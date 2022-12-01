Watch CBS News
A domestic situation turned into a standoff with police in North Richland Hills

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Richland Hills police were in an active standoff Wednesday night with what started out as a domestic situation. 

Police say they got the call at about 6:30 p.m. A man and a woman were able to get out of the house unharmed. 

At 9:33 p.m., police said that negotiations were underway with a man who barricaded himself in the house.

Just before 10 p.m., police said the barricaded man is in custody and faces two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence. 

First published on November 30, 2022 / 9:40 PM

