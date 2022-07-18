Fort Worth teen hospitalized after being shot in road rage incident
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police are investing after a teenager was shot in the leg in what they believe was a road-rage incident.
On Sunday, July 17 at about 7:18 p.m., officers were dispatched to Cook Children's Hospital after a male teenager was brought there by a private vehicle with a gunshot wound.
When they arrived, the victim told officers he was driving near the intersection of Long Avenue and Angle Avenue when he was shot in the left leg in a road-rage incident.
Police said they have no suspects in custody and are investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.