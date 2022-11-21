NFL Week 11 MNF streaming guide: How to stream 'Monday Night Football' tonight

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Tonight on "Monday Night Football," the San Francisco 49ers (5-4) will face off against the Arizona Cardinals (4-6). But this Week 11 NFL game won't be broadcast over-the-air by ABC. Tonight's "MNF" matchup is happening on ESPN and ESPN Desportes.

Here's what you need to know to stream tonight's "Monday Night Football" game on your phone and home television, even if you don't have a cable provider.

Top products in this article:

Watch all out-of-market NFL games: DirecTV Stream ("Choice" tier), $80/mo. for first 5 months (new users only)

Watch MNF on ESPN without cable: ESPN+ and Disney bundle, $14 monthly

The 2022 NFL regular season is scheduled to run over 18 weeks, and include 272 games in total. For more on how to watch every NFL game of the season, check out our more comprehensive NFL streaming guide.

Before you watch tonight's 'MNF' game

While you wait for tonight's San Francisco 49ers - Arizona Cardinals game to begin, you should know this: Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy are holding massive early Black Friday sales today, with all sorts of incredible deals on football watching essentials and the most popular gifts of 2022. Now's the perfect time to upgrade to a new 65-inch 4K Roku TV ($228), or pick up a new Apple TV 4K streaming device ($100) to watch future games.

Here are just a few of the must-see early Black Friday deals you can get right now:

What teams are playing on 'Monday Night Football'?



Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season concludes with "Monday Night Football," Nov. 21 at 8:15 p.m. EST (5:15 p.m. PST) on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. This week, "MNF" will be broadcasting the San Francisco 49ers - Arizona Cardinals game.

(For the complete 2022 NFL season schedule, check out this guide put together by our sister site, CBS Sports.)

How to watch 'Monday Night Football'

If you've got a cable package that includes ESPN, you should be all set to watch the San Francisco 49ers - Arizona Cardinals game on "MNF".

If you don't have a cable package with ESPN+, we recommend checking out the Disney+ bundle. It includes Disney+, Hulu's most basic ad-supported plan and ESPN+ for $14 a month.

Disney+ bundle, $14 monthly

How to watch 'Monday Night Football' on your phone: NFL Plus

If you want to watch NFL games, including "Monday Night Football," exclusively on your mobile device or tablet, NFL+ has you covered. Starting at $5 per month or $30 annually, an NFL+ subscription gives you mobile or tablet access to live local and primetime regular season and postseason games, live game audio for every game and more.

NFL+, $5 and up per month

How to watch 'Monday Night Football' on ESPN

ESPN is included in most cable packages and in plenty of deluxe streaming subscriptions with a live TV component, including DirectTV Stream, Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV and Sling TV. If you have a cable package but aren't sure if it includes ESPN, you can try signing in with your TV provider here.

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream isn't cheap, but it offers all the networks you'll need for the 2022 NFL season, including ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes. Subscribers to the DirecTV "Choice" tier and above get access to CBS, NBC, Fox and ESPN, plus regional sports networks and no-extra-cost access to 2022 NFL Sunday Ticket Max, a plan that streams every live out-of-market Sunday game (and usually runs $395).

Right now, DirectTV Stream is offering $10 off your first five months, meaning you'll only have to pay $80 for the "Choice" tier with 2022 NFL Sunday Ticket Max for the duration of the NFL season.

DirecTV Stream ("Choice" tier), $80/mo. for first 5 months (new users only)

FuboTV

FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season. Packages include CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and more.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

FuboTV, starting at $70 per month

YouTube TV



YouTube TV offers streaming coverage and pricing similar to Hulu+ Live TV's, with the added bonus of a cable TV-esque channel grid. A basic subscription costs $65 a month. It's currently being offered (to new users only) for $55 a month for the first three months.

YouTube TV, $55 per month for first three months (new users only)

Sling TV

Sling TV is a live-TV streamer. For the NFL season, Sling's "Orange & Blue" tier will get you almost all of the networks you need to watch every game -- including ABC and ESPN -- and at a relative bargain of $50 a month. Note: The "Orange & Blue" tier will not get you CBS games, or Amazon Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football."

Still interested? Sling offers new users half off their first month of any package, including the "Orange & Blue" tier.

Sling TV ("Orange & Blue" tier), $50 per month

ESPN Plus

ESPN+ will simulcast some of ESPN's "MNF" games, but it includes access to very few live NFL games. During the 2022 NFL season, ESPN+ will exclusively broadcast one single game: Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on October 30. (The game will take place at Wembley Stadium in London at 9:30 a.m. ET.)

This means, if you truly want to the ability to stream every single game of the season, you'll need access to ESPN+ -- at least for the month of October. The $7 per month streaming service does not currently offer a free trial.

ESPN+, $7 monthly

Another way you can gain access to ESPN+ is through the Disney+ bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu's most basic ad-supported plan and ESPN+ for $14 a month. If you're wondering what else you can watch with the Disney+ bundle, check out our guide on what to watch on Disney+ and what to watch on Hulu this month.

