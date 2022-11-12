Watch CBS News
Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Green Bay

Ezekiel Elliot uses new technology to tee his A game
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has officially been listed as 'questionable' for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. 

Elliott was limited during practice this week as he has been recovering from a knee injury he sustained during week seven

During the week seven game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott took a hit to his right knee. Although he took to the sidelines for evaluation, he returned to the field after.

Elliott was out for week eight's game against the Chicago Bears. The team had a bye this past week.

According to the Cowboys, Elliott's return will likely be a game-time decision on Sunday in Green Bay.

