022 World Cup on Peacock Premium, $5 and up per month

Watch World Cup replays free on Tubi

OCTAVIO PASSOS / Getty Images

Replays of World Cup games will be available on Tubi TV for free after live games finish airing. This could be a good free option for Americans who don't want to tune in to those early morning games -- just be sure to avoid seeing the score.

2022 World Cup games, streaming on Tubi

Related content from CBS Essentials:

