Fort Worth teen hospitalized after being shot in road rage incident

By Alex Keller

/ CBS DFW

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM)  Fort Worth police are investing after a teenager was shot in the leg in what they believe was a road-rage incident.

On Sunday, July 17 at about 7:18 p.m., officers were dispatched to Cook Children's Hospital after a male teenager was brought there by a private vehicle with a gunshot wound.

When they arrived, the victim told officers he was driving near the intersection of Long Avenue and Angle Avenue when he was shot in the left leg in a road-rage incident.

Police said they have no suspects in custody and are investigating.

First published on July 17, 2022 / 10:38 PM