Disney+ bundle, $14 monthly

Best Walmart Deals for Days deals



Shop the best featured deals available now at Walmart's Deals for Days early Black Friday sale.

Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console, $250

Microsoft via Walmart

Here's your opportunity to put a brand new gaming console under the Christmas tree and save money while doing it: You can get a the all-digital Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console for $249 at Walmart's Deals for Days Black Friday sale. Tap the link below to score the deal while you can. (Hurry -- it won't last.)

Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console (512 GB), $249

iRobot Roomba i1+ self-emptying robot vacuum: $288

iRobot via Walmart

This smart robot vacuum uses floor-tracking sensors to clean in neat rows. The home gadget's multi-surface rubber brushes auto-adjust to different floor types and avoid getting tangled with pet hair. This robot vac also empties on its own. The iRobot Roomba i1+ comes with an iRobot Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i1+ to empty itself for up to 60 days.

Connect your iRobot Roomba to Wi-Fi to control it remotely via the iRobot app.

"I absolutely love my iRobot," wrote a Walmart customer who purchased the device. "This is literally life changing. I have a dog that sheds A LOT. I used to have to vacuum everyday to keep up with all my dogs hair on the floor. Now I just run my iRobot everyday and it saves me so much time and energy. This vacuum is so easy to use. You literally press one button on the machine to turn it on or you can use the app on your phone. It navigates around your house on its own and maps your floors so that it remembers where to clean the next time. The vacuum goes to the tower and empties itself when it's full and it also charges on its own at the base."

The robot vac is $242 off during Walmart's Black Friday sale, Deals for Days.

iRobot Roomba i1+ self-emptying robot vacuum, $288 (regularly $530)

The Pioneer Woman 20-piece bake and prep set: $20

Walmart

It's not every day you find 20 kitchen essentials for $1 each. But that's what The Pioneer Woman is offering at Walmart for Black Friday right now.

This bake and prep set comes with a baker, a melamine batter bowl, a four-piece melamine measuring spoons set, a four-piece melamine measuring cups set, four pinch bowls, a whisk, a grater, a spatula and a silicone pastry brush -- all for only $20.

Don't delay on this one: One design has already sold out online (though you can still find limited quantities in local stores), and the Fancy Flourish design seen here likely will too before Black Friday is over.

The Pioneer Woman Fancy Flourish 20-piece bake and prep set, $20

The Pioneer Woman Blooming Bouquet cookware set: $60

The Pioneer Woman via Walmart

The Pioneer Woman's Blooming Bouquet cookware set comes in three colors and features Ree Drummond's signature Fancy Flourish floral print.

It includes 19 kitchen essentials. When you shop this Walmart Black Friday deal, you'll get a 2.5-quart saucepan, a 5.5-quart Dutch oven, a skillet, a mini skillet and a cast iron skillet, an Acacia wood spoon, an Acacia wood turner, a 4-piece melamine measuring cups set, a 4-piece melamine measuring spoons set and a 12" x 8" ceramic baker with a lid.

The Pioneer Woman Blooming Bouquet aluminum non-stick cookware set, $60

55" LG 4K LCD TV: $298

LG via Walmart

This inexpensive 4.6-star-rated TV from LG features 4K resolution, virtual surround sound, a "game optimizer" setting and active HDR for a stunning picture. This TV is a good choice for those who have a Google-based smarthome -- it works with "Hey, Google."

55" LG 4K LCD smart TV, $298

Google Chromecast 'Stranger Things' Bundle: $29

Walmart

Here's a Black Friday streaming deal fans of "Stranger Things" won't want to miss -- Walmart is offering the Google Chromecast bundled with a "Stranger Things" Funko Pop! figure of Eleven for just $29. Google Chromecast supports streaming in 4K resolution and features a voice remote.

Google Chromecast "Stranger Things" bundle, $29 (a $62 value)

Apple iPad Air 5: $559

Apple via Walmart

Walmart is rolling back the price of the Apple iPad Air 5 for Black Friday.

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.

Choose from five colors.

Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB), $559 (regularly $599)

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm): $349

Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable smartwatch that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can also tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)

Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $349 (reduced from $399)

Gourmia quart digital air fryer toaster oven with french doors: $50

Walmart

This digital air fryer has 19 one-touch cooking functions, including air fry, bake and dehydrate. It has a touchscreen and a preheat option. It's large enough to prepare a full 12-inch pizza or toast up to six slices of bread at a time. The best part is that it's currently only $50.

Gourmia quart digital air fryer toaster oven with french doors, $50 (reduced from $99)

Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 dual basket air fryer: $99

Ninja via Walmart

Each 4-quart basket has its own temperature settings (up to 400ºF); its crisper plates are dishwasher-safe. You can also use the Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 to roast, reheat and dehydrate.

Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 dual zone air fryer, $99

65" LG OLED C1 4K smart TV: $1,650

LG via Walmart

The 65-inch LG OLED TV from the C1 series is discounted a whopping $650 during Walmart's Black Friday sale.

Unlike LED and QLED TVs, OLED TVs don't have a backlight layer. Instead, each pixel is its own teeny-tiny LED light that can independently adjust luminosity and even turn off completely. Because each pixel functions independently, the TV offers elite image quality -- and the darkest shadows. OLED televisions also tend to be ultra thin. This particular LG set measures just 1.8 inches thick. It features 4K upscaling, plus built-in Google Assistant and Alexa.

