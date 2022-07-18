Fort Worth teen hospitalized after being shot in road rage incident

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police are investing after a teenager was shot in the leg in what they believe was a road-rage incident.

On Sunday, July 17 at about 7:18 p.m., officers were dispatched to Cook Children's Hospital after a male teenager was brought there by a private vehicle with a gunshot wound.

When they arrived, the victim told officers he was driving near the intersection of Long Avenue and Angle Avenue when he was shot in the left leg in a road-rage incident.

Police said they have no suspects in custody and are investigating.