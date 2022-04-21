10 great reality shows to stream right now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Sean Gleason/USA Network

Yes, there are countless great scripted TV series to stream these days, but reality television is also having a moment. From Netflix's newest dating show, "The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On" to the Kardashians' new Hulu series, there are so many unscripted series worth adding to your watch list.

The top products in this article:

"The Kardashians," now streaming on Hulu

"The Courtship," now streaming on Peacock

Best luxury TV: 65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV 2022, $2,000

Whether you want to watch "Bachelor in Paradise," or see a bachelorette being courted, Regency era-style, there's an unscripted series for you to fall in love with on this list. Keep reading to check out 10 great reality shows you can stream right now.

The Kardashians

Courtesy of Hulu

"Keeping Up With The Kardashians" launched the Kardashian-Jenner clan to superstardom back in 2007, and now, reality TV's favorite family is returning with an all new series. With Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian all serving as executive producers on the Hulu series, "The Kardashians" provides a more intimate and vulnerable look at the Kardashian-Jenner clan's lives.

The show will cover a wide range of headline fodder, including Kourtney and Travis Barker's highly publicized relationship, Kylie Jenner's second pregnancy and Kim's rollercoaster of a romantic life, from dramatic divorce to new coupledom with "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson. The new reality series is now streaming on Hulu, along with all 20 seasons of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

"The Kardashians," now streaming on Hulu

"Keeping Up With The Kardashians," now streaming on Hulu

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

Netflix

In the past few years Netflix has built a name on its reality series, including "Too Hot To Handle," "Love Is Blind," "Married At First Sight" and more. The latest unscripted series from the streamer, "The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On" follows suit with its drama-ensuring premise: six couples split up and shack up with other spoken-for people to test the strength of their original relationship. Netflix has already renewed the provocative new series for a second season, but, in the meantime, you can catch up on all of season one now.

"The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On," now streaming on Netflix

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette

ABC

If you prefer a more traditional reality dating show: "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" each follows a single man or woman who entertains a variety of romantic prospects (in a nice mansion) for at least six weeks. The group competes for the star's affections through drama-filled challenges and near-countless cocktail hours. At the end, two competitors will remain, and the season's bachelor or bachelorette will choose whose proposal to accept.

"The Bachelor," now streaming on Hulu

Bachelor in Paradise

ABC

This tropical-flavored spin-off of "The Bachelor" brings together former competitors at a paradise-like resort in Mexico. This show brings all the romance, drama, and cinematic montages usually associated with the "Bachelor" brand, with an added twist: Every contestant has the power to decide who stays and who goes. You can stream past seasons of "Bachelor in Paradise" on Hulu, and catch the next season airing later this summer.

"Bachelor in Paradise," now streaming on Hulu

The Courtship

Sean Gleason/USA Network

If a tropical setting or a modern-day mansion doesn't compel you, maybe "The Courtship" will. Taking its participants back in time to the Regency era, "The Courtship" follows a similar premise to "The Bachelorette," only with a much more elaborate wardrobe. The first season follows heroine Nicole Rémy on her quest for love, with some help from her family. Sixteen men will court Nicole over the course of the season, competing for her heart through a series of Regency-themed challenges, including choreographed dances and calligraphy. While the show was originally set to air on NBC, new episodes are now making their debut on USA Network. You can still easily stream "The Courtship" on Peacock.

"The Courtship," now streaming on Peacock

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Amazon Studios

The singer seeks backup dancers to join her on her world tour in her reality show, "Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls." Ten contenders move into the Big Grrrls House, where they'll work together across eight episodes to see who has what it takes to share the stage with the pop icon. "Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls" is streaming now on Prime Video.

"Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls," now streaming on Prime Video

Survivor

Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Strangers meet on an island where they must fend for themselves and figure out how to find food and shelter. The castaways are split into teams and compete in physical and mental challenges for immunity from elimination, among other prizes. At the end, only one castaway remains to earn the title of "Sole Survivor" and the grand-prize: $1 million. You can stream all 42 seasons of "Survivor" on Paramount+, and the most current season free with ads on Pluto TV. New episodes of season 42 premiere every Wednesday.