65" LG OLED C1 4K smart TV, $1,650 (reduced from $2,300)

14" HP Touch Chromebook: $179

Walmart

Whether you're streaming, doing schoolwork or playing light mobile games, this 14-inch HP Touch Chromebook is an excellent choice. This lightweight 2-1 device features a 14-inch HD touchscreen display. The touchscreen can be used on its own as a tablet, but the device also operates as a Chromebook with a keyboard. It features duel speakers for audio and is compatible with Google voice assistant.

14" HP Touch Chromebook (4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage), $179 (reduced from $299)

11.6" HP Chromebook: $79

Walmart

Whether you're streaming, doing schoolwork or playing light mobile games, this 11.6-inch HP Chromebook is a great, inexpensive chromebook option. The device has metal reinforce corners and is 122cm drop-tested, so it's a durable option if you're looking for a Chromebook to take on the go or to gift to a young student.

At $79, it's an unbeatable deal for a Chromebook from a respected brand.

11.6" HP Chromebook (4 GB RAM, 32 GB storage), $79 (reduced from $98)

Lenovo Tab M8: $79

Walmart

If you're looking for an affordable tablet this holiday season, check out the Lenovo Tab M8. The tablet offers an eight-inch HD display that's great for streaming videos. The battery life is fairly long, with up to 15 hours of video playback on a single charge. The tablet also comes with a built-in kids-mode with Google Kids Space, making it a great gift for children.

Lenovo Tab M8, $79 (reduced from $119)

Apple AirPods Pro (1st generation): $159



Apple

The Apple AirPods Pro are a CBS Essentials bestseller. Our readers love the AirPods Pro for their active noise-cancellation tech, well-fitting design and great sound quality. They're water-resistant, as well, and offer up to 24 hours of battery life with the included case.

Now on sale at Walmart for $159, the older model of the Apple AirPods Pro offers a great deal.

Apple AirPods Pro, $159 (reduced from $170)

Dyson V10 Animal cordless vacuum cleaner: $400

Walmart

This 4.0-star-rated Dyson vacuum is great for households with pets -- and humans with long hair. According to Dyson, its "detangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with hair removal vanes that clear long hair and pet hair from the brush bar." It also has a hair screw tool with a conical brush bar that's great for cleaning upholstery and pet beds. Its whole-machine filtration captures pet allergens and fine dust. And if that isn't enough, it also transforms into a handheld vacuum.

Dyson V10 Animal cordless vacuum cleaner, $400 (reduced from $550)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $139

Samsung

The top-rated Galaxy Tab A8 offers a 10.5-inch LCD display, 32 GB of storage and fast-charging capabilities.

Now on sale at Walmart for $139, the Galaxy Tab A8 is a great budget tablet for gifting.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32 GB), $139 (reduced from $199)

Ninja Supra kitchen system: $99

Walmart

This Ninja kitchen system has everything you need for smoothies, dressings, dips and more. The 72-ounce blender pitcher features Ninja's total crushing technology to easily blend ice and frozen foods. The system comes with two 16-ounce Nutri Ninja cups. The cups come with to-go lids.

The system includes a food processor equipped with a chopping blade, and an extra dough blade that Ninja says can mix up to two pounds of dough in 30 seconds.

Ninja Supra kitchen system, $99 (regularly $149)

Eufy by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro: $119

Walmart

This Wi-Fi-compatible robot vacuum can be controlled by your smartphone or voice assistant.

This slim robot vacuum's powerful 200 Pa suction operates quietly, at about the same volume as a working microwave. It automatically increases suction when extra vacuuming is needed and features an infrared sensor for evading obstacles and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls.

Eufy by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro, $119 (regularly $300)

Bissell CrossWave Pet vacuum: $199

Walmart

Looking for a more traditional Bissell upright vacuum, one that's ideal for trapping pet dander and other allergens? Walmart is currently offering a great deal on this multi-surface wet dry vac. The Bissell CrossWave Pet features a tangle-free pet brush roll and a pet hair strainer that keeps all that shed fur from clogging up your machine.

Bissell CrossWave Pet wet dry vacuum, $199 (reduced from $299)

Samsung Galaxy Live Buds: $69

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds are available at the deepest discount we've seen this holiday season. Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience. Fans of live shows may want a pair.

Samsung Galaxy Live Buds, $69 (reduced from $149)

HP DeskJet wireless all-in-one color printer: $49

HP

This budget-friendly HP color printer offers scanning, copying and mobile printing functionality. Get a free six-month ink subscription for it, when you activate a free HP+ plan.

HP DeskJet 2723e wireless all-in-one color printer, $49 (reduced from $69)

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device: $30

Walmart

This compact streaming device lets you stream your favorite shows and movies from streaming services like Paramount+.HBO Max, Netflix and more in 4K. The Roku interface is fast and easy to navigate. Right now, you can get this device for only $30.

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device, $30 (reduced from $80

