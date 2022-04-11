CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

"Keeping Up With The Kardashians" launched the Kardashian-Jenner clan to superstardom back in 2007. The show ran for 20 seasons before, much to many reality fans' dismay, coming to a close in June 2021. But the ultra-famous family didn't stay out of the spotlight for long. This week, the Kardashians take their first step into the world of streaming with the premiere of their new Hulu reality series, "The Kardashians."

"The Kardashians," streaming April 14 on Hulu

Best luxury TV: 65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV 2022, $2,000

Best value streaming stick: Roku Streaming Stick+, $43

Dropping the "Keeping Up With" isn't the only shift the famous family is making. Hulu's "The Kardashians" is chicer, sleeker and based on the trailer's appearance, boasts a much bigger budget. "The Kardashians" also promises a more intimate and vulnerable look at the Kardashian-Jenner clan's lives, with Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian all serving as executive producers on the Hulu series.

This first season of "The Kardashians" will cover a wide range of headline fodder, including Kourtney and Travis Barker's highly publicized relationship, Kylie Jenner's second pregnancy and Kim's rollercoaster of a romantic life, from dramatic divorce to new coupledom with "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson. The series premiere is set to be a can't-miss pop culture event, so keep reading to find out everything you need to know on how to watch "The Kardashians."

When does the new Kardashians show come out?

The Kardashian's new reality TV series premieres Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Where can I watch "The Kardashians?"

"The Kardashians" will stream exclusively on Hulu. All 20 seasons of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" are also available to stream on the platform.

"The Kardashians," streaming April 14

"Keeping Up With The Kardashians," now streaming on Hulu

How can I stream the new Kardashian series?

Hulu has several subscription tiers available: an ad-supported option for $7 monthly, an ad-free version for $13 monthly, and a live TV option which includes bundle subscriptions to Disney and ESPN+ starting at $70 monthly. The platform also offers a 30-day free trial for the tier of your choice.

Hulu, $0 for 30 days

The best TV deals

If you find yourself forgoing the theater in favor of streaming the best new movies and shows at home, it might be time to upgrade your TV set up for the best viewing experience possible. Keep reading to check out the best deals on TVs, antennas, TV stands and more.

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K smart TV 2022

The latest edition of "The Frame" uses a matte, anti-reflection display. The one-inch-thick screen can stream all your favorite TV shows and movies in 4K resolution, and can seamlessly transition to Art Mode to display your favorite paintings and photographs.

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV 2022, $2,000

75" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED TV 2022, $3,000

65" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED TV: $3,000

A premium Samsung TV can cost a lot, especially when it's something like Samsung QN900A Neo TV, which boasts 8K resolution, AI upscaling and a Quantum LED panel. Factor in a massive, 65-inch screen and you're looking at a $5,000 TV. Luckily, Samsung has a great deal that knocks a hefty $2,000 off the price, bringing it down to $3,000.

65" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED TV, $3,000 (reduced from $5,000)

75" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED TV, $4,000 (reduced from $7,000)

Best Samsung TV deal right now: 58" Samsung class 4K Crystal UHD LED smart TV with HDR: $528

This 58-inch LED smart 4K TV from Samsung features a processor that can upscale your favorite HD shows and streams.

Samsung 58" class 4K Crystal UHD LED smart TV with HDR, $478 (regularly $600)

Roku Streaming Stick+

The Roku Streaming Stick+ has a long-range wireless receiver and allows Bluetooth streaming. It also includes all the features of the Roku Express 4K+ in a smaller, easier-to-conceal device. Instead of connecting to a television via wires, it connects directly to an HDMI port. Note that the Roku Streaming Stick+ still needs to be connected to a power source -- either via a TV USB input or a wall outlet.

"It doesn't have the same bells and whistles that my Roku Ultras have... but then again, I also paid nearly twice as much for those," reviewer K. Krueger says. "This Stick+ is much cheaper and provides basically the same user interface and playback performance."

Roku Streaming Stick+, $43

55" JVC 4K Roku smart TV: $298 [WALMART+ EXCLUSIVE]

Looking for a television with Roku built in? It may lack the bells and whistles of the fancy OLED and QLED television models, but this 55-inch smart 4K TV from JVC is certainly priced right: just $298. It makes a great budget television for a kid's room.

Note: This deal is restricted to Walmart+ members only.

55" JVC 4K Roku smart TV, $298 (regularly $428)

