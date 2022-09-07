Cedar Hill's All Pro Dads determined to make a difference, keep kids safe

CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — At almost any school in Cedar Hill ISD, you may find men patrolling the halls.

The men aren't teachers or staff, but have been given clearance to be on campus because of their devotion to help ensure students are safe and secure.

"they know there's a dad behind that logo that cares about them and is there for them in whatever capacity a dad can be," John Mays, the president of Cedar Hill's All Pro Dads, said. "Not just dads to their own kids, but spreading that dad likeness to kids who may not have that in homes."

The All Pro Dads do more than just help the kids get from their cars to the classroom. Most are giving their time, while also having full time jobs, and are shining a light on what it is to be a positive male figure.

"We always hear about fathers being absent in the school system," Cedar Hill ISD Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson explained. "This is showing all of us coming together as a group to care and love the kids we have in the school district."

One of the ways the group recruits other men who are willing to serve is by holding an annual breakfast. It represents a chance for the men to network and share ideas on what can make the Cedar Hill community even stronger.

From Cedar Hill's head football coach Carlos Lynn to Police Chief Ely Reyes and Mayor Stephen Mason, all are making their voices heard and their presence felt.

"This is going on about eight to nine years of us being able to do this," Mason said. "It's just part of our culture at Cedar Hill."

A culture of All Pro Dads determined to make a difference.

"A dad's presence can shape the family, the community, and literally shape this nation," Mays said.