"Survivor," now streaming on Paramount+

"Survivor" season 42, now streaming on Pluto TV

Below Deck Down Under

Peacock

The newest spinoff series of "Below Deck" takes its sea-worthy audience all the way to Australia. Sailing around the tropical Whitsunday Islands and world-famous Great Barrier Reef, "Below Deck Down Under" follows the tight knit and often tension-filled crew of M/Y Thalassa - a luxury yacht available for charter. This seafaring team has some wild charter guests to serve and waves to catch. Right now you can check out the first episode of "Below Deck Down Under" free on Peacock, or stream the first season with Peacock Premium.

"Below Deck Down Under," now streaming on Peacock

Selling Sunset

Netflix

"Selling Sunset" follows the Oppenheim Group, a popular real-estate brokerage in Los Angeles. The show follows the elite wheeler-dealers who find dream properties for Hollywood's rich and famous residents, and all the drama that comes with the gig. The fifth season of "Selling Sunset" premieres April 22 on Netflix, and fans will be excited to know that the streaming platform has already renewed the series for two more seasons. In the meantime, you can catch up on the first four seasons of "Selling Sunset" on Netflix.

"Selling Sunset," now streaming on Netflix

Are You The One?

MTV

MTV's "Are You The One?" brings together single people, all of whom have a predetermined "perfect match," to live in a house together. Over the course of the show, the group is tasked with figuring out who everyone's "perfect match" is, and if the entire group succeeds, the contestants walk away not only with their matchmaking algorithm-approved partners, but with $1 million. The show was met with critical acclaim in its most recent season for exclusively featuring openly LGBT and sexually fluid contestants. You can stream eight seasons of "Are You The One?" on Paramount+ now. The show has been renewed for a ninth season on Paramount+, but a release date has yet to be announced.

"Are You The One?" now streaming on Paramount+

The best TV deals:

If you find yourself forgoing the movie theater in favor of streaming the best new movies at home, it might be time to upgrade your TV set up for the best viewing experience. Keep reading to check out the best deals on TVs, antennas, TV stands and more.

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K smart TV 2022

Samsung

The latest edition of "The Frame" uses a matte, anti-reflection display. The one-inch-thick screen can stream all your favorite TV shows and movies in 4K resolution, and can seamlessly transition to Art Mode to display your favorite paintings and photographs.

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV 2022, $2,000

75" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED TV 2022, $3,000

65" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED TV: $3,000

Samsung

A premium Samsung TV can cost a lot, especially when it's something like Samsung QN900A Neo TV, which boasts 8K resolution, AI upscaling and a Quantum LED panel. Factor in a massive, 65-inch screen and you're looking at a $5,000 TV. Luckily, Samsung has a great deal that knocks a hefty $2,000 off the price, bringing it down to $3,000.

65" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED TV, $3,000 (reduced from $5,000)

75" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED TV, $4,000 (reduced from $7,000)

Best Samsung TV deal right now: 58" Samsung class 4K Crystal UHD LED smart TV with HDR: $528

Samsung via Walmart

This 58-inch LED smart 4K TV from Samsung features a processor that can upscale your favorite HD shows and streams.

Samsung 58" class 4K Crystal UHD LED smart TV with HDR, $478 (regularly $600)

Roku Streaming Stick+

Roku via Amazon

The Roku Streaming Stick+ has a long-range wireless receiver and allows Bluetooth streaming. It also includes all the features of the Roku Express 4K+ in a smaller, easier-to-conceal device. Instead of connecting to a television via wires, it connects directly to an HDMI port. Note that the Roku Streaming Stick+ still needs to be connected to a power source -- either via a TV USB input or a wall outlet.

"It doesn't have the same bells and whistles that my Roku Ultras have... but then again, I also paid nearly twice as much for those," reviewer K. Krueger says. "This Stick+ is much cheaper and provides basically the same user interface and playback performance."

Roku Streaming Stick+, $44

